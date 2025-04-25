3 Zodiac Signs Overcome A Specific Problem From April 28 - May 4, 2025

This week, three zodiac signs overcome a specific problem from April 28 - May 3, 2025. On April 30th, Venus enters Aries, finally leaving the Venus conjunction Saturn in Pisces behind, which has been affecting us all since the start of April. This has been a challenging and somewhat restrictive transit, and when Venus enters the sign ruled by Mars (Aries), this will begin a new cycle that will seem much freer and lighter.

While transiting through Aries, Venus will signal greater passions, energy and action directed toward our love lives. We may feel more assertive in connecting with those we are attracted to, want to get to know better, and seek a fresher, more exciting approach with those we are already involved with. Venus in Aries will work exceptionally well for Fire and Air signs. Aries energy is enthusiastic and upbeat, and Aries loves the chase to the point of sometimes being more interested in the pursuit than a relationship once a connection is established.

This energy does not work well with those who like to be clingy, and neither do suspicion, mistrust and jealousy, as these are qualities Aries typically abhors. Flirting comes naturally to Venus in Aries, and Aries Venus generally is daring, adventurous, and independent. As Aries rules the first house of self, the expression of love in this sign can be ‘me’ centered but with a certain charm that can come across as innocence.

The downside of this sign is impatience, immaturity, brashness and self-centeredness. For a relationship to last longer than the chase, there must be plenty of new stimulation and excitement regularly. Competition is a familiar concept to Aries, but this is not something that turns everyone on. Aries often operates on whims without thinking things through thoroughly. If it comes down to putting self or their partner's feelings first, Aries-Venus is prone to protect their feelings and interests first.

As soon as Venus enters Aries, it conjuncts Neptune, which is now in Aries, and this transit is exact on May 2nd. Venus-Neptune is a double-edged sword, and while it can bring some good times, its downside is confusion and a lack of clarity. This is also not a good time for financial decisions as Neptune is the planet of confusion, delusion and misunderstandings. If you meet someone new at this time, it is important to let time be the judge as to whether the relationship is what you thought it was before jumping to conclusions.

May 4th, Pluto turns retrograde until October 13th, ending the brief period we have just experienced with all planets direct. Pluto retrograde is typically not extremely noticeable unless it transits something in your personal natal chart, usually in a challenging aspect. Major world events typically occur when Pluto changes direction.

Issues relating to money, joint finances, investments, lawsuits, partnerships and sex will become more internalized during this period, allowing us to look at things differently. Pluto is about making profound change that goes beneath the surface very slowly. One way of looking at Pluto’s retrograde is the destruction of that which is no longer working, which will become evident over time. Pluto wants to uncover and bring things from the darkness into the light so positive change may occur. This works on a collective as well as a personal level.

When Pluto turns direct again, any issues we have failed to deal with will surface again, both in our personal lives and on the world stage. But as Pluto retrogrades, we can look at things from a different perspective and effect a slow, transformative change that can be permanent and strengthen our lives.

Three zodiac signs overcome a specific problem from April 28 - May 4, 2025:

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

This week, you may face some challenges due to poor communication or misunderstandings. These miscommunications could occur on a personal or business level. It could be that you are not really listening or the other person isn’t listening, or alternatively, the wrong thing could be said that results in conflict, or someone gets the wrong idea.

The best outcome and how to avoid this specific problem is to avoid paying careful attention to your communication and how you approach and say things. If the other person is compassionate, you could come across as cold, so pay attention! Otherwise, paying attention to avoid projecting your issues and fears onto others or saying something that you know will be a trigger is essential.

Hope for the best, but sometimes the planets don’t cooperate. If this is the case, the only option is to talk honestly when things calm down and unravel where the conversation took the wrong turn. This issue may be complex, but it does not seem bad enough to end a relationship.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

This week, it will be important to maintain control over your work schedule and not get too overworked. Additionally, there is a risk of a poor financial investment, whether personal or in business, or an expenditure of money where something does not turn out as planned or as expected.

First, this is not a great week for financial matters with Venus’s conjunction to Neptune. The worst-case scenario is getting scammed in some way. Maintaining control over your budget and expenditures this week will be vital because you may not see things. Of course, this would be a worst-case scenario if it were an actual investment or money spent in business that does not turn out well.

If someone tries to sell you something that sounds too good to be true, you know the rest. All you can do to avoid this is be aware of your spending and make no major purchases this week. To overcome this specific problem, be mindful of your spending and stay within budget. Outside of these risks and scenarios, sometimes people get scammed or something is stolen. In this case, you can only pay attention to your belongings and contact the authorities if anything like this crosses your radar.

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

You could encounter a situation at work this week that causes issues or creates problems with others. Of course, how this plays out depends on what kind of work you do, and I can’t know this, but it does look like the problem happens by midweek at least. It could be a simple mistake or misunderstanding, or someone else may have a problem with how you have done something.

First of all, it’s always good to seek the guidance of more experienced others when this occurs. Don’t rush into anything or make decisions you aren’t sure of. There is a great deal of confusion this week, so being aware of what is happening around you is essential. Overall, to overcome this specific challenge, embrace a more mindful approach to your work situation and balance this with adaptability.

Should there be a mistake, handle it with grace and not ego. You can fix any problem and go on to the next thing since this does not look major enough to cause anything extreme, such as job loss.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.