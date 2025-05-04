The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For May 5 - 11 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

Your weekly tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign is here for May 5 - 11, 2025. This week, we begin with the Sun in Taurus and the Moon leaving Leo to enter Virgo, the zodiac sign that rules the Hermit. We are introspective and likely thinking about money, our daily habits, and how costly our lifestyle is to maintain.

The collective tarot card drawn for this week's reading is the Ten of Wands, reversed. This indicates that many of us have felt burdened and overwhelmed by life and all the daily work we have to do. It's been tough, and often we have felt alone. But, since this card is reversed, those feelings will soon end. The Moon's energy helps us to learn to let go as it builds intense moonlight to release during next week's Full Moon in Scorpio. Yes, life is about to improve, zodiac signs. Let's find out how, according to each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope.

Weekly tarot for each zodiac sign from May 5 - 11, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: The Tower

Prepare for a surprise this week. The Tower is a powerful indicator of a sudden event that could not be planned or prepared for in advance. You may discover news that takes you by surprise, but also topples you from any delusions you currently have that have made you feel happy where you ought not to be.

Your surprise may affect others in your life as well. People who depend on you may feel the weight of the problem, which can motivate you toward fast solutions and quick growth. You'll resolve this problem, Aries, but you'll also return to everyday life wiser and more aware of how fragile life can be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Seven of Wands, reversed

Life is about purpose, but sometimes in your job or career, you question whether or not this is what you truly want. You may feel less excited this week, and based on the Seven of Wands, reversed, question your purpose. While it's hard to go through these types of strong emotions, it's an important process for change.

You may discover you love what you do but must change to rekindle the passion. Perhaps you'll find that you dislike what you're doing and want to change. Either way, feelings of dissatisfaction will begin with reflection and self-evaluation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Eight of Wands, reversed

You catch a break, Gemini. What a busy month you've had already, but it seems like things are smooth sailing this week. You get to recalibrate due to a slower pace. Use this time wisely to get organized.

The Eight of Wands, reversed means life feels like it's put on hold. Moments when life slows down and becomes less hectic are gifts from the universe. They allow you to restore your energy and regain strength for the next time things start to happen quickly again.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Three of Swords, reversed

No one likes to feel like they have been betrayed by someone they love. So, when you get the Three of Swords, reversed, it's a sign that the worst is behind you. You may understand why a relationship failed and needed to end.

You could find a new partner who loves you in ways you never thought possible. It may be that you finally get through a tough time in a friendship and learn that you can rebuild trust even after a disappointing break in your privacy.

This is an excellent week for things to improve for you emotionally, and what was once hard to feel becomes less painful and healing for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Seven of Cups, reversed

You win some, and then there are times when you feel like you lose everything. This is a great tarot card to remind you of the cycle of life. It's essential to work hard and be cautious.

Life feels a little bit topsy-turvy when the Seven of Cups is upside down. All your emotions, everything that you feel strongly connected to, seems to be going away. You may fear financial ruin due to an inability to pay bills.

You may worry that what you have now won't be there for you later, causing you to envision a life with less than what you want. Remain focused on your work and do things that lessen the impact of negative financial decisions.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: The Six of Pentacles

It's a great feeling when you can be there for others, especially people in need. The Six of Pentacles is a positive tarot card for someone like you who is generous and kind when you have money or resources available to give away.

Consider your position wisely. Give what you can for things that you feel strongly about. Aim for organisations that support causes that keep in touch but also touch your heart in a big way.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Two of Pentacles, reversed

What do you focus on most? The Two of Pentacles is a money card and a sign that your income or resources aren't making you happy. You may feel like putting in more than you get back in return. You may wonder if your value system is the same or if you should reconsider where your attention goes each day.

It's always a good idea to rethink your actions. Since this is still the beginning of the month, consider how you want to spend more of your time. What causes align with your goals? What dreams do you want to fulfill this year?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: The Star

You're about to encounter the calm after the storm, Scorpio. The Star tarot card is a symbol of peace and wisdom. You get to feel confident about your current position. You aren't unhappy and feel shielded from life's stressors.

The best part is what you do with your new experiences: share them with others. You have become grounded and assured, which has helped you to heal. By healing yourself, you can now heal others.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Nine of Wands

You are so close to the finish line, and the Nine of Wands acknowledges how proud you are of your work. You are really feeling protective of your time now. You've discovered that part of mastering a skill means taking care of how you expend your energy.

This week, you may be waiting for the fruits of your hard work to manifest a bountiful harvest! That's perfectly OK, but don't let yourself become too impatient if it takes longer than anticipated. Sometimes you have to wait for a good thing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: The Fool

Don't be too arrogant right now. It's so easy to think that you have all the answers and everything under control when you may have missed something.

Be open and receptive to advice from others. Listen to what people say, even if you don't want to follow their suggestions.

Every fresh start has a point where things can be improved, and there's room to learn and grow. It's best to approach this time in your life with a sense of curiosity and care.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: The World

You are nearly at the end of a wonderful journey where your hard work has led to substantial success. You may be getting a promotion or raise soon. You may find that higher-ups witness your efforts and are proud to have you on their team.

You may not know where the sky will end because you aren't seeing any limits. You're feeling lucky, and the Wheel of Fortune is a sign that your instincts are correct!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Four of Pentacles

Do you have a scarcity or an abundance mindset? Be careful not to cling too tightly to what you have. You never know if you will have to share it with others or spend it for a good reason.

While it's important and right to desire security, you also want to be able to detach your personal value from things that you possess. You don't want to feel sad when they go, and you also don't want them to define your sense of self-worth. Be happy because you are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.