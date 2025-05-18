People at all stages of life experience uncertainty, unsure of who they're destined to become. On one hand, you might think you know what you want, but on the other hand, you might secretly feel unfulfilled with the life path you're taking.

In moments like this, looking to the Matrix of Destiny, a numerology tool that can help provide you with a better understanding of your soul's journey in life and who you're destined to become using your birth date. From whether or not you'll get married to when you'll experience peak moments of success, knowing your Matrix of Destiny can help guide you to make the best decisions for yourself. And while you can't always predict how life will turn out with 100% accuracy, at the very least, you can have a better understanding of whether you're heading in the right direction.

Your birth month reveals who you're destined to become, according to the Matrix of Destiny:

1. January

According to certified Matrix of Destiny expert Ria Lamoreaux, those born in January are destined to create something unique and original. Unlike others, you have zero difficulty taking the reins and stepping into a leadership position. As Lamoreaux explained, "Freedom is important to you, and you want to be number one in anything you do."

That said, do your best to avoid falling into the mindset of always needing to be first or the center of attention. Thinking that you're better than others will only deplete your energy, explained Lamoreaux. On the flip side, some of you might not resonate with this and even struggle to believe in yourself.

Yet, whether you struggle with a big ego or a deflated sense of self, one thing is needed for you to be successful: finding balance within yourself. According to Lamoreaux, only by finding balance will you be able to achieve your destiny in life.

2. February

If you were born in February, your destiny is tied to High Priestess energy. According to Lamoreaux, "If you have the energy of the high priestess, then you're probably very diplomatic, you can resolve arguments and be in harmony."

While others might struggle to notice things that aren't obvious, like a mood change, you're quick to observe and pick up on those minor details. This will not only aid you in life but also help you give off those mysterious vibes that draw people in.

That said, "It's very important for you to learn how to use your intuition and listen to your inner voice, because you have the power to really be in touch with your intuition," Lamoreaux explained. With this in mind, it's important to be aware of where your energy is currently.

According to Lamoreaux, those of you who are filled with self-doubt tend to lose harmony within yourself, causing you to miss out on your destiny. "So, it's really important to listen to your heart, to meditate, and to really connect with your inner self," she said. That way, nothing can get in the way of you achieving what matters most to you.

3. March

If March is your birth month, then your energy aligns with the Empress tarot card. According to Lamoreaux, "If you have the energy of the Empress, then your family, your home, your social status are very important." Rather than spend all your time going out and traveling, your destiny is to take care of yourself and those you care most about.

"You also have the potential to attract a lot of money into your life and be a successful business owner," she explained, adding that "If you are a woman, then you are probably very feminine...and if you're a man, then you probably feel very comfortable around other women."

With this in mind, you'll benefit tremendously from learning to balance your feminine and masculine energy, explained Lamoreaux. Learn not to be overly controlling and let go of your perfectionist tendencies. Though it might be difficult, only through doing this will you find your purpose and achieve your destiny.

4. April

An April birth month reveals you're destined to become a great leader. Unlike those who might feel hesitant or unsure, you're known to be responsible, somewhat controlling, and most importantly, decisive.

"You probably have more masculine energy than feminine ones," said Lamoreaux, "and if you are a woman, then you might feel more comfortable around men."

Men born in April are known to be excellent partners and fathers, as their disciplined nature helps them balance their career and personal life.

As long as you're committed to growing, letting go of control, and diving into your spirituality, not only will you accomplish your destiny, but you'll be a stronger person overall.

5. May

People with a May birth month are destined to become great teachers and mentors. The month of May corresponds with Hierophant energy, which is "all about order, rules, tradition," Lamoreaux explained.

On the outside, you might cringe at the thought of being a traditional person. But this traditionalism can be used in great ways, as it often makes you an excellent teacher and wise beyond your years. Not only that, but "You probably also like to learn and expand your knowledge, and you may be good at public speaking," explained Lamoreaux.

That said, you do struggle with being adventurous as you don't like straying too far from the unknown. You may also find you argue a lot with people as you assert your wisdom and opinions. According to Lamoreaux, to reach your destiny, it's important to balance the energy of being knowledgeable and learning from other people's points of view.

