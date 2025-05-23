If You’re Between The Ages Of 26 - 29, Here Are 4 Important Things You Need To Know About Your First Saturn Return

According to astrology, the ages of 26 - 29 are among the most difficult as those are the years you experience your first Saturn return. Saturn typically spends about two years in each zodiac sign before transiting to the next one, and on May 24, 2025, Saturn returns to Aries, where it last was between April 7, 1996, through June 9, 1998, as well as October 15, 1998, through February 28, 1999.

According to professional astrologer Abigail-Rose Remmer, these couple of years "can be a really amazing point in your life, but also very challenging and a growth period for you." She continued that Saturn is known for its cautious, meticulous energy, making this a time when putting down boundaries and waiting before reacting is essential. However, Aries is the leader of the zodiac and is very fast and impulsive, conflicting energies that won't exactly make your first Saturn return easy to deal with.

If you're between the ages of 26-29, here are four important things you need to know about your first Saturn return:

1. Your idea of love will be tested

Throughout your first Saturn return in Aries, professional astrologer Neda Farr explained that the way you think about love will be challenged.

"This Saturn return isn't about falling in love," Farr explained in a video. "It's about figuring out who you are before love."

If you are currently single, expect the next couple of years to challenge you immensely as you stop romanticizing those who never show up for you.

"You're going to crave something real," Farr said, "someone who matches your fire, not fans your insecurities."

If you're in a relationship, expect Saturn in Aries to test your foundation. Farr said that you're bound to face power struggles, which can cause you to question whether you want freedom or commitment in your relationship.

"But if you grow through it, you are going to come out stronger and much more self-defined," Farr explained. "Do not be scared of this test. It is putting you towards ultimate alignment."

2. Your career will change

The ages of 26 to 29 are typically pivotal to your career trajectory, so experiencing your first Saturn return at this age is no easy feat. Luckily, with Saturn in Aries, it isn't all bad. Aries is all about leadership, which makes this "a boss up or burnout kind of moment," Farr explained. "You are going to have a career pivot that demands courage, not just practicality."

This means that those going through this Saturn return can no longer wait for permission, as you're expected to make it happen. And while this might sound terrifying, through these brave actions, you'll begin to get clarity about what excites you.

"You are finding your true life purpose," Farr said. "You're gonna feel called to start your own thing, advocate for yourself more, and finally act on an idea that's been sitting in your notes app for months."

Remember: Saturn doesn't reward you if you try to shortcut your way out of things. So, work hard and be prepared. If you do, you're bound to win.

3. Your life will hit a low before it gets better

For the first year of your Saturn return, you might struggle and face loss, according to professional astrologer and counselor Bridget Pennisten, who goes by BP. From uncertainty to the ending of relationships, things that no longer serve your greater purpose will collapse right before your eyes.

That being said, the second year of your Saturn return is a lot more tolerable as things become quieter and you start building your life back up on a more stable foundation. Unfortunately, this quietness won't come without its own discomfort. According to BP, this will be a moment of uncertainty and waiting — lots of waiting — before you reach the more lighthearted end to your Saturn return.

Right before Saturn shifts into a new sign, you'll experience "a lighter burden," described BP. Around this time, "you're playing with your newfound authority. Your new role in life." From appreciating your achievements to recognizing your strengths, you'll finally start enjoying the lessons you've learned throughout the Saturn return.

4. Your identity will change drastically

It should go without saying that your first Saturn return is bound to change you drastically. You might go through a breakup, move away from your hometown, get a new job, and so much more. However, the biggest change comes in your identity.

According to Remmer, you're bound to do some deep self-reflection throughout this period of hardship. In the beginning, you might feel helpless as everything you once knew slowly begins to change right in front of your eyes. However, through this, you'll come to understand your purpose in life and the find people or jobs that align with your greater purpose.

Speaking about her own first Saturn return, Remmer explained that "it also made me realize what I want from my level of growth and maturity as well. And your Saturn return will do that." So, as scary as it may be, keep holding on. It might be a painful journey, but through this, you'll feel more confident in who you are and what you want out of life.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.