3 Zodiac Signs Overcome A Major Test From The Universe The Week Starting May 19, 2025

Three zodiac signs overcome a major test from the universe the week of May 19 - 25, 2025, as Gemini season arrives to shake things up. On May 20, the Sun enters Gemini, where it will remain until June 20 when the summer solstice occurs. Gemini is the mutable sign of spring when the weather begins to change and shift from spring to summer. Like the weather, we too are under the influence of a mutable sign, which means we are more changeable at this time than we might be used to.

Gemini is an intellectual air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, travel, young people, commerce, and pets. Gemini season will inspire social activity, conversation, new ideas, and a focus of our energies outwardly and into the world around us. Gemini is observant of all of their surroundings and those they interact with. Sometimes this sign can be considered duplicitous by others, but much of the time this can be attributed to the fact that Gemini is changeable and always looking for the better solution and all sides of the problem. They change their views and opinions as more information comes in. Never underestimate Gemini’s remarkable ability to see all sides of an equation, which can be their greatest quality.

Sometimes this energy can seem unpredictable and restless, but you can use this time to express yourself and enjoy things that are a little offbeat and different. Rest assured, this season won’t be boring!

When the Sun enters Gemini on May 20, it's a good day to get your to-do list done. On May 22, Venus trines Mars, a day when romantic sparks can fly and a great time for any social activity. Things should be pleasant and there should be few problems. With Sun sextile Neptune as well, the day may feel dreamy. You may feel your intuition more and be more creative and compassionate.

May 24 is a good day to look for depth in all things or get to the bottom of a problem more easily than normal. Activities among groups are favored with this aspect. Mercury also conjuncts Uranus on this day, which can be prone toward changeability, changes of plans, and unexpected communication. Some may feel restless at this time.

On May 25, Mercury enters Gemini, where it will remain until June 9. Mercury is considered at home in this sign, meaning Mercury works well in Gemini. This will be a significant energy shift from grounded Mercury in Taurus. Gemini is about free-flowing thought, communication, and weighing out different ideas and patterns of thinking. Mercury in Gemini may seem scattered at times, but that is because Gemini likes to take in so much information and is not interested in details like Mercury in Virgo is.

Mental energy will be abundant while Mercury is in Gemini and you may need to find positive ways to direct it. You may find that you say whatever comes to your mind without thinking. If you can control this tendency, Mercury in Gemini should be a delightful time, full of expressive mental energy and ideas. Gemini is known for inspiring others and uncovering little nuggets of wisdom that can move us forward in a positive direction. When Mercury enters Gemini, it will sextile Saturn. This gives thought and conversation a serious tone, but not overly so. Ask a question and you will get a direct answer.

Saturn enters Aries from May 24 to September 1, 2025. This will be the first pass of Saturn in Aries in nearly 30 years. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac and ruled by Mars. Being the first sign, we will collectively and individually leave many things behind because Aries is all about what is new, compared to Pisces, the very last sign of the zodiac we are leaving behind now.

With Saturn in this Aries, we may take more initiative and feel bolder if not more empowered. Aries can be connected with courage, responsibility, and leadership. It can seem like a renewed sense of purpose. On the other side, Mars can be an aggressive, selfish planet prone to heated arguments and fights, both personally and globally.

With all of the significant astrological shifts occurring during the week starting May 19, 2025, three zodiac signs will feel as though they're being given a major test from the universe — one they're primed to pass with flying colors.

1. Leo

Leo, this week you're challenged to overcome a major test from the universe in a relationship. You have a feeling that your personal freedom is being limited in some way. Mars is in your sign until June 17, and while this represents a new cycle, Mars can also stir up trouble and arguments, and isn’t always the most comfortable energy — especially at the start of this week.

If this isn’t a personal relationship that is challenged, it will play out with someone you are close to. It’s possible they are too clingy, but if it isn’t exactly this,s it will be something that makes you feel limited.

While tensions will probably come to a head this week, it’s important to remember that you must balance your need for personal freedom with paying attention to and nurturing those you want to remain around you. The moon’s square to Uranus may make you want to run, but do think this through before taking action.

Perhaps you need to ask for a few days' time so you can collect your thoughts and get back on track. It seems unlikely you want to end things, but you still need some time alone and self-care for a few days. You need to catch your breath, and you may have to put some boundaries in place this week to allow for this and to get beyond the burnout you are feeling!

2. Virgo

Virgo, the universe is testing you this week, which could bring some unexpected changes that result in things feeling chaotic and unsettled, especially at work. The changes are not necessarily bad, They are simply changes and adjustments that must be made. You are a highly structured person who likes to be aware of change in advance, so you may resent or dislike the change if you feel that it is wrong, unplanned, or ill-defined.

There are several steps you can take this week that will help you adjust. Ask questions until you feel that you are totally clear on how any change will affect your responsibilities. You tend to look at things critically, but try to find the positive aspects that may help you adjust as opposed to focusing on the negative. Lastly, know that you are the best at problem solving and more capable than most of finding innovative ways of dealing with change. Utilize these techniques and you should be over the stress and chaos quickly.

3. Taurus

Taurus, Mercury’s clash with Mars along with the Moon is a test from the universe you're challenged to overcome this week as you experience challenges in communication with others. This may leave you feeling that you need to confront or question expectations or viewpoints at home or work. If this isn’t the case, an issue will play out with someone you are close to or spend some time with. Part of the problem appears to be certain undefined expectations either from you or someone else, and you may have a desire for more space and autonomy.

First off, expectations must be clarified before you can move forward, whether the tension comes from your business or personal life. If someone is expecting or demanding too much or more than you can give, you need to be clear about your feelings in a non-emotional way to avoid escalation. You may even have to set some boundaries. If the expectations are coming from you and not being met, this needs to be clarified as well.

You may not want closure of the relationship or it may not be possible, but it may be time to release the expectations, whether yours or theirs, to move forward. You may be surprised to find that you are more willing to be authentic and prioritize your own desires now than you have in the past. Sometimes we do have to put ourselves first if something or someone is leaning toward something in our detriment. This is not selfish, but self-protective — as long as you are reasonable in your demands.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.