"Even if they don't align with what you believe in," there might be valuable information within that conversation that you never thought of before, Lamoreaux explained.

6. June

Those with a June birth month are destined to live a life fueled by passion and love. Your energy is heavily tied to the Lovers tarot card, which means "you are very sociable, you like to communicate, you're probably very emotional," Lamoreaux said. "You love to get attention from other people, and you want to surround yourself with everything that is beautiful."

Because of this, you must tie your career to something that you love doing. Lamoreaux explained that you absolutely shouldn't do something that doesn't bring you joy and happiness, as your energy is so tied into love and passion.

Lamoreaux warned that "You may depend on the opinions of other people," which can push you to do something you don't enjoy doing, depleting your energy and taking you off your destined path. The best thing you can do is develop your intuition and, most importantly, listen to your heart. Learning not to care what others think is the greatest path towards happiness and achieving your destiny.

7. July

If you were born in July, you're destined to achieve success through movement. You tend to focus on winning and achieving your goals. However, this can be a bit tricky if you don't necessarily have a goal in mind.

This might mean your destiny might lie in being a race car driver, a pilot, or simply enjoying moving around and exploring different countries, as the Matrix of Destiny associates July with "people who are very flexible and can overcome obstacles and adapt to change very quickly."

Difficulties communicating and feeling generally lost can leave you wandering aimlessly in life as you struggle to know what to do. To combat this, Lamoreaux said, "You have to learn how to work through your laziness and how to keep moving, no matter what happens in your life." Learn to take control of your emotions and try to steer clear of being aggressive or forceful.

8. August

If you were born in August, you're destined to be a pillar of justice. You're known to be very responsible, and you always follow the rules.

In an ideal world, you'd want everything to be fair, and as a result, you might lose your temper at others who don't have the same ideology. According to Lamoreaux, this is why "it's really important to understand and use the laws of karma and law of cause and effect."

While you might want things to be fair, understanding how the universe works can better aid you in creating fairness while also lessening your temper in the process.

9. September

Those born in September are destined to become trusted advisors. As Lamoreaux explained, "You're probably very wise and you have this philosophical view on life." Known to be the Dr. Phil of the friend group, your greatness lies in the fact that you're great at offering advice to others.

"Your main source of income will probably come from intellectual work rather than physical," Lamoreaux noted.

With this in mind, despite being great at healing others, you might struggle to let other people in as you don't trust easily. To avoid this, be sure to open your heart and take a chance, even if it's scary.

"Don't be afraid of loneliness, but also don't get stuck in it," ended Lamoreaux.

10. October

People born in October are destined for an abundant life, and much of this has to do with their positive outlook.

"Everything comes to you so easily and you don't really have to try hard to get what you want," Lamoreaux said.

You might not always aspire to become a leader, but you'll certainly surround yourself with the right crowd, which will help you garner many resources.

"You always believe that everything will work out for the best," Lamoreaux said. "Everything will be okay."

11. November

If you were born in November, you're destined to achieve high status. With your energy associated with Strength, you're resilient and high energy. That inner strength guides you and helps you dive into your goals with passion.

"You're good at multitasking and you learn how to do things very quickly," Lamoreaux explained. "You can be a great leader and inspire others because you have so much energy and drive."

She added that you're also known to be open, love sports, and love to move.

"However, if your energy is in the minus, then you could be overworking yourself or stressing yourself out for no reason," said Lamoreaux. To avoid this, it might be wise for you to practice acceptance and forgiveness. "Learn how to be in the present moment and try not to judge others. Try to be more understanding toward other people," ended Lamoreaux.

12. December

Finally, if your birth month is December, you're destined to "bring more kindness and understanding into this world," Lamoreaux said. Unlike many others, you're able to view things from a different lens, helping you to stay grounded and open-minded.

You're always seeking out new information, causing you to basically be a walking library as you know things most people wouldn't even think about, let alone deeply understand.

"You are a great person to talk to because you have unique thoughts and an open soul," Lamoreaux said, though she warned that you might struggle with feelings of guilt and feeling as if you owe people. "Your main task is to learn how to deal with being a victim."

With this in mind, learn to set boundaries and say no. Even if it's hard, try to find positive things in life and, through resources such as therapy, learn to free yourself from whatever issues you might be facing.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.