3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Problems The Week Of May 26

Three zodiac signs find renewed energy to overcome their problems the week of May 26 - June 1, 2025. The week starts off with a New Moon in Gemini on Monday, May 26, which is all about communication, information, and the ability to look at things from a different perspective. This should be a light and airy New Moon that's pleasant for most, and its relationship with Saturn gives us grounding and stability — it's a good time to get things done.

Creativity and compassion rule the week, making it a good time for deep conversations that might otherwise be difficult on another day. You'll find getting to the bottom of an issue easier than usual with Mercury sextile Neptune amping up our creative and intuitive energies, which often coincides with vivid dreams that just might provide you with the answers you're looking for.

On May 29, the Sun conjuncts Mercury, the planet of communication. This can indicate a day with a lot of communication or information, but it is also prone to willfulness and ego-centered remarks and actions. Overall, though, this week represents a reset or new start, and Sagittarius, Cancer, and Leo will find just what they need to overcome their problems this week.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, this week you're tasked with overcoming problems related to mental stress, arguments, or misunderstandings about important matters. Your opinions or plans may face opposition from others. Your or someone else’s ego may be involved in this situation, which can come from a partner or someone you deal with often or on a regular basis. Alternatively, it may be their ego that is the problem.

The best thing you can do is to try to compromise and cooperate to the extent that it is possible. If the issue involves any type of important decision, it may be best to wait until conditions are better because you may not have all the necessary information or may face too much opposition.

You may need to seek a relationship reset at this time if you are feeling overwhelmed. Watch your words, because as you know, it’s easy to put your foot in your mouth, so choose what you say carefully. Focus on practical solutions and seek support when you need it. These challenges are not long-lasting, so patience may be required this week to get beyond any issues.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, this week, you're overcoming problems related to feeling reclusive. You're bothered by something that lies deep in your subconscious mind and is causing some mental and emotional friction. It is unlikely you are talking to many others about this issue, and may temporarily feel a disconnect from those you normally talk to or spend time with.

The New Moon in Gemini falls in your 12th house of seclusion. In all likelihood, you will feel a need to isolate. This New Moon is actually a positive thing because it will allow you to release whatever thoughts and feelings are holding you back at this time.

Now is the time to let go of things or even people that you have outlived and no longer serve you well. Prioritize your needs to the extent that you can, and focus on letting go of excess baggage. You might even feel some type of divine guidance this week. Focus on self-care and letting go of old issues this week, and no doubt you will bounce back in a few days.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

Libra, this week you will overcome work problems that come from a heavier workload or issues with those you work with. You may feel overwhelmed with work and/or those in positions of authority. These feelings may make you feel alone, but in all likelihood, this is only a feeling and not your actual reality.

You may need to rebalance some of your relationships, especially those connected to work. In terms of your work life, you may need to cultivate more self-reliance and work alone as much as possible for a few days.

Focus on your immediate goals as opposed to the future. Writing things down and checking off the list daily could be one way to approach this. Other than this, focus on self-care as needed. You are typically full of bubbly confidence, and now is the time to tap into this energy. The fact is, you are in a time of many new beginnings, which you will see the results of shortly.

