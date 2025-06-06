Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here For June 9 - 15 — Jupiter In Cancer Changes Everything

The weekly horoscope for June 9 - 15, 2025 reflects the new chapter beginning for each zodiac sign as we finally feel the thrill and excitement of Jupiter, the planet of luck, entering its home sign Cancer on June 9. However, Jupiter will square Saturn, posing some challenges that may make us feel unsure and unmotivated. But instead of feeling disillusioned, we are pushed to fight through and fearlessly work towards our goals.

On June 11, the Full Moon in Sagittarius brings us a much-needed sense of optimism and hope before the Moon enters Capricorn, bringing us back to Earth and reminding us of our pending responsibilities. The Aquarius Moon will have its time to shine beginning on the 14th, making this weekend feel extra special as we connect with family and friends. The week reflects our new chapter, as we officially bid adieu to Jupiter in Gemini and welcome the blessings Jupiter in its most powerful state will bring over the next year.

Weekly horoscopes for each zodiac sign from June 9 - 15, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon in Sagittarius early in the week will feel a lot different this time around. Because Jupiter also enters a new sign on the same day, Monday is an exhilarating day for planning your dreams and perhaps considering traveling at some point over the next year.

Once the Full Moon in Sagittarius takes control on Wednesday, the refreshing energy allows you to reflect on what you have learned while Saturn was in Pisces from 2023 to the end of May 2025. Nevertheless, the Moon and Saturn are here to tell you that you still can dream as long as you put in the effort and hard work.

The Capricorn Moon adds an element of grounding mid-week, so while the Sagittarius Moon had you thinking about the future, Wednesday night into Thursday is your time to make the practical strategies that will help you work towards your objectives.

The Moon in Aquarius closes the week, making you feel revitalized in social settings. Over the weekend put in the work to make new connections.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon will be in the sign of Sagittarius early in the week, a significant transit that marks the entry of Jupiter into Cancer on the same day. For the next year, the theme of your life will be centered on your friendships, the connections you make, and the people that you’re hoping to meet.

The Moon in Capricorn makes you feel very optimistic midweek, when you'll feel like a go-getter and very ambitious. Capricorn energy allows us all to be more practical, especially with the Moon and Saturn square happening at the same time as the Jupiter and Saturn square.

Towards the end of the week, the Aquarius Moon can feel like a culmination of all that you have learned during this week about your dreams or goals and how to honor them. It's a practical transit that’s going to help you acquire the structure that you’ve desired in your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the week starts off with a powerful Moon in Sagittarius getting us all ready for the Jupiter in Cancer transit occurring on the same day. Your relationship house is no longer filled with the expansive influence from Jupiter. Instead, now you are learning more about what you want within your established relationships. The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday has you reflect on your relationship with the concept of love.

The Capricorn Moon towards the middle of the week prepares you with a new set of tools and a plan as you think about your career path/ The challenging square from Saturn to the Moon in Capricorn helps you get your priorities straight.

But things start to cool off once the Moon enters Aquarius at the end of the week. Over the weekend, it's time for you to recharge and feel more enamored with the possibilities for your life now that Jupiter is in its exalted sign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, this is a remarkable week for you because Jupiter is entering your sign, which is even more special since it is in its exaltation, meaning its energy is at its most powerful and beneficial. You have so much potential with all of this newfound creative energy, which feels like an absolute blessing after the challenging energy of Mars in your sign earlier this year, which drained your motivation.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday enhances this energy even more. What do you want to do over this next year? What relationships are you willing to preserve, and what are the goals that you’re going to honor moving forward?

The Moon enters your partnership house towards the end of the week. This calming energy helps you be diplomatic and work through any breakdowns in communication since Mercury is also in your sign. Over the weekend, things can feel a lot easier and more manageable for you with your collaborative energy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, all of the fire energy this week helps motivate you to plan accordingly.

Things start off with the Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11, an important transit this week that illuminates your relationship sector. It also reminds you that through all of this new and exciting energy, you have to make time to listen to what your heart desires. But you may also think about how much you have transformed.

Meanwhile, the Moon in Capricorn makes Wednesday through Friday a time to consider if you’ve been diligent with your pending tasks or projects. Time for you to restructure your planner! You’re going to work well with others during this time since it will be easier for you to show them how great of a leader you are.

Once the Moon is in Aquarius over the weekend, the attention is brought back to one of your partnership houses. The Moon’s conjunction to Pluto intensifies the energy, and with Jupiter in Cancer, things just feel much more dramatic (which is right up your alley). Pour your heart out if needed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you gladly embrace Jupiter in Cancer energy because it illuminates parts of your chart that help you believe in yourself and not to shy away from the spotlight. The energy will help you take control and show others that you deserve to be center stage.

This is a transit that demands your emotional intelligence, showing you that it is important to communicate with your partner, even when the topics may feel overwhelming.

