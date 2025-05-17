Weekly horoscopes for May 19 - 25, 2025 reveal a major shift in energy as we enter a new zodiac season and Saturn, the planet of discipline and karma, changes signs for the first time in over two years. On Monday, the Saturn-ruled Aquarius Moon makes this a week of hard work and patience, but as the Moon enters and Gemini season begins on May 20, the mutable energy brings a complementary wave of new ideas.

On the 22nd, the Moon enters Aries, helping us stand up and fight for our dreams and making us feel courageous and unstoppable. The Moon enters Taurus on the 24th, easing things up on a day that brings healing and a fresh start. Saturn enters Aries on the same day, paving the way for cardinal placements (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) to find their place in the Sun over the next two-and-a-half years. Mercury enters Gemini on the 25th, giving our mental energy a boost.

The weekly horoscope for each zodiac sign from May 19 - 25, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, getting to the top may be on your mind this week as the Aquarius Moon awakens your ambitious side, just in time for this major Saturn transit.

Your dreams can really take flight as the Moon in Pisces on Tuesday connects you with your inspiration, a feeling that continues through the week. You still have Venus in your sign adding to your beauty and charm, so prepare to continue creating magic.

The Taurus Moon towards the end of the week shifts your focus onto more tangible things. Be mindful of what you have and how to save the essentials.

Saturn enters your sign on the 24th, where it will spend a few months before making a final retrograde pass through Pisces. Throughout this time, you may find yourself more inclined to use a planner and not rush through decisions. It’s officially a new Saturnian chapter filled with surprises and some challenges. The cardinal energy is going to feel overwhelming, and Saturn here is in fall, testing your focus — but your resilience and determination will get you through it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Aquarius Moon at the start of the week puts the pending tasks on your to-do list in perspective.

Gemini season begins on Tuesday, bringing with it a playful energy. There may be a little twist compared to what we all experienced during your season. Jupiter is also in the same sign, which can mean a lot of positive things for your finances!

The Mars-ruled Aries Moon on Thursday brings to light what you want to accomplish, and it can be a good period to reflect on what to expect when Saturn enters this sign later in the week.

On Saturday, the Moon joins Mercury in your sign, the start of a beautiful weekend during which you'll feel more aligned and centered with your goals. You are a go-getter and people are seeing your brilliance.

Saturn in Aries beginning on the 24th is an interesting place for you, showing you why taking time for yourself is essential.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your season begins on the 20th, the same day the Moon enters Pisces. A lot of thrilling things await because Jupiter is also in your sign for one more month before it enters new terrain.

Once the Moon enters Aries on Thursday, it will set the tone for one of the major transits happening at the end of the week, which is Saturn finally entering Aries for the first time in over 27 years. This new chapter is going to help you build upon the structures from the Saturn in Pisces transit. While Saturn in Pisces shaped your career, Saturn in Aries is going to center on restructuring connections, allowing you to network more efficiently. This week, you will start seeing what type of people you'll attract over the next several years.

Saturday's Taurus Moon will bring you some moments to relax and reminisce towards the end of the week.

Mercury enters your sign on the 25th, adding more oomph to your charm and aura.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Saturnian energy opens up the week with the Moon in Aquarius showing you where your talents shine through. The dynamic shifts as the Moon enters Pisces on Tuesday, allowing you to receive support from others as you brainstorm new ideas.

Rest becomes medicinal once the Sun enters Gemini on the same day. Take a break because you’ve been working hard, especially since Mars was in your sign earlier in the year. Now with Mars in a new sign and direct, you can go at a slower pace. You’re seeing how self-care matters, and this is an energy that’s going to be transparent during this zodiac season.

The Moon enters Aries on Thursday this week, which puts you in problem-solving mode, especially within your workspace. Once Saturn enters the same sign at the end of the week, you’re going to see what needs to change in your career sector in order for you to continue your expanded growth.

The Moon in Taurus brings a sense of calm and peace over the weekend as you prepare for the upcoming week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Aquarius energy early in the week helps you to become a better diplomat, which you'll need once Saturn enters another fire sign later this week.

Another dynamic transit you'll welcome is the Sun entering Gemini on May 20. The Moon in Pisces on the same day helps you plan ahead, taming your impulsive energy.

Once the Moon is in Aries on Thursday, you know that the sky’s the limit as you connect with new ideas and gain the momentum to help them flourish. You’re going to feel very inspired, with Venus in the same sign allowing others to see your brilliance.

Saturday's Moon in Taurus gets you back to focus on your pending responsibilities and priorities. You'll feel a lot of passion and determination at this time, which will be much-needed as Saturn enters Aries on the same day. This is the start of a two-year cycle during which you'll work towards your goals with more stability and practical decision-making.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, take it easy on Monday when the Moon is in Aquarius. Don't take on too much work you can’t complete and if you need help, ask.

The Moon in Pisces brings healing and positive connections with others on Tuesday. Some reconciliation is in the works if you want to.

Gemini season begins on the 20th, a potent and positive time for you that is going to help you take your dreams to a new level.

Aries energy later in the week helps you prioritize healing. Once again, make sure to analyze and be methodical before speeding ahead.

