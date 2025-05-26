5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting May 26

Five zodiac signs will have the best week out of the 12 signs the week of May 26 - June 1, 2025. May’s New Moon in Gemini kicks off a new cycle of the Moon. Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, so this will be an important week for conversation and socializing, and a pleasant New Moon for most. Mercury also rules commerce, travel, young people, and pets, so we will see a major focus on these areas this week, especially communication.

Important communication with others will continue on May 27 when Mercury trines Pluto. This transit gives us the ability to dive deep into conversations that will be easier now than at other times. If you are trying to find an answer or get to the bottom of something, Tuesday is the day to do it. On May 29, the Sun conjuncts Mercury, another transit connected to communication — but sometimes with this combination, egos can become involved, so watch this tendency.

The five zodiac signs that have the best week from May 26 - June 1 include Gemini, Aquarius, Taurus, Leo, and Sagittarius.

1. Gemini

Happy Birthday, Gemini! The New Moon in your sign serves as a type of reset or a new beginning. You will likely experience heightened intuition, creativity, and communication. Your mutable air energy will be strengthened during the New Moon, setting the stage for change and new beginnings for months to come.

The Moon's sextile to Venus and Mars on May 27 sets the stage for a great week concerning love, romance, and social activities. When the moon enters Leo on Frida,y it promises an exciting and fun weekend, especially with its trine to Venus, making it a great time for love, money, and in general doing what makes you the happiest.

2. Aquarius

The New Moon early in the week falls in your fifth house of friends, love, and entertainment, meaning this is a great week to get together with friends, socialize, go out, or get together with a partner or someone special. Communication will be great, and now is a good time to get to know someone or create closer bonds with someone you already know.

Creativity will be emphasized along with your own intuition. By the weekend, your focus will be on partners, old or new. It looks like a great weekend for some early summer fun and breaking free for a few days. You won’t regret it!

3. Taurus

You have two more weeks with Jupiter in your second house of money and income, and it is joined by the Gemini New Moon. This creates an opportunity for new beginnings and opportunities in terms of income and money. You should feel great, and your communication with others will be on point.

Reflect on what you really want in terms of the material this week and go after it because in two weeks, the Full Moon falls in your eighth house of other people’s money. Enjoy the weekend because Friday's Moon in Leo will encourage you to get out and mingle.

4. Leo

Leo, it’s time to disengage from social pressures and be yourself. The New Moon in Gemini falls in your 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes, joining expansive Jupiter in this sign one last time, encouraging you to find your true place in the world and within yourself.

Expect friends to play a large role in your life this week. By the weekend, you will be feeling great. Don’t be surprised if you aren’t center stage among friends, loved ones, or a love interest. It’s a great week and weekend, so enjoy, Leo!

5. Sagittarius

The New Moon in Gemini joins expansive Jupiter in your seventh house of partners one more time, Sagittarius. It will aspect Saturn and Neptune in your fifth house of love and entertainment, so this should be an extremely positive time for creativity, friends, children, and love. This will set the stage for the next several weeks, which should go quite well.

Communication will be important this week, especially as it relates to plans and your personal dreams. On May 29, the Mercury Cazimi (Cazimi means in the heart of the Sun) can serve as a type of rebirth cycle, which will emphasize the power of creating luck through your mental efforts and communication.

