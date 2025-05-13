Daily Tarot Horoscopes Are Here With A Message For Each Zodiac Sign On May 14

Today's tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign reveals how May 14, 2025, brings exciting energy into your life, friendships, and career. The Moon is in a wanderlust mood while in Sagittarius, which rules things like travel and spirituality. On days like these, we crave novelty and look forward to new adventures.

Sagittarius also represents the number 9's energy in both tarot and numerology, which means we are in freedom-seeking mode. We want to go out and have fun. The Moon will connect with radical Mars in Leo, so we are also brave. This is the perfect day to do something that you really want to do, and you can do so safely. Let's find out what else is in store for each zodiac sign today.

Tarot horoscope messages for each zodiac sign on May 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Do you feel stuck, Aries? Even though it doesn't feel like it right now, it may be the best place for you to be. Being stuck forces you to make a decision.

Are you hungry for change, or are you happy with the way things are? Are you a fighter? If so, this is your chance to show yourself what you've got.

You can push through these negative emotions before they define you and create your desired future. All it takes is one decision, starting today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

How do you feel about your finances, Taurus? Do they define you, or do you allow yourself to define who you are regardless of your economic circumstances?

The King of Pentacles, reversed, signifies it's time to check your relationship with money, as there may be an imbalance.

You could be placing your worth in your possessions, or there could be an unhealthy emphasis on gaining, rather than understanding when you have exactly what you need.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

How deeply do you believe in your abilities, Gemini?

There are times when you have to see how far you can go, and that means struggling with your limitations. This isn't a test of you against the world, but you against yourself. You will only know the extent of your capability if you bet on yourself, Gemini.

Give yourself the chance to prove your fears wrong. The Ace of Wands means you're ready to rely on yourself more and tackle new adventures. Believe it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Waiting, especially for what you really want, isn't always fun, but it serves a purpose, Cancer. The Four of Swords represents being at peace and serenity, even in isolation.

Today is a test of your patience and will, but it also comes with a reward. You may need to reframe your thinking. This time may not be to withhold you, but to prepare you.

If you really want what's on the other side, it will be worth it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Do you have too much on your plate, Leo? Being pushed beyond your limits can challenge you in a way nothing else can.

Due to the burdens that the Ten of Wands represents in your life, you may wonder if the problem is you or everyone else. Consider that it may be a mixture of both. The only way to find out is to set aside your Leo pride and ask many questions.

Go back to square one: what's working, and what isn't?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

With the Hanged Man representing complacency, the risk is that you might like keeping things the same. That works for a little while, Virgo, but mundane tasks don't always have their place in life.

It's important to know when to innovate. You don't have to wait for other people to be the ones to introduce you to new things.

Instead, check things out for yourself. It's as simple as going online and being curious. You don't want to outdate yourself.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You are Libra, the sign of love and beauty, but you didn't get that way by being soft. The Queen of Wands, reversed, has a sharp tongue. You can too if you need to do so.

You may need to show your less attractive side today to get your point across. Even beautiful things deserve protection. And if no one will advocate for you, you have to advocate for yourself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

What dream have you not yet given birth to? Life can feel barren when you've convinced yourself you have nothing to offer the world.

You see other people living out their dreams, yet you feel sad that you're still where you were before. Don't be disheartened. Sometimes, you feel a lack because you're growing.

Don't compare yourself to others. You're not meant to be like everyone else.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Don't be afraid, Sagittarius. Sometimes, things happen and you don't understand why. It can be scary, and everything around you starts to feel insecure and unsafe.

This is your breakthrough moment where you learn to trust that if something is meant for you, nothing in heaven and earth can take you out of it.

Fate is strange like that, and it's through trials like the one you're experiencing now that you learn to have deep faith. If you want to stay where you are, and you want to be there, you'll be there. Don't remove yourself if that's what you want.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Don't downplay your skills, Capricorn, and don't undersell yourself. There's a difference between self-respect and humility. If you know what you do is worth a certain amount, ask for it.

You don't necessarily have to do it now, but plan to state your position with facts and figures at some point so that when the time is right, you're ready.

Sometimes, other people don't realize what they're doing until you clarify the situation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

There are two types of people in the world: which are you? Success can make you a better person. You help others and share your knowledge without any problem.

But there are other people whose success makes them arrogant, and they think people around them are not performing or that they are disinterested or lazy. What type of leader do you want to be?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Is someone love bombing you? A relationship doesn't have to be romantic or new to feel like you're getting more attention than you need. Is there a reason you feel that way?

Some situations bring out bad intentions amplified by fake love or praise. Don't be so hungry that you fall for someone's trickery.

Instead, maintain a modest mind. And if you don't like what's happening, ask it to stop.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.