When the Moon enters Taurus on Saturday, it adds romantic energy to your weekend. Saturn will enter Aries on the same day, finally leaving your relationship house and giving you some repite there, but still teaching you how to navigate the new terrain over the next three months.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Monday begins with the Aquarius Moon making a positive transit to your sign, boosting your optimism and patience.

The Pisces Moon on Tuesday helps you become more productive and attentive to what others need. Have fun from the comfort of your home, explore your creativity, and rejoice, especially since lighthearted Gemini season begins on the same day. It’s time for you to feel a lot more connected with what you're building and growing as we await the Sun-Jupiter conjunction in the next several weeks.

Martian energy switches things up once the Moon enters Aries on Thursday, but the Venusian Taurus Moon will help you feel in your element over the weekend.

On Saturday, Saturn enters Aries (your partnership house), where it will be for the next three months before it retrogrades back in Pisces. During this time, you'll find yourself reflecting on the lessons from the Venus retrograde. Deeper analysis regarding relationships will occur during this time. Learn to be transparent with friends and partners.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Aquarius energy this week helps empower your ego just enough to help you continue fighting for what you want — don't surrender.

Once the Moon enters Pisces on Tuesday, it's a very flirty and optimistic time, inspiring you to believe in the power of love.

Thursday's Moon in Aries can feel curative and nourishing because it helps you to close some chapters. This lunation is going to feel even more special because it’s a prelude before Saturn's entry into this sign.

Gemini season begins this week and Mercury enters the same sign. The Gemini energy can feel alluring since we will all be waiting for the Sun and Jupiter conjunction, which is bound to happen in the next several weeks, bringing light to the collective, hope, and optimism.

Over the weekend, the Taurus Moon helps you prioritize your needs and show yourself love. This brings deep healing into your life as you surrender yourself to the concept of love, while Saturn entering Aries on May 24 reinforces why boundaries are essential.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Aquarius Moon starts your week with beauty, love, and light as you awaken the dormant creative energy residing in your soul.

Taking action with this energy comes easy with the Pisces Moon on Tuesday helping you develop some new ideas and to put them into practice, especially with Saturn, still in the last degrees of this sign, adding practicality and slowing down your impulsive energy. This can be a moment for you to put the final touches on a home improvement project and prepare to show it to others.

The Moon in Aries will light up your relationship house on Thursday, but also serves as the link to the major Saturn transit happening this week.

Saturn will enter the sign of Aries on Saturday, bringing you back to the energies of the Saturn transit in your sign. Do you still have photos from 2014 that you can look back on? Consider and reflect on what projects you began that year and see if you still have the passion to work on them now. With the Moon in Taurus on Saturday, you'll have no problem focusing on creating success, stronger collaborations, and personal achievement.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, if your energy levels are low, the Aquarius Moon gets you back in action on Monday with Mars in Leo fueling your desire to be victorious.

Once the Moon is in Pisces on Tuesday, you are reminded why it is essential to speak kind words to others. You'll gain more knowledge in this area during the Aries Moon on Thursday, allowing you to establish solid communication with others.

Your ruler, Saturn, is moving away from Pisces this week, allowing you to take control of your self-expression. This is time for you to get back to what makes you feel more confident. Socialize, take control, and show others how you can lead.

This powerful Saturn in Aries transit ignites a spark that helps you connect with your muses, with Venus also in this sign, helping you to see the beauty in the fiery mix.

The Moon in Taurus brings you back to discovering hope and embracing romance over the weekend. You may feel the urge to do something enjoyable with others, so get out of your comfort zone and explore.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, more transformative energy is brewing this week, starting with the Moon in your sign on Monday. Use this day to take control of your energy levels.

Research might be your priority during the Moon in Pisces on Tuesday and Wednesday, as it helps bring stability to your financial sector. Snce Saturn is in the final degrees of Pisces, use the insight and information you've learned thus far to make more practical choices moving forward.

The Moon in Aries on Thursday may expose the areas where you need to improve your communication. Saturn enters Aries on May 24, which aims to help you become more diplomatic with people, take the lead, and prioritize your dreams.

You can put this to the test over the weekend when the Moon in Taurus beginning on Saturday brings marvelous energy, transforming your work sector but also bringing balance to your home. Spending time with family or friends is pleasing over the weekend, and you may feel excited to do something fun together. You can also tap into your creative energy and incorporate it into a new project from the comfort of your home.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, as a mutable sign, big changes are happening for you this week.

The Moon in Aquarius on Monday sparks the need for rest and gives you the opportunity to recharge, which is much-needed now that Saturn is in the final degrees of your sign.

The Moon in Aries will bring you focus, determination, and optimism on Thursday. You may feel liberated from the hold Saturn has had on you over the last two years, especially with Venus’s impact during the Taurus Moon on Saturday, adding some excitement and joy to your weekend. Relationships can feel stronger at this time, and your social calendar may be more exciting.

Gemini season begins this week as well, energizing your career sector. This is a nice time for you to formalize your plans before the Sun and Moon meet up in the next few weeks.

Saturn enters Aries this weekend, which is going to be fantastic for you because it is now in a new sign. Explore, rejoice, and have fun before Saturn makes a brief return to your sign later this year.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.