Your Daily Horoscope For May 28 — A More Peaceful Era Begins

Starting on May 28, 2025, the Moon moves into Cancer, bringing softer energy into each zodiac sign's daily horoscope. The Cancer Moon is a tender invitation to soften where you usually brace, to let love in where you've built walls.

Sometimes we forget that to become the star we’re meant to be, we have to engage in new ways of relating. Is it hard for you to welcome in support without fear of reprisals, without expecting the other shoe to drop? You can find emotional healing. That’s where the healing lives.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your inner sanctuary is calling out to you. On May 28, you may feel drawn to tidy up, cook something that reminds you of where you come from, or call someone whose voice softens you.

This is a priceless restoration. You’re being asked to nourish your foundations so you can rise with more strength and clarity. The deeper you root into your own history and resilience, the higher you can grow.

Pop it in your calendar to return to something comforting, and let it remind you of who you’ve always been.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, conversations hold weight on May 28 because of how much truth needs to come up and out. You may find yourself speaking up where you once stayed silent, or asking questions you never dared to ask before. It’s all part of the unraveling of doubt.

There’s also something sacred about your curiosity right now, so follow it. The answers won’t come all at once, but the right ones will arrive precisely when needed. Stay open and ask better questions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, what you used to overlook is now shining with value. Maybe your routine, body, or work demands more of your presence. What sustains you? This is the real question you're tasked with answering on Wednesday.

You might have some insights regarding what you have been tolerating that just hasn’t been filling you up in the way that it should. Walk away from false comforts that have been keeping you small or feeling unheard.

Choose the version of your life that respects your energy and honors your value.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, there’s a new current rising inside you, and it can be radically self-defining if you let it.

The side of you that wants to blend in has walked outside of the house, because there is another muse in you who wants to take more space than you would usually let them.

Don’t let that dull your spark, even if you've been misunderstood. Be bold, even if it feels uncomfortable; it needs your assertion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you might need to pull back to heal in the quiet space behind all the noise and invitations. What’s more exciting to you is how you’re intrigued with the parts of you that live behind closed doors.

Go and look at your dream journal, and see if there are any symbols or images that make more sense to you. This can unlock something significant in terms of your desires that may pull you out of your comfort zone.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Community is nourished over time, Virgo, and the right ones make you feel like a home away from home.

This new chapter of wider connections can offer you another perspective on seeing yourself in your own vision and how you can plant more seeds of your truest desires that once felt impossible.

But, can you let go of timelines you swore you had to meet? Perfection isn’t needed now, only your courage.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, what you’ve built with consistency is finally taking shape, and people are beginning to notice. Own it.

This is about more than just your career. Is it asking for your true definition of legacy and long-term vision. Don’t perform it on social media, just commit to what you say you want to do, and the universe will reward your efforts over time.

You impact every room you walk into — you just have to believe it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, something is cracking open in your sense of direction. Your limiting beliefs are about to be ripped open in the best way.

Because you’re reaching a point where you can see how you might be holding your talents from being seen in the world, you’ve outgrown the theory stage, and now it’s time to go on to the stage and practice with your potent power.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you’re in a chapter of intimacy and transformation, where you’re learning that the deepest connections require transparency.

This is about sharing more of your inner world — not to be saved, but to be truly seen. You’re also shedding a few layers that once felt protective, but now just feel heavy.

Lean into emotional honesty. Let someone meet you in the raw, not just the refined.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You’re done bending yourself to fit someone else’s mold, Capricorn. The magic that can find you today is that you’re magnetizing people who meet you where you’re going, not just where you’ve been.

Let reciprocity be your new standard. How can balance be your new love language? If you believe in what is true, you don’t have to settle for ‘almost’, you can have the full platter with all of the side dishes together.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, a wave of renewal in your routines, health and working environment is about to arrive. But you might need to create more robust systems that can do so with reinvention.

These tiny changes can bring about a new level of harmony that calms your nervous system in ways that seem almost too easy to be true.

On May 8, even the most tedious tasks can actually help you feel less stressed because you can feel more in control.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you’re invited to remember what it feels like to play simply for the pure joy of it. You know when a song is so good that it doesn't make sense not to dance and move your feet?

You are allowed to feel fabulous, and it doesn’t have to cost a million bucks. It could be taking yourself out to see a group of dancers move or seeing how children instantly light up. Follow what delights you.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.