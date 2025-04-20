3 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success All Week, Starting April 21

Three Chinese zodiac signs attract excellent financial success in the week of April 21 - 27, 2025. They are: Horse, Rooster, and Dragon. This week's I Ching hexagram is Lake over Earth (#45). It reveals that success is often not a solo quest, especially when the goal is on a big scale. In such situations, gathering the best people and resources is important to help you achieve your goals.

But if your ambitions don't run that big, avoid taking paths not for you. The balancing point between the above and the below is where true success exists. Clarity will show you the way forward to success. Plus, it will reveal where you were perhaps deviating from what's not the right path for you. Let's focus on the three Chinese zodiac signs attracting financial success this week between April 21 - 27.

1. Horse

Design: YourTango

Horse, you will have the best week in finances! The fruits of your labor are coming in droves, and you will plan and organize your routines to accommodate them properly. It's a good problem to have, no doubt.

This financial success will stem from deep knowledge in your chosen field. So, continue to add to your knowledge. It will keep the success going. The ability to shut out unsupportive voices and discouragement will be the reason behind their success. Continue to do so and keep the negative self-talk to zero, and you'll do well.

If you have felt blocked in the past financially, you may need to examine your inner beliefs around money. Do you think you are reaching above yourself whenever you succeed? Do you hear echoes from the past of people saying you'll amount to nothing? It's time to end this menace, once and for all. Your power color this week is red. Wearing red silk will also have a positive effect on you.

2. Rooster

Design: YourTango

Rooster, you'll have an excellent week of financial success! This will come to you through your family members, especially distant relatives. This success could be the result of careful plans laid in the past that are coming to fruition now.

If possible, try to be more intentional about your success so you can keep the momentum going. Aim for the middle ground between instant gratification and delayed gratification.

If you have felt financially blocked, now's a good time to do an energy cleanse to help you realign within and restore balance. The weekend will be especially potent in this regard, right before the New Moon on Sunday.

Your power color this week is navy blue. Engaging with nautical motifs and prints will also benefit you.

3. Dragon

Design: YourTango

Dragon, look forward to an awesome week with good financial success! You are ready to fly to a higher stratosphere and make something substantial of yourself. Name and fame shall come alongside.

This success is somehow linked to your heritage. Your inner gifts have paved the way. So, continue cultivating your powers and abilities, and you will achieve more success.

If you have felt financially blocked in the past, now's the time to examine your inner circle and see if you have people in it who shouldn't be there. Some of you are in a bad romance. Others allow societal pressure to blind you to the red flags you see in some people, especially elders who don't have the best intentions. Your power color this week is black. The black dragon motif will be beneficial for you to wear.

