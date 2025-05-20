Love horoscopes for May 21, 2025 are here, with cosmic lovers Venus and Mars meeting to create a positive and beneficial time in each zodiac sign's romantic life. Venus in Aries trines Mars in Leo, creating a harmonious yet determined energy in love, making Wednesday a day to honor your desires and take the risk in following your heart.

Venus and Mars have been on a journey of reflection and healing since the start of the year, making it difficult to move ahead in your romantic life. However, with both planets now direct and in the zodiac signs they first began their retrograde, there is time to make up for. The lessons have been learned and the truth has been made clear, which leaves only one other aspect: the ability to take action. Venus and Mars are both in fire signs, with Venus in Aries leading the charge on new beginnings and Mars in Leo determined to fulfill the desires of its heart. This is a magic in the making, and all you must do now is trust that love is worth the risk.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Your zodiac sign's love horoscope for May 21, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Patience isn’t always enjoyable, but it does serve a benefit, dear Aries. As the first sign of the zodiac, you don’t like to wait for the things you really want. However, since the end of last year, patience has been key as Venus and Mars moved through their retrogrades.

While you’ve been starting to see your patience already paying off, as Venus in Aries trines Mars in Leo on May 21, you will finally be able to make progress in your romantic life.

Venus in Aries helps you believe you deserve the love you seek, while Mars in Leo makes all of your romantic dreams finally come true.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take the initiative, sweet Taurus.

Venus in Aries is currently in your house of intuition, while Mars in Leo is activating themes around domestic intimacy and home. As Venus in Aries trines Mars in Leo on May 21, you will feel your intuition guiding you toward the next step in your life.

Whether you’re moving in or out of a home with that special someone, the stars have aligned in your favor. Use this energy to make that big move you’ve been thinking of and don't waste time doubting your intuition.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Trust yourself, dearest Gemini.

May 21 brings a situation that encourages you to seek out others in order to gain deeper understanding of a situation in your romantic life. This may involve you connecting with friends or the acquaintances of your partner, but, you also want to be aware that there may be a third-party situation here.

While seeking advice from others is often necessary, be sure that you’re trusting yourself first and foremost. Be especially cautious if your partner has heavy Leo energy, as you may discover a secret they’ve been hiding from you.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t forget what is most important, sweet Cancer.

Although you may be preoccupied with career and financial growth at this time, be sure that you’re holding space for love as well. There is someone in your life who has been harboring a secret crush on you. This person may be a friend or coworker — regardless, it’s someone that you would have never expected to have feelings for.

May 21 may bring the moment they finally come forward and reveal their desires and intentions for a relationship with you. Be sure that you’re holding space for love, knowing that you deserve to have everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Set yourself free, Leo.

You don’t have to cut your dreams short in order to make a relationship work. While you’ve been trying to figure out if you and that person in your life can make it work, life has taken another turn. As Venus in Aries trines Mars in Leo on May 21, you will have an opportunity to take a new path in your life. This will come across as an opportunity for travel, a new career path, or a new beginning that simply resonates with your soul.

Have the confidence to know that if your relationship doesn't feel like an absolute yes, then it may be time to adjust your plans.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let go of what feels heavy, Virgo.

Mars in Leo is activating not just your intuition but also your ability to heal. At the same time, Venus in Aries is helping you transform so that you can embrace a spiritual rebirth.

To strive for perfection is always to be let down. Instead of constantly feeling like you’re chasing milestones, try to let go of what has been weighing you down. By embracing this opportunity for healing, you will be better able to receive the love your partner is offering you or attract that relationship you now know you deserve.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The best relationships are those that begin as friends, beautiful Libra.

As Venus in Aries trines Mars in Leo on May 21, you may end up realizing you’ve fallen for a close friend, or that they have feelings for you.

Be careful if you are already in a relationship, as the attraction between the two of you is very strong. If you’re content in your relationship, then the universe is directing you to focus on getting out of the house and meeting up with friends. This isn’t just about having fun, but rather sharing your lives and friends with one another.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You need to start doing what makes you feel good, Scorpio.

You may need to bring greater balance back into your life by giving yourself a chance to figure out what actually brings peace and happiness into your life. Whether this reflects the future of a relationship, your living situation, or how you’re living your life, you may be in need of making a change.

Use the harmonious energy on May 21 to invest in what brings joy into your life. Whether it’s spending the day by the water or planning an evening with your significant other, make space to create the life you want.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Love is an adventure, Sagittarius.

Mars in Leo is in your house of adventure and new beginnings, while Venus in Aries is bringing up themes of marriage and romance. This is the perfect energy for any trip you have planned or taking your relationship to the next level.

If you’ve been considering whether to have a traditional wedding or elope, this is your chance to plan the commitment ceremony that truly resonates with your soul. You crave adventure and freedom, so don’t bother trying to fit in. Instead, let this phase of your romantic life be all about you remaining true to yourself.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take time to focus on matters at home, Capricorn.

While Venus in Aries is in your sector of home and romance, Mars in Leo is lighting themes of transformation and deeper level of intimacy. This is a time when you should be focusing on your home (as well as your relationship) if you live with someone.

There is a great deal of love that surrounds you, but you may not have been making the time to genuinely enjoy or receive it. Try to focus on how you can create greater space in your life, as well as any changes you want to make to your home. Your home should be nurtured in the same way that you do for yourself.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Dream together, beautiful Aquarius.

As Venus in Aries trines Mars in Leo on May 21, you will feel a desire to start dreaming of your future together with your partner. This may lead to deep conversations — you want to make sure that you’re approaching them with a partnership mindset.

Relationships are formed not just by intentions but by the dreams that you share together. It may have felt uneasy to dream of a future recently, however, you must let yourself start embracing this ability. Don’t be so afraid you’ll lose someone that you end up disconnecting yourself from the relationship.

Spend Wednesday dreaming with your partner. Uit doesn’t matter if they change over time or come true, as it’s the process of sharing that can help benefit your relationship.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Raise the bar on love, dear Pisces.

The energy of Venus in Aries and Mars in Leo on May 21 will have you set a new standard for love. You will no longer be willing to sacrifice your peace or self-worth in order to make a relationship work.

Although you may currently be single, try to embody this energy in how you care for yourself on Wednesday. Use this as a chance to date yourself, knowing that love finds you when you can hold the space for what you deserve.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.