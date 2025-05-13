Hard Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After May 14, 2025

After Wednesday, May 14, 2025, hard times are over for three zodiac signs. It's usually when hard times fall upon us that we look to spirituality for help and guidance. Moon trine Mars, our astrological helper, brings a much-needed shift in energy, and three zodiac signs will be picking up on that, heavily.

This is a time to clear away the old ways of thinking so that we may introduce something better. We are starting to realize that the hardships we carry around are only getting heavier because we let them get out of hand. During Moon trine Mars, we feel happy about making big changes in our lives, when only yesterday we might have been too scared to do so.

Advertisement

We are moving forward with great intentions. We're simply unable to keep up with all of this hardship that we now see as worthless. Hard times are over, friends. Finally.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

The wait is over, Gemini. On May 14, transit Moon trine Mars infuses you with renewed energy and a sense of purpose that’s been long overdue. You’ve spent a long time wrestling with uncertainty, but now the clouds part, and you see clearly what you must do.

Advertisement

Action comes naturally now, and you feel more confident in taking charge of the situations that once felt out of your control. Don't give in to self-doubt; that's so old and tired, and basically useless. Your ability to adapt is stronger than ever, and now is the moment to push through any lingering fears.

Take advantage of that motivational surge. Moon trine Mars empowers you to break free from hesitation and take bold steps forward. Hard times are in the rearview, Gemini, and now, it’s your time to shine and move confidently into your next chapter.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The tides are a-turning, Aquarius, and the Moon trine Mars is here to grant you the clarity and strength you’ve been seeking. You’ve been dealing with your fair share of challenges, but this transit offers you a powerful release.

Hard times just don't seem to have the same pull on you any longer, Aquarius. You're an innovator; you don't want to stick to the same 'ol same 'ol forever, and on this day, you feel motivated and determined.

This is how you seize control of your path. The obstacles that once seemed insurmountable are now stepping aside as you step into a phase of proactive growth. You’re ready to make things happen, and nothing can hold you back now. You have within you the power of transformation!

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

If you've been feeling as if you've been hoisting around the weight of the world these days, then fret no longer, Pisces, as the transit of Moon trine Mars comes to your rescue. We're talking fresh starts, lighter loads, and liberation.

This is a time for you to go after what you’ve been putting off. You now have the drive to take meaningful steps forward. That introspective Pisces energy of yours is now meeting up with that bold Mars energy, and from that, you get insight and action.

Advertisement

Now, on May 14, you've got the clarity AND the courage; it's go time, Pisces. Embrace the momentum that’s being offered to you and trust that the universe is supporting your every move. It’s time to act on your visions and make them a reality.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.