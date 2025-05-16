Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from May 19 - 25, 2025, is here. The Sun will shift into Gemini on Tuesday, May 20, beginning a brand-new zodiac season. Gemini Season is a time to bask in the sun, connect with friends, and start entertaining new possibilities. While opportunities abound, you can practice awareness with your decisions, ensuring you hold space for your long-term intentions.

This social and active time of the year helps you forge meaningful connections, take risks, and be open to life going differently than planned. This will intensify as Mercury, the planet of communication, shifts into Gemini on Sunday, May 25, bringing offers you can’t refuse. Gemini energy encourages you to get excited about life again. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius on Tuesday, May 20, invites you to honor your inner rebel. Aquarius lives life to the beat of its own drum and can help you shed the plans or expectations you thought you had to live by.

This energy helps you to let go of what isn’t part of the divine plan for your life, so that as Saturn moves into Aries on Saturday, May 24, you will know where to invest your energy. Saturn in Aries helps to inspire courage and dedication in the pursuit of your dreams. It’s a time of investing in the opportunities around you so that you can manifest the success that is your destiny.

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, May 24

Hard work always pays off, dear Aries. As Saturn shifts into Aries on Saturday, May 24, focus on the long-term. Saturn will remain in Aries until September 1 of this year, before reentering your fire sign on February 13, 2026. The period of Saturn in Aries will bring increased activity into your life as you are directed to focus on building the life of your dreams.

While this may feel strenuous at times, it’s important to remember that whatever Saturn builds lasts forever. This is a lucrative and beneficial time to reinvent yourself, focus on what you want to manifest, and never give up.

The rewards of a Saturn transit always occur at the end of its stay in a zodiac sign, so the work you begin putting in now may not pay off until 2027 or 2028, but it’s important to keep going. While patience isn’t always your strong suit, trust the process, knowing you are investing in your future.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, May 20

Make room for possibilities, Taurus. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will rise in your house of career on Tuesday, May 20. On the same day, Gemini Season begins, emphasizing themes of self-worth and wealth.

While you want to reflect on your personal situation, this may involve letting go of a dead-end job or a belief you’ve held about your professional life. Doing so will create space for greater success and wealth, especially as Pluto is currently retrograde in your house of career. Be mindful of weighing your options, but also make sure you have the space for what you truly want and deserve.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Tuesday, May 20

It’s your season, beautiful Gemini. Gemini Season begins on Tuesday, May 20, and brings about your solar return or personal new year. As the Sun crosses over the exact same degrees as your birth, you are given an incredible opportunity to manifest. Be sure you are clear on what you want and willing to sacrifice what is no longer working in your life.

You will possess radiant and magnetic energy during this period, effortlessly drawing new opportunities into your life. While some may benefit your future plans, be sure that you let yourself see beyond the glitz and promises into what is real. This is your chance to let go of the past and align yourself with a life of luck and opportunities.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Saturday, May 24

You deserve recognition, Cancer. Saturn will move into Aries on Saturday, May 24, illuminating themes connected to recognition and achievement in your professional life. This is just the beginning point, as Saturn won’t permanently enter Aries until February 13, 2026; however, there is still a benefit to this time.

Start reflecting on how to set yourself up for long-term success, Cancer. This may involve returning to school or changing your profession, but it is a process that will bring enormous rewards. You will step into a greater level of recognition, either in your work or through the world of social media, but you must prepare yourself to take up greater space in the world. You deserve this, so now it’s time to go after it.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Sunday, May 25

Start embracing the connections around you, Leo. On Sunday, May 25, Mercury will shift into Gemini, lighting up your house of social connections and networking possibilities. While poised on the edge of a new beginning, this energy indicates that this isn’t a path you are meant to take alone.

Whether you need help through support or financing, use this energy to start embracing the connections in your life. Start advocating for yourself instead of assuming others won’t or can’t help. Some of the connections in your life have the power to be influential in the new chapter that you’re starting, so leave behind the lone wolf mentality and start working together for the greater good of all those involved.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Saturday, May 24

Transform your life, sweet Virgo. Saturn will shift into Aries on Saturday, May 24, bringing a massive wave of changes to your personal and professional life. Saturn works slowly, so this isn’t a time to expect instant results but to remain committed to your dreams regardless of what arises. Saturn in Aries will amplify themes surrounding inheritances, shared resources, and the soul connection you feel to your life.

