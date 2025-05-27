Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 28, 2025

After May 28, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. On this day, the Moon conjuncts Jupiter, and we're looking at emotional expansion and spiritual confidence. We start to believe again, maybe in ourselves, maybe in the future. It's all good.

This transit doesn’t promise perfection, but it restores optimism where doubt had settled in. For Leo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, this is the kind of cosmic lift that changes everything. Jupiter magnifies what it touches, and when paired with the intuitive Moon, we don’t just think things will get better, we feel it in our bones. Our instincts say yes. Our hearts say now. The universe sends encouragement that actually hits home. Life is about to get better.

Advertisement

Life starts getting better for three zodiac signs after May 28, 2025:

1. Leo

Design: YourTango

You’ve been doing the work, Leo. You've been showing up, staying strong, and putting your pride aside when needed. And now, the cosmos delivers a solid payoff. This isn't just good news; it’s relief. The Moon-Jupiter conjunction pulls you out of the darkness just in time.

Advertisement

Something you’ve hoped for may start to take shape. If you've recently had an eye-opening conversation with someone, you may find yourself acting on that plan. One thing leads to another during this transit, and all roads lead to inspired success.

This is why it's time for you to kick back and let it happen. If you ever doubted that things could improve, you'll get a chance to eat your words on May 28, because Leo, things are definitely en route to getting much, much better.

2. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Your ruling planet, Jupiter, makes this transit extra potent for you, Sagittarius. The Moon’s connection here restores your confidence, not just in yourself, but in the path you’ve chosen. Something finally feels aligned again.

You may feel the urge to reconnect with someone, maybe an old friend or even an old idea. Just go with it. That spark you’re feeling is not false hope; in fact, it's your natural enthusiasm returning after a long spell of waiting.

Use this moment to regroup your thoughts and plans. Your instincts are right, and your timing’s not off. You’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Follow your bliss, Sagittarius. It's made itself known to you.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

The emotional curtain starts to lift, Pisces, and you feel clarity calling to you from right there, on the other side. This Moon-Jupiter transit touches your inner world gently but profoundly. Things are starting to finally make sense. The heartache or confusion you’ve been holding on to is now starting to dissolve.

You may receive support in an unexpected form, a kind word spoken to you from a stranger, or a sudden wave of peaceful thinking. This is no accident; in fact, it's meant to be. This is the universe reminding you that your vulnerability is not a flaw; it’s a guide.

Advertisement

You’re on your way again. The road ahead feels real, promising, and filled with grace. This is where you take off to do your thing, your way. Trust in it, Pisces, it's all yours.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.