People Who Learn To Master These 7 Tricky Emotions Tend To Be The Mentally Toughest, According To Psychology

Emotions aren't good or bad. It's how you choose to deal with those emotions that make all the difference. The key to success is being aware of your emotions, and understanding how to control your emotions so they do not control you.

Your emotions influence the way you think and behave. It's important to be aware of how your emotional reactivity can change your perception, and ultimately, your behavior.

People who learn to master these tricky emotions tend to be the mentally toughest:

1. Anger can lead you to do things you regret later

A lot of good things stem from angry feelings; the Civil Rights Movement, for example, wouldn't have happened if no one was angered by racism. But far too often, angry feelings can lead to harsh words and rash decisions.

Whether you say something rude to a customer service agent who isn't meeting your needs, or you blow up at a client who seems to be wasting your time, angry feelings can lead to disaster if you're not careful. Learn to recognize the warning signs that your anger is growing, and take steps to calm down, before you become so angry that you behave in a manner that you'll later regret.

2. Anxiety can cause you to waste time worrying

While some things should cause you to feel anxious, worrying about events beyond your control isn't a good use of your time. Anxious feelings can lead to a lot of worrisome thoughts, catastrophic predictions, and pointless "What if..." questions.

Worry, while often perceived as a way to prepare for potential problems, can become a self-perpetuating cycle. A 2023 study suggested that individuals may become anxious to avoid the potential letdown of a negative outcome, but this leads to increased distress and reinforces the belief that worrying is helpful. If anxiety and worry are significantly impacting daily life, seeking professional help from a therapist or counselor can be beneficial.

Rather than pace the floors, turn unproductive worry into active problem-solving. Commit to improving the situation and taking steps to prevent disaster, instead of idly worrying that something bad could happen.

3. Frustration can lead you to give up

Feelings of frustration can lead to thoughts like, "I can't do this," and "This is too hard." That way of thinking will only fuel your frustration. Ultimately, it can cause you to put in less effort, and you may give up prematurely.

Recognize how frustration influences your performance. When you're struggling to complete a difficult task, take frequent breaks and develop a helpful inner monologue that encourages your efforts.

4. Sadness can cause you to withdraw

When you're feeling sad, you may be tempted to isolate yourself. But withdrawing from your friends and family can make your distress worse. Few people are cheered up by sitting on the couch by themselves.

Sadness, as an emotion, can motivate individuals to isolate themselves and seek comfort in solitude, while social withdrawal can, in turn, exacerbate feelings of sadness and loneliness. A 2010 study revealed that this can create a cyclical pattern that impacts mental health and social relationships.

Choose to engage with others, even when you don't necessarily feel like it. There's a good chance that being around people can help provide a distraction, comfort, or perhaps even comic relief.

5. Fear can hold you back

Fear is uncomfortable, and it's normal to go to great lengths to avoid that discomfort. Yet, avoiding anything that causes you to feel afraid can hold you back from reaching your goals.

Whether the fear of rejection prevents you from applying for a new job, or the fear of failure stops you from starting that new business venture, be willing to face your fears. With practice, you'll gain confidence in your ability to do the things that scare you.

6. Excitement can cause you to overlook risks

It's not just uncomfortable emotions that can sabotage your efforts; excitement can be problematic, too. When you're excited about something, your emotions may cause you to underestimate risk and overestimate the chances of success.

Excitement, while often desirable, can lead to underestimation of risks and potentially impulsive decisions. This happens because intense emotions, including excitement, can impair self-regulation, reducing our ability to think clearly and make rational judgments. A 2016 study concluded that understanding this link is crucial for making informed decisions and avoiding potentially negative consequences.

Whether you're tempted to take out a mortgage beyond your budget, or you're planning to quit your job to start a business without a clear plan, be aware that feel-good emotions can greatly influence your decisions. Take time to evaluate the pros and the cons of decisions so your excitement doesn't lead you astray.

7. Shame can cause you to hide

Shame is a powerful emotion that can make you want to disappear. You may try to cover up mistakes you're ashamed of, or you may try to mask who you really are.

Refuse to keep secrets that stem from shame. Be authentic in who you are and own up to what you've done, despite the shameful feelings that may surface.

