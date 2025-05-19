What Your Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of May 19 - 25, According To An Astrologer

We have some significant astrological changes taking place during the week of May 19 - 25, 2025, and each zodiac sign needs to know something important about how this energy shift affects them. The Aquarius Moon early in the week is a catalyst for bigger changes later in the week. Starting on May 20, the Sun in Gemini will help us all communicate with each other more. Curious Mercury enters a new sign, Gemini, on the 25th, but the biggest energy shift occurs as Saturn enters Aries on May 24, kicking off a new chapter for the collective.

The lessons for this week will center on Saturn entering Aries, bringing to light the areas of life in which we need to bring out our inner warrior. Wherever you have Aries in your birth chart reveals where you need to level up and give it your all over the next several months. On the bright side, Aries helps us take action and start new plans with more bravery. Because the transit is linked to the Venus retrograde in Aries from earlier in the year, the romantic energy can also be on overdrive now. Close those chapters pertaining to romantic relationships from the past and embrace what awaits in the future.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

What each zodiac sign needs to know about the week of May 10 - 25, 2025, according to an astrologer:

Aries

Design: YourTango

Aries, you need to know that your challenge for the week will be Saturn entering your sign for the first time in over 27 years. Saturn is uncomfortable in your sign because it needs structure and discipline, while Aries thrives on acting first and dealing with the consequences later.

Now is the time for you to consider how you are maturing and leveling up in all of your endeavors. If you’ve been slacking off on your responsibilities, Saturn is going to have you learn the hard way, so during the next three months, you’re going to have a taste of what Saturn may bring to your attention for the next two years. Saturn wants you to be patient and to mature.

Advertisement

Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, Saturn is finally entering a new sign, but you need to know that the intense energy may expose how well you’re taking care of yourself (or not). Saturn in Aries has a different tone from the planet of karma in Pisces. It can be a challenging time for you, especially if you don’t know how to manage your energy levels and your emotional state.

Saturn in Aries may show you what the best outlets might be to reduce stress. You may focus more on meditation, self-care, or you may even join an art or book club to connect with like-minded people. Focus on what makes you release stress.

Advertisement

Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, while Saturn in Pisces may have been challenging, you need to know that you will have to be more involved with your goals and dreams while the planet is in Aries. The good news is that during this time, you're not only working harder towards your goals but also seeing the seeds you planted over the last two years begin to flourish.

Saturn requires a lot of discipline, but you will also find more understanding. During this period, you can see how your friend circles also begin to change.

Advertisement

Cancer

Design: YourTango

Cancer, because Saturn is entering a cardinal sign, you need to know it's going to bring some challenging energy into your life this week. Saturn in Aries brings back to light what you learned during the Venus retrograde in the sign of Aries earlier this year.

Your relationship will be tested during this time, but you already have enough experience with that thanks to Mars retrograde in your sign for the first part of this year. Your leadership skills may be tested and you may have an influx of new responsibilities headed your way, but trust that it will all be worth it.

Advertisement

Leo

Design: YourTango

Leo, since Saturn will be in fellow fire sign Aries, you need to know this week can present some blockages when it comes to your academic pursuits. Saturn wants all of us to become more disciplined and work harder towards what we truly desire.

If you are in school, this can be a period where you may begin to feel more connected to a subject or topic. During the next several months, you could focus on a dissertation or dedicate a lot of energy to research and discovery. For those at work, you could develop a new skill since Saturn will want you to elevate.

Advertisement

Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, this week, you need to know it may feel like a breath of fresh air when Saturn moves away from your relationship house and shows you other areas where you need to find your power.

Saturn in Aries can feel challenging at first because it will have you seeing what you may consider flaws (and we know how much you hate those). Nevertheless, Saturn will help you silence your inner critic, find those parts of yourself that you will grow to love, and uncover your talents. Saturn will demand your patience so you can connect with yourself.

Advertisement

Libra

Design: YourTango

Libra, Saturn will be in opposition to your sign, making this a very important transit that may reflect the energy of the Venus transit earlier in the year. The lessons you may have ignored or the bonds you need to fix will be magnified by the Saturn transit. Saturn wants you to reflect and shift your philosophy with your connections moving forward, which applies to both friendships and romantic bonds.

This is also a time to practice respecting your boundaries. Saturn is going to show you the people who are worthy of your love and energy.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Scorpio, Saturn in Pisces may have felt a bit cold since it was residing in one of your relationship houses. Nevertheless, you may have adapted and learned a lot about the energy you want to attract when it comes to love moving forward. This week, you need to know that Saturn in Aries is showing you how to work well with others and be more open and emotionally vulnerable.

Saturn here can be explosive, so make sure to meditate, journal, and consider speaking to people you trust in order to release some of the stress over the next three months.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Sagittarius, Saturn in Pisces may have allowed you to establish solid routines at home, though home improvement projects became a challenge. This week, you need to know you will be more hands-on with Saturn in Aries preparing you to continue exploring the potential decorative changes you might make around you.

Although inspiration may feel challenging, you will still be able to connect with your imaginative side to develop new concepts. Work on them to keep the ideas flowing.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Capricorn, connecting with your roots is part of this week's Saturn in Aries transit. You need to know that the next three months may bring about much-needed emotional healing as the planet of karma helps you to get closer to family. Prepare to do some research and learn more about your history.

For the next several years, Saturn in Aries can also feel very heavy, showing you why it is essential to balance your work and home life. You will be pushed to show yourself grace at this time, so begin by planning, creating a routine, and focusing on balance in order to have an edge.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, because Saturn enters a fire sign this week, you need to know the energy can bring a flurry of inspiration over the next three months. The issues will center on grounding your ideas and allowing them to grow.

While Saturn is in Aries, prepare to chase those dreams — and write them down, because they can easily flee. Saturn wants you to connect with pen and paper (or the notes app on your computer). It is a time to birth a new concept and give it a solid foundation. Because this is Aries energy, it may be challenging, but you have the discipline and understanding to make it happen.

Advertisement

Pisces

Design: YourTango

Pisces, now that Saturn will be in a new sign, you need to know that the challenges for this week may center on rediscovering the connection you have with yourself. Thankfully, Saturn in Aries boosts your confidence, allowing you to appreciate your growth and shine in the spotlight.

While Saturn in Aries can feel formidable, this is a period for you to learn how to wear your armor, trust your process, and meet people who continue to help you feel enthusiastic about the work you are doing. Saturn in Aries will show you who you are meant to be.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.