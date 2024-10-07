Experiencing stress and feeling overwhelmed are common aspects of dealing with the challenges of adulthood, but if you can't calm your nervous system down, it's a sign your body is warning you that it's time to take a break.

The World Health Organization defines burnout as "A syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed." The WHO characterizes burnout according to three dimensions: Feelings of energy depletion and exhaustion, a sense of mental distance from your job, and reduced professional efficacy.

Burnout can occur over time, which means it isn't always easy to determine the physical and psychological symptoms. It's important to pay attention to the messages your body sends you so you can take care of yourself properly.

Here are 8 signs your body is warning you that it's time to take a break

1. You have chronic fatigue

FOUR.STOCK | Shutterstock

Burnout was defined by psychologist Herbert Freudenberger in 1974 as "becoming exhausted by making excessive demands on energy, strength, or resources" at work. Included in the symptoms of burnout that he described were exhaustion and fatigue, often accompanied by insomnia.

While getting a good night's sleep can be elusive for many people, especially as they age, the exhaustion that comes with being burnt out isn't alleviated by rest, alone. If you're experiencing chronic fatigue, it's a clear sign that your body is warning you that it's time to take a break.

Feeling exhausted even after a full night of sleep indicates that your body is stretched beyond its capacity. Taking time away from the acute stressors of your workplace can help reset your nervous system and allow you to get the rest you need.

2. You suffer from gastrointestinal issues

Kmpzzz | Shutterstock

Another sign your body is warning you that it's time to take a break is experiencing consistent gastrointestinal issues. Stomach pain, digestive problems, and changes in appetite are all indications of exhaustion.

A 2023 study published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Research determined the prevalence of various somatic symptoms of burnout. The study assessed 687 Swedish participants with extreme burnout and found that gastrointestinal symptoms were particularly common. The specific symptoms included but weren't limited to stomach pain, nausea, and indigestion. The researchers noted that the risk of burnout increases 1.52 times with each additional symptom.

If you've noticed that you have consistent gastrointestinal distress that isn't alleviated by treatment, it could be a significant sign your body is warning you that it's time to rest.

3. You have mental fog

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

Having brain fog is a sign that your body is sending you a warning that it's time to take a break. Psychology Today defines brain fog as "A type of cognitive dysfunction characterized by poor memory, difficulty focusing, confusion, and mental fatigue."

Experiencing mental fog is common during times of heightened stress. Chronic stress keeps your nervous system stuck in high alert, leaving you in a state of flight, fight, or freeze. It can be difficult to complete even simple tasks because your brain is in survival mode, which can lead you to feeling overwhelmed by your day-to-day life.

Having brain fog isn't only a sign of being professionally burnt out, it can also show up in your personal life in a way that affects your family. It's a common indication that you're parenting from the trenches of burnout, which usually means you need extra support.

4. You feel emotionally numb

fizkes | Shutterstock

Feeling disconnected from your own emotions or from the people around you is a sign of burnout, and a way that your body is warning you that it's time to take a break. Feeling distant and having negative feelings about your job are also symptoms of being burnt out.

According to the American Psychological Association's 2021 Work and Well-being Survey, 26% of people surveyed reported a lack of interest, motivation, and energy at their jobs; 32% of people said they were emotionally exhausted.

The APA noted that certain professions are more prone to burnout than others, especially healthcare workers and teachers. These positions are community-oriented roles. Healthcare workers' daily tasks operate on very high stakes.

Teachers are responsible not only for educating children, but for providing emotional support as well. Educators in the U.S. are often paid below their worth, which can contribute to the emotional disconnection and sense of overall burnout that teachers feel.

5. You experience increased irritability

fizkes | Shutterstock

In his original articles defining burnout, Dr. Freudenberger noted that the experience of being burnt out isn't solely limited to physical symptoms. Feeling burnt out can manifest in emotional ways that affect people's interpersonal relationships, both in the workplace and outside of it.

Dr. Freudenberger explained that the behavioral signs of burnout include increased frustration and anger. Feeling triggered by small things that wouldn't normally bother you is a distinct sign that your body is warning you that it's time to take a break. Experiencing increased irritability can make it especially difficult to stay calm in high-pressure environments, which can influence the way you relate to people around you.

If you notice that your emotions are heightened and you feel annoyed in situations that don't warrant such intense irritation, your body is telling you that it's time to step back and give yourself time to recuperate.

6. You're always worried

fizkes | Shutterstock

If you find yourself in a state of constant worry or nervousness without a distinct reason, it could be a sign that your level of agitation is in overdrive, making it hard to calm down.

Anxiety can bring with it a slew of physical symptoms, such as heart palpitations, shortness of breath, and a lowered immune system, which can lead to illness. Experiencing acute and prolonged anxiety is usually an indication that your body is sending you a message that your way of living isn't working anymore.

Feeling anxious all the time is a warning sign that it's time to take a break and reset your nervous system.

7. You have frequent headaches and muscle pain

Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

Another sign your body is warning you that it's time to take a break is if you experience recurring headaches and overall muscle pain.

Headaches are an indication that you're holding extra stress and tension in your body. They're a clear warning that you need to decompress, which most likely means lowering your level of stress by lowering your level of professional responsibilities.

According to a 2016 article published in the journal World Psychiatry, experiencing musculoskeletal pain is also associated with being burnt out. You might have back pain, shoulder pain, or neck pain, which are all signs that you're physically wound up, without the ability to fully relax.

Your body often translates emotional issues into physical pain, which is why being in chronic discomfort is a sign that you need to let yourself off the hook and take a break in order to heal.

8. You have poor self-care

fizkes | Shutterstock

Burnout is often accompanied by depression, which can deeply affect your ability to care for yourself at the most basic level. If you find that your self-care has plummeted, it's a sign your body needs a break.

Poor self-care can manifest itself in a variety of ways, including not eating well-balanced meals due to stress, or a change in appetite. If you find that you struggle with basic tasks, like brushing your teeth or showering, it could mean that your self-care habits are suffering because you're so burnt out.

True self-care isn't about surface-level beauty, it's about making sure your physical needs are met by getting sleep, nourishing your body, and maintaining your hygiene. Having poor self-care is often a sign that you feel disconnected from yourself, so you stop caring about what you need.

Pay close attention to how you show up for yourself. If you notice things are starting to slip out of your control, it's a sign your body is warning you that it's time to take a break and reset yourself, so you can live as your best version of yourself.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.