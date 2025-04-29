Men Are No Longer Competing With Other Men To Date A Woman — Now They’re Competing With Her Peace

Dating has become a minefield over the last several years. Many people, especially women, are choosing to prioritize themselves instead of settling into a relationship that doesn't meet their needs. With the increasing popularity of dating apps, it's becoming increasingly difficult to meet someone organically, which definitely plays a role in why women are deciding that being single and alone is a better option.

It seems men may be catching on to how women are approaching dating. In a TikTok video, Éros Brousson explained that women have lost interest in dating and they'd rather be alone and at peace.

A man argued that men no longer have to compete with other men to date a woman — now they're competing with her peace.

"Some women have been single for so long, they don't date anymore," Brousson began in his video. "They grant you access to their peaceful little empire like a reluctant queen handing you a visitor's badge."

He explained that men will send a woman a "good morning" text, and she's already annoyed, wondering why you're disturbing her peace. He pointed out that single women who have not been in a relationship for a while are simply used to sleeping horizontally on their beds, and they're not going to give up that peace because a man opens the door for them on a date and pays for coffee.

"Her vibe is, 'I love the idea of you, but your physical presence is kind of ruining my aesthetic.' You plan a cute date, she's thinking, 'That sounds nice, but also I could stay home, deep clean my apartment, do a 12-step skincare routine, order sushi, and not have to listen to a man breathe.'"

He pointed out that men are simply competing with a woman's 'weighted blanket.'

"You try to check in emotionally, 'How are you feeling?' She's feeling fantastic because you're not here," he continued. "You're not competing with other guys. There are no other guys. You're competing with her weighted blanket, her peace, her cat named Chairman Meow, and the simple joy of not having to share her fries."

He insisted that the second a man even slightly disturbs a woman's peace, she has no problem chucking him out the door and closing it right behind him. Truthfully, so many women would rather be alone than have to put up with a man who is clearly not on the same page as them. That's because women are able to thrive without being in the dating pool at all.

A lot of this probably stems from the fact that women have fulfilling friendships in their lives, which means they don't need to lean on romantic partnerships as a primary source of emotional support or companionship.

An increasing number of women are choosing not to date and stay single.

The Office for National Statistics has found that the number of single, unmarried women has increased in every age range under 70. According to the Pew Research Center, while men and women younger than 40 are equally not looking for love (33% and 39%, respectively), men and women 40 and older are very different.

A majority of older women (71%) say they aren’t looking to date right now, compared with 42% of men 40 and older. Women are simply less willing to compromise their peace and independence.

Frankly, it's refreshing to see because for so long, the narrative was that women needed to settle down and were even criticized for choosing to be single. This cultural shift can hopefully teach younger women that there's nothing wrong with prioritizing themselves, especially when they can be happy alone and not as happy in a relationship.

