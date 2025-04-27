Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For April 28 - May 4, 2025

The weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign starting April 28, 2025, through May 4, 2025, is a time for patience, perseverance and inner growth. April 28 is a Closed Day for rest, introspection, and thinking ahead. It’s the perfect day for getting things done around the house and catching up with old friends in the evening. According to the Chinese calendar and its Four Pillars, the following day brings grounded energy, where you plan the week and end it by starting something new. Complete tasks, build based on what you already have, and eliminate what you don’t need.

The I Ching coin for the week is Hexagram #31, Influence/Attraction, which means you can create impact by drawing attention to yourself and getting others to recognize your work. Share your thoughts and ideas with people you want to impress. You may find it easier to make beneficial business connections. As with all things, aim to be the best version of yourself to attract luck, good fortune, money, love, and happiness.

Weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign April 28 - May 4, 2025:

Rat

Rat, there's always room to self-improve, and this week, one of the ways you can alleviate stress from your daily life is to let go of old habits and replace them with better ones. Consider your time management skills. Are there areas where you can tighten your schedule?

Do you have the ability to schedule time for reflection, review the day, and think about what you could change to have more free time for hobbies or exercise? At first, you may feel like you are unable to be consistent.

New routines take time to build. Putting a small plan in place can give you the structure and framework to keep improving with small gains.

Ox

You have big, broad shoulders, and you tend to carry a lot of extra responsibilities. You may be OK with helping people when they ask; you might even find pleasure and joy in knowing you have the endurance to work harder than most. However, this week's theme of rest and keeping yourself grounded requires you to consider the long-term implications of hard work on your overall health.

You might need to eat better or walk more often. Are you getting enough rest and sleep at night? It's best to plan your evening routine just as much as you would any other area of your life.

Consider removing clutter from places where you tend to rest. Spruce up the bedroom to create a more relaxing space that sets the intention for a deep sleep that's rejuvenating and restorative.

Tiger

You are a powerhouse of energy, and you tend to enjoy doing things on your own. This week, you may need to feed off other people's energy to restore your emotional energy.

Admitting when you are a little needy due to your independence can be difficult. However, this week, focus on improving relationships by creating more intimate moments and learning about the people you love.

Be transparent about your emotional needs. Beneath every strong Tiger is a vulnerable, soft heart that wants to let down its guard around someone it trusts. This week, you can create a deep connection with a partner or family member who understands your need for freedom, but can give you love and attention on your terms.

Rabbit

You are so careful, Rabbit. So, of course, a week dedicated to rest calls you to focus on saving money and avoiding risks that cost you more than you're willing to pay. Use this time to work on budgets and financial planning. Your home budget may need a do-over to adjust to economic fluctuations. Where are you spending in areas you can cut back?

Consider food expenses and items that are fixed, as well as others that you can change. If you are in charge of work-related budgets, carefully and methodically review various spending.

The more you know where money is spent (or saved), the more you'll feel confident and relaxed. You can enjoy your work and personal life better by understanding the financial picture.

Dragon

Turn that fire-breath inward, Dragon. You tend to carry intense emotional energy within you, and incredible things happen when you project it outward. This week, it's time to divert that massive energy you yield toward yourself.

You need to consider your personal needs regarding professional and personal growth. You're only as powerful as your depth of character.

How deeply are you rooted in strength? How much intensity can you handle from your world when life gets tough and you must make difficult decisions? This week, personal growth begins with rest and letting yourself evaluate all areas of your life.

If you try to prioritize work over perspective, you'll discover confusion. So allow yourself to slow down and speed up later. You'll be glad you did.

Snake

You're in a unique position, Snake. Not only are you starting a new month, but while concluding another, you're also positioned to gain incredible insight into yourself and life in general.

One of the ways people survive in the world is by adapting to challenges. Since you are a Snake, during the Year of the Snake, and a week of metal and wood energy, your power is not in maintaining control but releasing it.

Explore ways to be flexible in whatever situation you are in. While this isn't meant for you to give in to peer pressure, it's an opportunity to show your more amicable nature. View other people's perspectives and be eager to listen to all points of view so you can learn what's needed and change your approach.

Horse

You're a deeply intuitive and passionate personality type, so when you have to do anything, it's important that you feel like your heart is in it, not just your brawn. One way to rest and create a sense of groundedness this week is to focus on hobbies and creative projects that feed your spirit and connect you to your spiritual side.

Staying true to yourself is a top priority this week. You might struggle with this notion, especially if people depend on you and their needs seem greater than yours. What matters most this week is finding a balance between doing what's best for you and serving others.

Goat

You're so compassionate that whatever your environment looks like, it impacts you. This week, rest means working toward simplicity. Aim for aesthetics in your environment that speak to your heart. What colors make you feel good when you are around them? Do you need a sensory experience in bed or on the sofa? Does a fluffy comforter revive you?

Have you never explored your best colors? Consider studying Feng Shui or visiting an interior designer at a home improvement store to discuss minor, affordable tweaks you can implement within your budget. Don't

Monkey

if you ever want to meet many people, send someone a Monkey! You are lively and charming. You are playful and fun. This week, your personality shines through the most; however, read the room whenever you're socializing in crowds. You may have more energy than the people you are socializing with. You may struggle to pull back your excitement, but try to.

Remember, you can connect with someone this week and follow up with them later. Use technology and social media to keep connected with people you'd like to develop deeper relationships with, especially in business. Consider networking, forming business partnerships via less intense activities like Zoom or Skype, and becoming active online.

Rooster

You are a born leader, so it's natural that you would love to master anything you do, including when you work on your personal growth and development. This week, focus on higher learning. You don't have to enroll in a formal program, but you can take an online course that advances your knowledge and skills for free.

Consider learning new things about AI or training to advance your career. Whatever you decide to do, when improving your education, don't forget to update your professional skills online. Give yourself time to work on things you love that are non-work-related, leverage your best skills and traits, and try to have fun.

Dog

Self-care may seem foreign to you, especially since your Dog animal sign tends to prioritize everyone's needs over your own. You may find it challenging to embrace rest at the start of the week; however, rest is the one thing you need to remain steadfast, loyal, and grounded to the people you love most.

Rest for you will involve being around people who love you and give you a sense of security and safety. You might enjoy being around family or friends who know your deeply sensitive and caring nature.

Break up your routines to see what gives you a sense of purpose and a restored outlook on life so that when May starts, you feel confident to handle any task you face.

Pig

You're hard working and relentless, but this week warns against exhaustion. You tend to 'get in the mud' and help others when and where possible. Your resourceful side hates to waste things, especially time. So, resting for you may feel like you're losing out on some adventure or dropping the ball by not being alert and at the ready for others.

Try to push these negative emotions aside. Rest is as important as work, and it. may even help you to accelerate your momentum once you've handled your needs this week.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been a practical astrologer for 40 years.