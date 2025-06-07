What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About June 9 - 15, Per A Tarot Card Reader

The week of June 9 - 15, 2025, each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope delivers a valuable message of hope and caution. Starting today, the direction life's taking begins to change for the rest of the year. We are ready for hope, and the universe delivers the goods. We are learning to be moderate about our work and efforts. And that's a good thing!

With Jupiter leaving Gemini, it's enemy territory, we are now embarking on a positive time. There will be fewer struggles and strife. It's time to ease into a fresh new energy, and with the help of a Full Moon, release the old to make room for a new journey. If you've felt mentally drained, that's about to change. Jupiter invites us to nurture our souls and tend to our mental needs. Let's find out what this means for each zodiac sign starting June 9.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign from June 9 - 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Ten of Wands

Aries, pat yourself on the back for doing such a great job this month. People adore you, and they want to see you happy.

The week of June 9 is a period of outward celebration. The Ten of Wands is a card of missed joy where you feel like you're doing everything alone. Your value is found in what you do for others, not who you are just because.

Knowing your worth is easier during this week because you will see it mirrored back at you in your social life, and perhaps in your career as well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: The Sun, reversed

Taurus, you are wise, and wherever you go, you speak goodness into the lives of others. You are entering a thoughtful and reflective period, the week of June 9.

Your tarot card, The Sun, reversed, improves your discernment. Rather than sharing your ideas, potentially letting others take advantage of your intellectual generosity, you consider how to utilize them for your own benefit.

This can be a profitable week, perhaps not in terms of money, but in building your character and fortifying your sense of self-worth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Five of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, you are easy to get along with, and people feel comfortable talking to you honestly. This can help build your relationships and introduce you to a new social circle that elevates your life.

The Five of Pentacles, reversed, is a time where losses become gains. You start to see why you went through a financially challenging time. You appreciate what you have. Gratitude grows, and you are resourceful because you've learned how to do without.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: King of Wands

Cancer, this week, be careful to avoid people who try to minimize your ideas or give you the impression that your thoughts are foolish.

The King of Wands tarot card is an indication that sparks of genius are going to come to you. Some of your ideas may not require a plan. You will just know there's a new path or project you need to take.

You might not feel supported, but sometimes you have to go forward alone and meet other like-minded people along the way. Be brave, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Ace of Pentacles

Leo, you are prepared to be vulnerable and let people know when you need help. This is a big week for you, Leo, since you are about to give of yourself in a way that you've not done easily in the past.

The Ace of Pentacles is a generous tarot card, representing a time when you are giving to people who depend on you. You may be hiring someone to do a job you typically do yourself.

It's good to clear away any activities and delegate them to others, especially if you can dedicate your time and talents to other projects that help you expand your influence and generate wealth.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Three of Cups, reversed

Virgo, be careful with your energy. You have a playful spirit about you this week, and even though you may feel like you need to relax and be yourself, there are moments when it's unwise to show a side of you to others.

Pay attention to the company you decide to keep. Not every person deserves to see you when you've let your guard down. Watch for judgmentalness in friends who are insincere and fake.

Save your best for the people you know you can trust and have already proven their loyalty to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: King of Cups, reversed

Libra, trust the process, especially when you have already put together a plan, but life appears not to make sense at the moment. The King of Cups, reversed, can represent a confusing time the week of June 9.

You may be unsure or go through a period of personal self-doubt and questioning. Don't worry that you won't find your way back to clarity.

It's good to ponder and to test what you know. You become wiser when you allow yourself to evaluate what you're doing and why.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Three of Swords, reversed

Scorpio, this week, you discover something you need to know, and it heals your heart. You have a special guardian angel working on your behalf, and this energy will make itself known to you in ways you cannot fathom right now.

Let your mind and heart be open so you can hear the voice of hope and grace. You may learn how to forgive others, but also let go of any self-resentment or blame that you've felt from past disappointments.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles

Sagittarius, release your need to control outcomes. There's a sweet power that's inside of your inner being, and it's there not to control what's happening in your life but to teach you that you can surrender and trust that a higher power can do more than you dare to dream.

Don't worry about what the future holds. When you release it from your hands, it goes into those who are much stronger and more capable than you are.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Six of Pentacles

Capricorn, be patient with yourself and others this week. The Six of Pentacles can make you feel anxious to get moving ahead with the best part of the month. However, worthwhile things take time.

You will learn to be patient with the growth process. You may find that despite not being able to hear your inner voice, your life is going in the right direction.

You can't avoid fated events, and this week you'll find that you're where you need to be for destiny to step in.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles

Aquarius, forgive others when the time feels right. Letting go of something that felt like you needed it is not easy, but you'll discover that you are much more capable of taking care of yourself than you realize. Aim for independence.

If you have gone through a financially challenging time where you relied on someone else for help, watch how money, resources, and assistance fall into your lap through your efforts.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Ten of Wands, reversed

Pisces, step out of your comfort zone this week. You have a desire to feel safe and secure, which can lead you to overwork when you ought to relax and enjoy your life. You may become caught up in a desire to prove yourself during the week of June 9-15.

The Ten of Wands, reversed, is a signal to set yourself free from hard work. You may need to do everything possible, but don't do so at the expense of your health.

Try to find ways to reward yourself so that when the week is over, you have been productive, but you also have something to look forward to that rewards rest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.