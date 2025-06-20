The Tarot Horoscope Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign On June 21

Each zodiac sign's message from the tarot horoscope on June 21, 2025, provides insight into the day's Taurus Moon energy. The Moon in Taurus reminds us to enjoy the finer things in life, but to also be thrifty and frugal when possible. We are still in the early stages of Cancer season, with the Sun in Cancer making us more focused on home and family matters.

Together, the Moon and Sun invite us to invest in the things that provide a sense of peace and optimism. Do things that you can accomplish in a short time. You don't have to wait for tomorrow to start. Let's see what else is in store for each zodiac sign today, according to a tarot reader.

The tarot horoscope message for your zodiac sign on Saturday, June 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Aries, the Six of Cups, reversed tarot card is a reminder not to allow yourself to become stuck in the past, no matter how wonderful your life used to be. The future can be better than your past experiences, and it's up to you to continue dreaming and working to realize what you envision your life becoming.

You may find that living in the past helps you to learn from lessons and perhaps even gain insight into who you are as a person. However, living for the future allows you to enjoy the moment and cherish the process you're in right now.

Don't spend precious time so dedicated to memory that you miss out on creating new ones.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Taurus, on June 21, your tarot card, the Two of Cups, reversed, is a reminder that emotions can sometimes be tricky to navigate, especially in matters of the heart.

All relationships go through tough times. There are moments when you may feel like you can't give anymore than you already are.

Today, you find the courage to show up in an even more authentic way that helps your partnership evolve positively.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Gemini, on June 21, your tarot card of the day, The Hermit, serves as a reminder that time spent away from life's pressures is beneficial for you. You're encouraged to take a spiritual path.

Your higher power is always speaking to you, and when you listen to your heart, you can hear it. Today's Hermit tarot message is to remove distractions and search within.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Cancer, starting on June 21, Eight of Wands, reversed, reflects a slower energy where what seemed to be going quickly hits a lull.

Life slows down a bit for you, perhaps in productivity or work, and you may find that the break is a perfect time to catch up with pending projects that were put on hold due to being overwhelmed.

June 21 can be an excellent day for you overall if you handle the timing well. Don't worry about the small stuff.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

Leo, you're an independent spirit, but sometimes you have to rely on others, and the Nine of Pentacles, reversed on June 21, encourages you to let your guard down when asking for help from people you know.

Today, you may need to ask for help. Don't let pride stop you from enjoying the experience of vulnerability and friendship with another person. You may need help today, or tomorrow, it may be their turn.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Virgo, be careful not to think that the grass is greener on the other side when you are in love. The Lovers, reversed, is about confusion, and maybe even a sense that life would be better single or doing something other than working with your partner on your relationship.

On June 21, you may wonder if you need a break or if you're relationship isn't the right match for you. Before you venture out to find out, be sure to finish what you started now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

Libra, if you recently weren't feeling well, the Four of Swords, reversed on June 21, is a sign that recovery is ready to start. You may need to figure out the details or learn how to take better care of yourself. Self-care requires more than want or desire. You also need time, energy, resources and motivation.

You can rebuild even if you feel like you are behind schedule. You just have to take the time to figure out what you need to do the things that are important to you.

The details will fall into place, and once you get started, everything else will begin to improve; don't let a few days of rest cause you to worry unnecessarily.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Scorpio, don't fight a losing battle. On June 21, someone may be determined to do things that are detrimental to themselves.

You may try to stop it from happening, but if you can't control yourself at times, how do you expect to control another person? The Five of Swords is asking you to be realistic and let go when it's necessary.

Pay attention to the signs of readiness. Talk about it if you need to. Be willing to test the waters of change even if you feel afraid.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Sagittarius, you are a go-getter zodiac sign, but you are also flexible with the how and why. Starting today, you have a lot of willpower within yourself. So when you feel a little lazy, give yourself a pep talk and then do what you need to do.

On June 21, The Magician's tarot message is to remember that your inner fire is never easily put out. You decide what you are going to do and when.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Capricorn, it's good to reflect on your day. The Four of Swords is a sign to be reflective and thoughtful on June 21. You can do this via writing or talking with a therapist or a trusted friend.

Life can head in a direction you didn't anticipate. If you want to get ahead of a situation, consider what you've already done to create a better game plan for the rest of the day. Pay attention to the details.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Aquarius, self-control is a learned talent, and it can be something you want to cultivate, but still struggle to do.

Starting on June 21, be patient with yourself as you work through the learning curve. Learning curves take time and patience. You have to give these things to yourself in the same way you would to a friend or a stranger.

You may have a few successes and fumbles, but overall, things are looking good, according to the reversed Knight of Wands. Let little setbacks be just as OK as wins. You learn from both.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

Pisces, self-doubt often happens when you feel tired. Today, on June 21 monitor your energy levels. When you feel a little down on yourself, take a personal inventory.

Seven of Wands, reversed, is a reminder to check in with yourself when you feel tired and out of sorts. Ask yourself: Did you eat? Are you sleepy? Do you need time with a friend? Then give yourself the things you need to boost your spirit.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.