Let go of thinking it’s normal to feel disconnected from your work or how you spend your day. Choose to fall in love with your life and embrace the work that this process requires. You may have to rise to the occasion with this energy and prepare to take the lead or initiative, but the rewards will begin to arrive once you do.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Tuesday, May 20

This is your chance, dearest Libra. Gemini Season will begin on Tuesday, May 20, lighting up your house of luck and expansion. Jupiter, the planet of luck, has been moving through this area of your life since 2024, yet it’s approaching the final weeks in this sign as it prepares to shift into Cancer on June 9.

By the end of this week, the Sun, Jupiter, and Mercury will all be in your house of luck, which is a powerhouse of energy for you to manifest the intentions you’ve been working on all year. If you’ve missed the signs in the past year, you are not meant to remain where you are. Embrace new experiences, travel, and say yes to life, because in doing so, you will attract all that is destined for you.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Wednesday, May 21

Every challenge carries a silver lining, Scorpio. While you are busy focusing on your professional and daily life, the Moon will move through Pisces on Wednesday, May 21, helping to improve your outlook. You have been feeling quite busy recently as you began to move ahead with your career plans and consider the changes you want to implement. All of this is positive news for you, but it doesn’t mean that you don’t need a break.

The Pisces Moon will be in your house of joy and creativity, helping you to take a break mid-week from all the stress and remember the purpose of this process. Instead of feeling like you must power through, use this energy to focus on what fuels you and improves your outlook. This week, that will make all the difference. The better you feel, the better your decisions will be.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Saturday, May 24

Trust in yourself to know what is meant for you, Sagittarius. Saturn will shift into Aries on Saturday, May 24, bringing your focus to creative and romantic pursuits. Saturn always brings work requirement; however, it also delivers the necessary commitment to manifest success. Saturn in Aries will be a time for you to get serious about the life that you want to live, rather than continuing to go with the flow.

During this period, your career may transform, especially if you are in a creative field, but you will also be asked to devote yourself to your personal life. Be sure that whatever you’re giving your energy to is what you truly want to grow, as your ability to manifest will be heightened during this period. Above all, trust yourself to know what is meant for you, and don’t leave a life-altering decision merely to chance.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, May 25

Be open to redirection, Capricorn. Mercury will move into Gemini on Sunday, May 25, lighting up your house of daily routines and well-being. While Gemini primarily rules over your physical, mental, and emotional health matters, it also affects your professional life. This is the space of growth in your career sector that helps to bring about the life that supports your needs.

During this period, you may receive new offers for professional growth and experience changes in your current career. While change isn’t something you usually enjoy, anything during this period will benefit the overall life you’re trying to build, so it would be in your best interest to embrace it. Everything is happening for your highest good, even the divine redirection you hadn’t planned for.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Tuesday, May 20

Enjoy the life that you’ve created, Aquarius. The Sun will move into Gemini on Tuesday, May 20, bringing your focus to enjoying the life you’ve worked hard to manifest. This energy can also improve your romantic life and bring about new opportunities, as Gemini energy governs your house of marriage. While you are set to experience an improvement in your romantic life, this energy is also about enjoying life.

Gemini is a social and outgoing zodiac sign, so you will be leaving behind the period of solitude that you’ve been in. You will want to get out, experience life, embrace your inner creative muse, and make the most of each moment. While this may primarily sound like fun, it holds great meaning. By leaving behind your solitude and embracing life once again, you will also start attracting new opportunities that will help you build a life that is genuinely aligned with your soul.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, May 20

Prepare to receive, dearest Pisces. The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will rise on Tuesday, May 20, in your house of the subconscious. While this may initially feel redundant to the energy you’ve already been moving through, as Pluto is retrograde within this air sign, you must embrace this time.

The Last Quarter Moon in Aquarius will help you release what has been holding you back as you heal the ways you’ve self-sabotaged in the past. This will be crucial as Gemini Season begins in your sector of home and romance, and Saturn moves into Aries, igniting themes of self-worth and finances. Leave behind self-limiting beliefs and prepare to receive everything you’ve ever dreamed of.

