5 Zodiac Signs Have The Very Best Horoscopes All Week, Starting May 19

From May 19 - 25, 2025, five zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes. Notably, the Sun enters the sign of Gemini on the 20th and Saturn enters Aries on the 24th. This week's astrology forecast will mostly impact mutable zodiac signs Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. It will also bring life changes to fire signs Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

This week, there is plenty of opportunity to begin a new plan of action for work. Saturn tells us to work diligently towards our goals. Mercury will enter Gemini this week, so you can conjure some excellent ideas starting March 25th. Mercury rules Gemini, making our communication more vibrant and energized.

Five zodiac signs will feel that new doors are opening, and each opportunity that awaits can be a blessing. The Gemini energy sets the stage for the gorgeous New Gemini Moon on May 27, which will further help us evolve and appreciate the progress we have made and the potential achievements we can create.

1. Gemini

The Sun enters your sign, initiating a new cycle of opportunities and continued personal growth. With Saturn, ready to enter new terrain, this will bring a lot of optimism throughout the week. As a mutable sign, this can be liberating, and you may feel grateful to embrace new experiences moving forward.

The week empowers you. You build your self-confidence and can look forward to whatever new chapter awaits. The Sun and Mercury in your sign will energize your thought process, helping you nourish those new ideas that may be brewing.

Gemini season will also be a time to plant new seeds, especially during the upcoming New Moon on the 27th. There is a lot of hopeful energy in the works, and it can feel like a breath of fresh air as you go forward and do what you want without the restrictions of Saturn. You are also shining a light on what you want to accomplish. The Saturn in Aries period will motivate you to continue the work you started during the Saturn in Pisces transit.

2. Libra

While Gemini season begins this week, you will have a reflective moment as Saturn enters Aries on the 24th. Because of all the Venus retrograde earlier in the year, your relationship house may still feel the bruises from the transit. Now Saturn will enter the same area of your chart, echoing a lot of those lessons during that time.

If you have followed the same patterns or ignored protecting your boundaries, Saturn will have you shaped up. The beauty of this transit is that you will learn to seek meaningful friendships and partnerships moving forward, including romantic (if you’re single) and business connections. Aries will serve as a good learning experience, helping you to be more mindful of the people you’re welcoming to your inner circle, and also to embrace your independence.

This is a time not to play games. Saturn will help you to evolve and mature over the next three months. This week is the prelude to a meaningful new chapter that helps you uncover your strength during this expansive Gemini season.

3. Aquarius

Gemini season begins this week, which will feel like a motivational transit for Air signs. The Sun will make a trine to Pluto in your sign, allowing you to embrace the changes that are currently happening and will continue for the next several decades. Nevertheless, this will be a calming energy that helps you feel assured, especially if you’ve been doubting the plans that you’ve made.

Gemini season brings optimism, and we look forward to the conjunction between the Sun and Jupiter and the New Moon transit in the sign on the 27th. Saturn in Aries boosts confidence, helping it go through the roof.

But first, you’ll have to overcome hurdles to embrace your talent. Go back to an existing project or breathe new life into a new one. Mercury entering Gemini also brightens your social and romantic sector, so expect to be the life of the party or receive plenty of invitations from friends in the next several weeks.

4. Aries

While the Sun enters Gemini this week, you will also be ready for the Saturn transit in your sign. This will be a major turning point for you because it’ll allow you to feel the discipline and structure desired. Right now, Saturn in Pisces may have you feeling sluggish and unmotivated, but once Saturn enters your sign on Saturday, you may be receptive to the energy because it will invigorate and boost your confidence.

The Cardinal energy might feel challenging at first, but for the next three months, it can help you to progress slowly. The Sun in Gemini, making an aspect to Pluto this week, will allow you to awaken the fighter within. With Saturn’s entry in your sign, you will feel unstoppable.

So while this can be a conflicting energy, you will connect with your element, which is the catalyst needed to truly experience a transformation. Saturn is going to transform your philosophy and change your relationship dynamics. Meanwhile, Gemini season may boost your social networking skills and add some fortuitous energy, helping to balance the coldness of Saturn.

5. Sagittarius

The Sun in Gemini will illuminate your relationship house, making this a flirty, enchanting, and heartwarming period. The Sun will eventually meet up with Jupiter, and we’re also getting closer to the New Moon transit. The week's lessons will center on optimism, which isn’t an issue for you since Jupiter rules your sign.

There will also be themes about love and emotional connectivity with those you love. The week helps you be more appreciative of those you love, and you may do something fun together. It's the perfect time to explore new places like parks, restaurants, museums, or perhaps watch a movie together.

The Gemini energy beginning now will start to feel curative and healing, especially with the Moon in Pisces this week, allowing you to forgive and forget. Saturn enters fellow fire sign Aries on the 24th, making this a glorious transit. It's a time to reflect on how to develop a more practical routine to thrive in the next three months. Mercury enters Gemini on the 25th, adding more whimsical energy, allowing you to live in the moment and experience the blessings you will attract moving forward.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.