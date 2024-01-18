Discernment can be defined as the ability to understand obscurity. If you are discerning, it means that you’re a strong judge of other people’s character.

Influencer Cassie Blanko believes that discernment is “the ability to distinguish between good and evil spirits.” If you have the gift of discernment, “you can sense if someone is good or if someone is evil.”

Blanko shared her interpretation of discernment as, “one of the many spiritual gifts that we can be given as a Christian,” yet it’s not entirely reliant on religious beliefs. You can have the gift of discernment even if you’re not religious.

Here are 5 rare signs you have the gift of discernment:

1. You’re sensitive to your environment.

When you’re out in different public spaces, you’re able to sense the energy that space holds. Blanko described it as a 6th sense, explaining, “You feel something that you cannot see.”

“You can pick up on good and evil,” she said. “You can usually just tell when something’s off.”

You're able to identify the positive or negative vibes that people and places send into the world, which lets you know if you're in a safe, uplifting environment.

Photo: Brooke Cagle / Unsplash

2. You see people’s true selves.

According to Blanko, this aspect of having the gift of discernment means that “you can see through a person’s words or facade.”

If someone is presenting a false version of themselves to you, you’ll know it right away. You're a strong judge of people's characters, and you can tell when someone isn't being truthful about who they really are.

“You can pick up on if someone is being genuine. You can see through their lies or through their fake persona," Blanko said. "So, you can usually tell if someone is being honest or being genuine with you.”

3. You often feel misunderstood.

“People who are chosen to have the gift of discernment usually are very different,” Blanko explained. “They usually are the black sheep of the crowd.”

Having the gift of discernment might mean that you have trouble relating to the people around you because you exist on a different spiritual plane.

4. You have dreams or visions that come true.

The gift of discernment can show up in various ways, and one way is having predictive dreams or visions that something is going to happen before it happens.

Photo: Thought Catalog / Unsplash

This may feel strange and overwhelming, yet it’s a sign that you’re incredibly tuned in to the universe. By listening to the messages your intuition offers you, you’re able to protect yourself or seek opportunities that the world is providing.

5. You want to help others.

If you do have the gift of discernment, Blanko believes it’s important to use your gift to help the people around you.

Using your gift to support your community might mean helping people interpret their own intuitions, which makes them more connected to themselves.

Paying attention to your inner voice can improve your discernment.

Blanko noted that there are different levels of discernment. You might have strong discernment or you might not, but tuning into what your inner voice tells you can help you connect and improve the skill.

So, listen to what your gift is saying, and use your gift to support yourself and the people around you.

