Weekly Tarot Horoscopes Are Here For May 19 - 25, 2025

We have an incredible week ahead, zodiac signs, and our weekly tarot horoscopes for May 19 - 25, 2025, prove we have work to do to make life better.

The Sun leaves Taurus after making its way through zany Uranus. When the Sun is in Gemini, we learn to shed old habits successfully for new routines that stimulate our minds and teach us to see problems and opportunities for growth. There is a unique message for each zodiac sign from the cards. Let's find out what's in store for you.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign May 19 - 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Aries, it sounds contradictory, but sometimes the best thing you can do when you feel like your finances aren't where they should be is give to someone who can never repay you.

When you give a little bit of what you have away, in charity, it changes how you view your current situation. You leave a scarcity mindset and enter into a realm of abundance.

You might not feel confident that this would work for you, but test the waters and see how one small act of kindness can improve your outlook significantly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Strength, reversed

Taurus, what makes a person make a bad decision doesn't mean that they are bad. It can mean something is lacking, like information or a trait that needs to be built or transformed.

This week, you might do something you ordinarily would not, but circumstances and situations can cause you to lose sight of your goals. You might act out and make a decision you regret.

This isn't unpreventable, though, Taurus. You can discuss your options before trying to avoid making a costly mistake. It's easier to prevent a problem before it starts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Ten of Cups, reversed

Gemini, not all family ties can be mended, and sometimes the most healing thing a person can do is create healthy distance between themselves and those who hurt them.

This week, you may find yourself at a major turning point in your relationships where you must be the individual who chooses not to speak to someone you love.

It could initially be a hurtful period of your life, but it doesn't have to be forever. Perhaps set a small timeframe for thoughtful healing and personal work so that you can rebuild your sense of awareness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Cancer, group projects or anything you must do that requires communication opens the door to miscommunication. It's tough to explain what you want and need, and you may decide you prefer not to try.

But, if you avoid pushing through the toughest parts of sharing ideas, you miss out on the miracle that happens when you have a eureka moment.

Wrestling with concepts can help you grow more open-minded. Learn through the interaction instead of avoiding it because you're uncomfortable.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Three of Wands

Leo, you can plan, write in a journal and ponder the future. You can envision it and think about how things ought to be. But there comes a point in time when you have to do something.

You need to take action to show your faith in your dreams. Are you holding on to the perfect moment? It won't ever arrive. Life is messy. Start small and make the most of the time you have now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: The Hermit

Virgo, there's a time and place for everything, and you may feel like today is the day for spiritual renewal. It's not unusual for your heart and soul to retreat into your personal space and move away from the world to spend time with your higher power.

You may have a calling or life purpose you need clarity on. You might feel like your world is changing, and you have lost focus.

Whatever it is that you're going through, the Hermit tarot card indicates a time away from distractions and noise. Do something that allows you to be silent to hear your inner voice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Ace of Cups, reversed

Libra, isn't it amazing how time spent with one person can leave you feeling invigorated, but when you are around another, you feel drained and depleted of your life's energy?

This week, be careful who you let into your physical and emotional space. You may find it difficult to resist your time together, especially if it's a coworker, friend, or family member you have no choice but to be around.

By practicing mindfulness, you can learn to protect yourself emotionally when around situations that don't feel right to you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: The Devil

Scorpio, what are your vices? When you need something to numb your emotions, you may reach for a piece of chocolate or your cell phone. Try to catch yourself during moments of weakness or boredom before you complete the action.

When you fill a moment with an activity you know is a crutch or problematic, ask yourself if it's good for you. Can you replace that one habit with something else that's healthier and better for your mind, body, and spirit?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Six of Swords

Sagittarius, life changes every day, and you always get better. There are moments when it feels like you're headed for the worst, but today things seem to shift in a different direction.

Life flips and improves when you least expect it to. When you go through a night of the soul, you may feel like you will always be in that difficult place.

Your mind might even sabotage happiness because it's afraid something will ruin your joy. Try not to allow the past to have such a significant influence over your future. Today, let joy come in and savor it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Eight of Pentacles

Capricorn, yes, learning is hard work, and you may wish you were much further than you are right now. It's not easy to take on the humble role of a student, but you'll always be in that position because life is constantly teaching you new things.

This week, you may wish to have more responsibilities, but be patient with yourself. That time will come. For now, your role is to master what you're learning. The journey of education and perfecting a skill takes time. Don't rush the process.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: The Empress

Aquarius, you scored big time this week. The Empress is a symbol of wealth and abundance. You could buy a lucky scratch-off ticket or get something for free that you might have had to pay for, but now you don't.

There are so many ways life can bless you this week, and you don't have to work hard for it. Sometimes your energy just attracts good fortune into your life, and it appears you have that 'it' factor that manifests what you desire.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Eight of Swords, reversed

Pisces, there are limitations you create that block yourself from getting what you want, and then there are real-life barriers that make them for you. Your job is to know what is what and not label a block as fate when it's really your mindset needing to grow into a new way of thinking.

This week, challenge your beliefs by testing what you can and can't do. You may be surprised when you discover how the universe moves to help you do what you thought was impossible.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.