Relationships Significantly Improve For 5 Zodiac Signs This Week, Starting June 23

Throughout the entire week of June 23 - 29, 2025, several zodiac signs see their relationships improve. The Sun and Jupiter connect in the sign of Cancer this week during a rare event that won't return until 2038, turning our attention toward home and family.

Relationships experience significant support from the Sun conjunct Jupiter in Cancer transit on Tuesday, June 24. Their combined energy will linger throughout the entire week, bringing luck to your love life and helping to bring about divine connections and unexpected miracles. Believe in true love and be open to deep listening with healing in mind, especially around the New Moon in Cancer on Wednesday, June 25. This New Moon is a powerful beginning point for manifesting your romantic intentions for the entire year, as Jupiter will remain in this water sign until June 30, 2026.

Once Mercury enters Leo on Thursday, June 26, your relationship will improve because luck increases. Leo represents the Sun and embodies the theme of following your heart, often requiring a leap of faith. Mercury will partner with Saturn and Neptune on Sunday, June 29, so pay attention to where you feel called. You'll recognize when you're entering a divine, life-changing moment. While you may have to put some plans in place when the Cancer Sun aligns with Mars in Virgo on Friday, June 27, you must trust that this energy is guiding you toward following your heart and becoming lucky in love.

1. Capricorn

You can manifest anything you wish for your love life, dear Capricorn, because the New Moon in Cancer will rise on Wednesday, June 25, in your house of marital relationships. A New Moon is a time for beginnings, and because of that, you are entering a growth cycle where romanticsm grows.

To make the most of this energy, lean into your emotional side. Instead of viewing your relationship as something to achieve, allow yourself to experience it. This means practicing being in the moment and experiencing the joy and connection you feel with your partner rather than focusing on any milestones. The future does matter, but often you can only tap into the luck necessary to achieve it once you can slow down and be where you are.

Once the New Moon in Cancer rises, remember that you aren’t just setting intentions for the next lunar phase, but for the entire year. This is due to Jupiter being in Cancer through June 30, 2026, which means this is an area that you will experience expansion and luck within. There is no dream that is too big or too impossible to manifest. Instead, this comes down to you being in the place to honor what you genuinely want, and trust that as long as you listen to your inner self, you will be led precisely where you are meant to be.

2. Aquarius

Love makes everything else worth it, sweet Aquarius. Mercury will shift into Leo on Thursday, June 26, igniting a time of boldness and confidence in your romantic life. Mercury governs how you think as well as what you communicate with your partner. In Leo, it’s all about your romantic life and relationships. Yet Leo is a bold sign, one that has a flair for the dramatics, but which always follows its heart, which means you will be guided to do so as well.

During this period, you must allow yourself to have the conversations you are intuitively guided to have. This includes talks of the future, any recent challenges, or anything that has been bothering you. While you’ve been afraid to bring up certain matters, the path is being cleared to get everything out in the open.

Mercury in Leo brings an incredible time for love and romance into your life. Not only will this help to improve your existing relationship, but if you’re single, this will also bring in new love. Mercury does rule communication, so offers for dates will be amplified during this time.

Because Mercury also affects technology, these offers or new love interests will likely arise from a dating app, or someone direct messaging on another app. You may find yourself acting in ways that surprise yourself during this period. Caution may be thrown to the wind as you allow yourself to follow your heart, knowing that boldness is what attracts luck into your romantic life.

3. Pisces

Your relationship significantly improves this week as you become lucky in love, dearest Pisces. The last few years have brought little development to your romantic life, as Mars hasn’t returned to Virgo, ruler of your house of relationships, since 2023. With Mars representing motivation, this has translated into a lack of motivation to pursue a new relationship or improve an existing one.

While you may have felt like you were on autopilot, all of that has already begun to change as Mars entered Virgo earlier this month, representing just the beginning of a lucky new era in love.

On Tuesday, June 24, the Sun will conjunct Jupiter in Cancer, ruler of your house of marriage, pleasure and creativity. With Mars already in Virgo, motivating you to take charge of your romantic destiny, the energy of the Sun and Jupiter truly brings an unexpected blessing into your life. The Sun and Jupiter are two of the luckiest planets in the zodiac, but as they unite in Cancer, it means that you may experience a sudden change or development in your romantic life.

This could resemble an engagement if you’ve been in a relationship, but if you're single, it will mark the beginning of a beautiful love affair. While Virgo energy inspires you to date and take action, Cancer is the one that helps bring about commitment, marriage, and lasting love. Be open to possibilities this week, Pisces, whether it’s changing up your routine or saying yes to an unexpected offer because the universe is truly working in your favor.

4. Taurus

When words and actions align, love becomes pure magic, sweet Taurus. On Friday, June 27, the Cancer Sun will align with Mars in Virgo, prompting you to walk your talk and engage in an essential conversation about the future of your relationship.

The Cancer Sun is in your house of communication, while Mars in Virgo is occupying your house of marriage and commitment. While this could lead to an unexpected proposal, it may also involve sharing your intentions with a new partner or planning the next step in your relationship. If you’ve been contemplating separating from your current partner, then this energy would support that as well. However, if you do decide to give it one more chance, just be sure that their actions align with their words.

The Cancer Sun in your house of sacred understanding helps you to see what is real, as you allow yourself to shift your perspective and embrace the truth. With Cancer representing your emotional needs, this could also manifest as you honoring yourself in a new and exciting way, even if your current partner hasn’t been doing so.

While the Cancer Sun is prompting understanding and improvements, Mars in Virgo is set to help you plan for the future. This could involve marriage, but depending on where you are on your journey, this may look like planning for your future happiness. Don’t let anything distract you from making use of this energy or expressing your truth, as this week everything that happens will be in your favor.

5. Libra

What you dream of can be real, dear Libra. You are entering a powerful time for manifesting and making strides in your romantic life in the days ahead. Mercury in Leo will form a double trine with Saturn and Neptune in Aries on Sunday, June 29. Just one trine would be a powerful moment in your relationship, but with both Saturn and Neptune present, you are being given a unique opportunity to make your dreams real.

Mercury in Leo is in your house of relationships and wishes, while Saturn and Neptune are in your sector of relationships and dating. While there have already been some lessons here with Saturn in Aries, it doesn’t mean that it’s all bad news, especially if you’re thinking of marriage or a greater commitment. Saturn is the planet that can take a romantic fling and turn it into a connection that can last forever. It’s important to know what you want, as in the days ahead, you will finally have a chance to manifest it.

When Mercury in Leo trines Saturn and Neptune in Aries on Sunday, June 29, it brings an exciting opportunity into your romantic life. While Neptune involves dreams and fantasies, Saturn represents the work and dedication required to make those dreams a reality. Whether you’ve just begun dating someone new or have been in an existing connection, this is a time when you no longer have to settle for the status quo. You can manifest what you’ve always wanted, you just must be willing to put in the work to achieve it.

This energy also suggests that there may be someone in your life with whom you have feelings, although you consider them just a friend. You may have worried about what would happen if you pursued this connection, whether it would impact your relationship or your social circle. However, with Saturn and Neptune present, you are being urged to have that conversation and make a plan together, because there is an energy present that signifies you’ve already found your forever love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.