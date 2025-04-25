5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Weekly Horoscopes For April 28 - May 4, 2025

Five zodiac signs have the best weekly horoscopes for April 28 - May 4, 2025, mainly due to the April 27 New Moon in Taurus as well as Venus’s entrance into the sign Aries.

The New Moon in Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love, money, and values, and is generally considered a rich sign that revels in all physical pleasures, rich food, and rich surroundings. New Moons are associated with new beginnings, and this is an auspicious time for New Moon rituals manifesting money and love. The powerful energy of this New Moon lasts until the May 12 Full Moon in Scorpio, so your luck continues for quite some time!

This week, Venus leaves Pisces until next year and enters Aries where it will remain until June 8. This begins a new cycle for Venus as it starts all over again in the first sign of the zodiac. With Venus in a Mars-ruled sign, love matters will be front and center for many. Even those who are normally shy may come out of their shell more than normal and make a move if there is someone they are interested in.

The five signs that will benefit the most from these transits include Taurus, Capricorn, Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo. Let’s take a look at why these zodiac signs have the best horoscopes all week long:

1. Taurus

A New Moon in your sign represents new beginnings, and to make things even better, this is your ‘birthday moon’ this year as it takes to the sky during your zodiac season. The focus of this moon is you since it falls in the first house, which rules the self. This is a perfect time for self-development and taking stock of just how far you have come and how you fit into the bigger picture.

This moon connects you with your deeper feelings and gives you a clearer picture of your emotional needs. This moon can be like a type of reset for you, creating some grounding and feeling connected to who you are and where you want to go.

Now is the time to relax, enjoy some self-care, and spend time with those you are close to, which could be family, friends, or a partner. Enjoy the richness of the Taurus moon because it will feel like a new start in life.

2. Capricorn

Capricorn, you have one of the best weekly horoscopes hands down. You benefit tremendously from the New Moon in Taurus on April 27 since it falls in your fifth house, which rules children, love, and entertainment. Capricorn is known as a workaholic in some cases and otherwise always the responsible one, but this week is the time to take some time off and do what you never do enough of: enjoying yourself, either with friends, someone special, or those you are close to.

This New Moon makes you feel grounded and connected with others. You may feel a renewed sense of how the simple things of life, including companions, are what make life worth living.

This week encourages positive self-development, building stronger relationships with others, and nurturing your own well-being, and therefore recharging yourself! Cconnect to the earth in some way, such as nature walks, gardening, or any other outdoor activity that makes you feel good. Enjoy the next two weeks!

3. Aries

Aries, your lucky week comes from Venus entering your sign and the New Moon in your second house. When Venus enters your sign, you come across as more magnetic, attractive, and are almost effortlessly able to draw people to you. This can benefit you personally or professionally, and it is generally a time of optimism and feeling good.

The New Moon in your second house means it’s time to focus on your finances. This is a new start in terms of making money and creating new opportunities for money. This is also a time for building your own self-worth and determining your values.

Set your aspirations high and show the world what you can do. It’s a perfect time for creating positive change and making grounded decisions.

4. Sagittarius

Your luck this week comes from Venus entering your fifth house of friends, love, and entertainment for the next five weeks. Now is the time to relax and see friends (and potentially meet someone new if you are single and looking). If you have a partner, this should be a great time to get together, enjoy the things you like, and attend some entertainment venues or whatever you enjoy.

With the Taurus New Moon in your sixth house, you could begin a new health regimen, lose weight, or improve your health in general. This house also rules work and new beginnings with work. This is a time to set goals and make changes with those things you consider most important.

You can find grounding under the sign of Taurus, and sometimes this is something you need. You may also find ways to expand your financial horizons and achieve greater stability.

5. Leo

Venus in Aries is a great match for you, being a fellow fire sign. For the next five weeks, it transits your ninth house, which rules education, travel, publishing, and your world view or philosophical viewpoints — all of which may change, or you could become more involved in any of the above matters. Education does not have to be formal; you could take a course, read a book, or it could be self-study of some type.

If you are single and looking, you could meet someone who is foreign-born or who lives at a distance from you. You could also have interactions with those from other places around the world.

The Taurus New Moon falls in your 10th house of work and career. The focus may be on you in some way or you could experience a new beginning. This moon can foster grounding and nurturing energy that supports your career and personal growth. Channel your passion into your own growth and creative expression, which is extremely important to you!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.