Mercury in Cancer and the Moon in Capricorn this week show you that you also need to learn how to understand when you need a break. The Moon helps energize you and shows you how to prioritize your tasks so you don’t burn out.

There is also optimism connected with this Capricorn energy, and you’re going to embrace romance. Get more connected with the people that you love this week.

Closing the week is the Moon in Aquarius, helping you add structure to your life, be more patient with yourself, and showing you how to work well with others.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, all the cardinal energy in the sky is a motivator this week. Things start off with Jupiter entering the sign of Cancer on June 9, illuminating the highest point of your chart and bringing a lot of wisdom. Jupiter allows you to be more cognizant of what you want to achieve within your career. And with Saturn making a square to this planet, you will work hard to find the best method to get there.

This is a moment for you to feel empowered. Take charge during the Full Moon in Sagittarius on Wednesday. The dynamic fire energy from the lunation brings insight into your relationships and can serve as a catalyst for wonderful things, especially if you work well with others.

The Capricorn Moon brings grounding on Wednesday and Thursday, helping you be more patient and focus on growth.

Towards the end of the week, the Aquarius Moon helps lift your spirits because the romantic energy will be supercharged, adding more romance to your love sector.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, as a water sign, Jupiter entering the sign of Cancer on June 9 marks the beginning of an exciting period for you. You've been working hard while abstaining from exciting opportunities and may have denied yourself fun experiences for the last couple of years, but now things are changing. There are plenty of joyous times that await, and the energy will help you feel more optimistic in most areas of your life.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius will feel like an echo of this Jupiter transit, making you more concerned with incorporating more happiness into your day-to-day. Once the Moon is in Capricorn on Wednesday, you'll feel more connected with your mental energy. It will be easier to complete intellectually challenging tasks.

The Aquarius Moon makes the weekend a time for resetting. Recharge your batteries at the end of the week. Yoga, taking a walk to the park, or simply watching a movie at home can bring you happiness and comfort.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Full Moon in your sign this week is a crucial transit for you because it allows you to consider the life lessons and experiences that have shaped who you are. Saturn in Aries continues the same lessons, but because this energy flows much more easily for you, you will be surprised by how much you can accomplish over the next couple of years.

The Moon in Capricorn will allow you to unleash your ambitious side mid-week, especially with the Moon’s square to Saturn motivating you to fight for your dreams. But make sure not to stress yourself out, and be honest about your workload since you may feel burnt out from all the responsibilities on your plate.

Starting on Friday, the Moon in Aquarius connected you with old ideas, which you can use to begin new experiences and take pride in your talents.

This week shows you just how much you can accomplish, as long as you believe in what you can do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, beautiful things await this week now that we have Jupiter entering the sign of Cancer on Monday. This energy empowers your relationship house, teaching you new dynamics and how to be a better friend, romantic partner, and coworker.

On Wednesday, the Full Moon in Sagittarius shows you that to continue climbing to the top, you need to be more methodical. Though Saturn in Aries will have us all rushing (especially you, since you’re also a cardinal sign), make it a point to go slow, be patient, and ask for help when you need it. With Venus in Taurus, you'll receive support and comfort much more easily.

The Moon in your sign on Thursday brings you back to connect with your inner power, see your potential, and socialize. More of this social energy continues once the Moon is in Aquarius over the weekend, reminding you of the importance and value of community. Reach out to friends, join a club, or explore the neighborhood you live in to connect better with others this weekend.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Jupiter is entering Cancer this week, and although this transit will not aspect your sign directly, there is still much to learn. Although Jupiter is in its exaltation, meaning it'll be at its most powerful, some challenges await with its square to Saturn — but it's nothing you can't handle as long as you stay focused.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on June 11 begins a period when your close friends circle is on your mind. Your friendships will change over the next year, and you will be challenged to make some practical choices.

Once the Moon enters Capricorn mid-week, your focus turns toward developing new ideas. Learn from past projects, as you may feel more comfortable editing and making changes to projects as opposed to starting completely from scratch. Working on your own during this period can feel fulfilling and enlightening since you are able to connect with your imaginative side a lot better.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the water energy early in the week takes over with Jupiter entering Cancer on Monday. This kicks off an engaging and beautiful year during which you'll experience lots of growth.

Jupiter in Cancer brings a lot of optimism and pleasure to your relationship sector. If you are single, this week's Full Moon in Sagittarius is a motivational time that allows you to connect with new ideas and people and awakens your ambition. This is just the start of you feeling more confident and courageous.

With the Moon in Capricorn mid-week, you may feel like a wordsmith, developing potent ideas, saying the right things, impressing people, and effortlessly taking the lead.

Towards the end of the week, the Aquarius Moon will conjunct Pluto in the same sign, allowing you to ruminate and feel your emotions. This weekend, give yourself a moment to cry, reflect, and release whatever may still be holding you back from connecting with your full potential.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.