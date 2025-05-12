3 Zodiac Signs Overcome Their Problems The Week Of May 12

The week of May 12 - 18, 2025, a few zodiac signs will overcome their problems. This week's astrology can bring out the worst and best in each zodiac sign. We discover who we are and what we can accomplish during these moments. On May 12, the full moon falls at 22 degrees of Scorpio. The Moon in Scorpio opposes Uranus, making it unpredictable and disruptive. Saturn, however, trines the moon, giving it some stability. Market fluctuations or other financial matters have come to light now. Three zodiac signs will face a more difficult week, including Taurus, Scorpio and Leo, but they will also overcome their problems.

Mercury squares Pluto, which leans toward obsessive feelings, arguments, and uncovering new information. On the world stage, it will deal with propaganda, the media, and potential abuse of power or those who try to push their will on others. People may come across as intense and demanding. We can seek answers to deep-reaching problems and issues ending he week strong. On May 17th, the Sun conjuncts Uranus for another unpredictable day. Try new things or ideas, even if it's nerve-wracking when plans change minute by minute. Mercury also squares Mars. This transit is prone to debate, arguments, and even accidents, so it is important to be aware when driving and avoid dangerous activities.

Three zodiac signs overcome their problems the week of May 12 - 18, 2025:

1. Taurus

The powerful full moon falls in your 7th house of partners, opposing your 1st house and transiting Taurus. You may have changes with a partner this week and experience an argument or plan disruptions. You will experience intense emotions, especially regarding control or hidden desires. This could affect either an individual or a business relationship.

This week’s transits may cause you to confront uncomfortable truths about yourself or someone else. In this case, you may need to assert boundaries, face and speak your truth, and be aware of how your communication will impact others.

It is better to face this head-on than delay matters and let things fester and worsen. Past hurts and negative feelings can arise, but this will allow you to release old patterns that no longer serve you and experience growth.

2. Scorpio

It is very likely this full moon will stir up some deep feelings about trust, intimacy, and where and how you give your power to, or who you give it away to. A truth may be revealed about someone you are connected to or yourself. You can expect emotional intensity that could involve past trauma or an awareness of negative emotional patterns that do not serve you.

You may need to explore your feelings and release negative thoughts or emotional patterns at this time, and with the moon’s opposition to Uranus, this is possible. With this aspect, you have the potential to break free and experience personal growth and emotional freedom.

Honesty and profound clarity are called for now on a personal level. You may let go of an attachment in your life, and if this is the case, honest conversation and confronting the truth are the only answers.

3. Leo

The full moon’s clash with your Sun could bring up problems or issues with others, especially in work and work-associated people and projects that seem to occur out of the blue. Some problems may relate to how you want to be seen publicly and/or your reputation.

I would not worry too much about your reputation because overall, you are known as a positive person with leadership abilities and the ability to overcome problems. You are good at finding creative solutions to problems; now may be a time to call on this ability. Facing the issue when it occurs is essential, along with potentially calming the nerves of co-workers or others.

Balance assertiveness with collaboration, and don’t let your ego make you oversensitive if criticism is involved. You will greatly benefit by not jumping to conclusions and handling the situation calmly and efficiently. Some relaxation and self-care may be called for, and you will soon return to your confident and bubbly self.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.