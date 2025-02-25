People Who Put Their Money In These 3 Places Are More Likely To Struggle Financially, Says A Feng Shui Expert

Feng shui experts are practitioners who specialize in the ancient Chinese art and science of feng shui. This practice focuses on the arrangement and placement of objects, furniture, and spaces to promote positive energy and create a harmonious environment. Feng shui experts analyze how energy moves through space and interacts with its surroundings.

Without realizing it, the places where we store our money could be hindering the flow of economic growth. A Feng Shui expert named Master Lee took to TikTok to warn people about the places they should never store money in their homes if they want to manifest wealth and abundance.

According to a Feng Shui expert, people who put their money in these 3 places are more likely to struggle financially:

1. Under the mattress

While storing cash under your mattress is a popular anecdote for frugality, Master Lee said that the energies between the mattress and the money conflict in a negative way. “This place carries a lot of energy, and it places both your money potential and sleep quality, causing the energy conflict,” he said.

msderrick | Canva Pro

Storing money under your bed can also symbolize a subconscious worry about finances, which can potentially create negative energy associated with money issues.

2. The kitchen

According to Master Lee, kitchens are one the most “problematic” places to store your money. “It is a place by burning where things can be confused. So if you put money in this place, your money and your wealth will face the same fate as burn,” he said. The “burning” he is referring to is, of course, all of the cooking that happens in the kitchen, and that has the potential to get out of hand and damage your money.

The literal and symbolic portrayal of fire could potentially “burn” your wealth away, and you are more likely to spend more money in a shorter time frame.

"Your kitchen is directly related to your ability to attract money," explained feng shui consultant Suzanne Metzger. Keep your pantry and refrigerator organized and full of fresh food you actually use. To attract more money, keep the stove clean — every burner must work and be used equally. Lastly, remove all clutter from the kitchen table."

Basically, it's time to declutter your kitchen and get rid of even the change jar sitting on the counter!

Liliana Drew | Canva Pro

3. The bathroom

Master Lee said that storing money in the bathroom should be forbidden. “Water energy here washes away money energy, even in waterproof containers,” he explained.

Water is a powerful element in Feng Shui, and the bathroom is typically associated with water, which is seen as an element that can drain energy and wealth. Feng Shui expert Patricia Lohan explained, "Your bank account, your finances are very connected to your bathroom believe it or not." She went on to explain, "The bathroom is associated a lot with water, water, and prosperity, the flow of energy coming in, and we don’t want energy leaving. We want to contain the energy into our homes and the money."

In this context, water metaphorically represents the “washing away” of your money. Even if you do not follow Feng Shui, storing your money in the same place you use the toilet and shower may not be the best idea in general!

