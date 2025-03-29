Your Chinese Zodiac Sign's Monthly Horoscope For April 2025

Each Chinese zodiac sign's horoscope for April 2025 is here. What's going on this month? This month's I Ching hexagram is Thunder over Earth (#16). It hypes up the need to be more enthusiastic about life. Make your way in the world by grabbing new opportunities and taking chances for success whenever possible. Even seemingly simple hobbies and interests can lead to something substantial or life-changing in the future. All you need is some enthusiasm to make it so.

Advertisement

This also means that anything that doesn't pique your interest is not something you should waste your time on. Different demographics care about different things, and that's OK. If you need people to tell you something is cool to enjoy, then maybe you don't enjoy it at all. Conforming to peer pressure could lead to future dissatisfaction when all along you could have enjoyed what you like instead. Let personal preference be your mantra and motto for the month.

Each Chinese zodiac sign’s April 2025 monthly horoscope:

Rat

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lucky day for love: April 27

Lucky day for friendship: April 24

Lucky day for career: April 13

Rat, your horoscope for the month of April is all about trusting in yourself as you explore and find ways to conquer your goals. Each step you take can open new doors and bring fresh possibilities. This is especially true for those of you looking for love. Try to add more green to your life this month, whether through food, outfits, or habits that allow you to engage with nature. Working with green crystals will also help you grow and evolve, especially ones associated with power in some way, like emerald, ocean jasper, or even malachite.

Advertisement

Ox

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: April 13

Lucky day for friendship: April 3

Advertisement

Lucky day for career: April 27

Ox, your horoscope in April is all about making more friends and expanding your social circle to help your career. The more intentional you are about this, the easier it will be to recognize good connections versus those that may be energy vampires in disguise. Attending work events, whether to expand your career opportunities or improve yourself, will be beneficial. Personal mastery is definitely highlighted here as well. Working with Blue Calcite or Chrysocolla will also be beneficial for you this month.

Tiger

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lucky day for love: April 29

Lucky day for friendship: April 21

Lucky day for career: April 1

Tiger, you should be more emotive and expressive in the creative arena in the month of April. This will bring unexpected blessings to you, whether it's a new perspective, a sudden interest in your social media feed, a mentor figure who recognizes your genius, or even the chance to participate in a major invitation-only competition. Try to immerse yourself in other people's artistic expressions and be more receptive when they express themselves with emotional honesty. That will help you heal your inner child in many cases and also show you how to expand beyond your current limitations. Working with Clear Quartz will benefit you a lot this month.

Advertisement

Rabbit

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: April 2

Lucky day for friendship: April 5

Lucky day for career: April 8

Rabbit, your horoscope in the month of April is all about recognizing your unique qualities and what you bring to the table, whether in your career, home life or relationships. This will help you embrace yourself fully and ground your self-esteem. Plus, it will enable you to set the right boundaries against those who may try to subvert your personality or control your life for narcissistic gain. Engaging with art will also help you better understand yourself. Working with Tiger's Eye is recommended for you this month.

Advertisement

Dragon

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: April 8

Lucky day for friendship: April 10

Lucky day for career: April 12

Dragon, you will have a really great time in the month of April! For many of you, good energy will flow in whenever you participate in anything culturally significant to you or embrace who you are in every way. For others, now's the time to build your leadership skills, whether by reading books on the subject, watching videos, or attending workshops.

Advertisement

If you have the spirit of an entrepreneur, you can even engage with others like you at special events and make more acquaintances who may bring fresh perspectives and opportunities to you. Working with blue crystals will be beneficial for you this month.

Snake

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lucky day for love: April 12

Lucky day for friendship: April 12

Lucky day for career: April 14

Snake, your horoscope for April points to a need to be more spiritual in ways that embrace the supernatural or unconventional. Messages from the beyond will reach those who actively seek connection and clarity about their life path. This spiritual focus will improve your decision-making by helping you ground yourself and focus on what's truly important. This time is ideal for holistic lifestyle choices. Work with Clear Quartz to express your wishes more clearly in manifestation rituals if possible.

Advertisement

Horse

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: April 17

Lucky day for friendship: April 17

Lucky day for career: April 29

Horse, your horoscope in the month of April is all about embracing the changing season with your whole heart. Whether spring in the northern hemisphere or autumn in the southern one, it's time to celebrate the new season in the biggest way. Embracing nature is, of course, the best way to do this. That can be through eating seasonal produce, drinking seasonal drinks, traveling more and enjoying the weather, and creating outfits that fit the vibe of it all. Some of you will also create a positive flow in your life through this, thus bringing new opportunities and blessings to your doorstep. Work with Clear Quartz if you can, or wear it as a pendant to keep yourself clear-headed and sure-sighted.

Advertisement

Goat

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: April 27

Lucky day for friendship: April 28

Lucky day for career: April 30

Goat, your horoscope in April is all about celebrating the most important relationships in your life, whether that's family, friends, or a romantic partner, or even pets. If there are any birthdays this month, now's also the time to be excited about the gifts you will give or the parties you'll attend. If your own birthday is this month, that's even better! Prepare for excellent energy flowing your way and things looking up and up throughout the month. If possible, work with blue crystals to stay more clear-headed and calm as you enjoy life and these relationships.

Advertisement

Monkey

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: April 27

Lucky day for friendship: April 19

Lucky day for career: April 20

Monkey, your horoscope in the month of April is all about testing new things, gadgets, theories, experiences, and maybe even opportunities. Anytime you allow your curiosity to lead you somewhere you intuitively wish to explore, great things will happen. You will benefit from this astrological window in your career, so it's important to build a daily habit of choosing courage over fear and curiosity over stagnation. Work with Fire Quartz or other red crystals to help you be more brave and brash in all the best ways this month!

Advertisement

Rooster

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: April 23

Lucky day for friendship: April 20

Advertisement

Lucky day for career: April 17

Rooster, your horoscope for the month of April is all about blending the old with the new. For example, if you enjoy eating pasta, now's the perfect time to explore more variations that you haven't tried yet or unique and modern takes you may have seen on social media. Or, if you love watching movies of a specific genre, try exploring films of the same genre but in a different language from another part of the world. The old and the new will open you up to things you haven't thought of yet and extraordinary inspirations. Working with Blue Calcite will benefit you this month.

Dog

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Lucky day for love: April 24

Lucky day for friendship: April 27

Lucky day for career: April 23

Dog, it's time to be hiper and modern in April. Even if you feel judged, embrace the trends that speak to your heart or interest you, whether it's a new fashion style in certain circles, a movie that's the talk of the town, or a trending cuisine on social media. Now's the time to recognize that you can evolve with the decades. Working with Quartz crystals will benefit you this month, but for the best results, choose the one that calls to you specifically.

Advertisement

Pig

Design: YourTango

Lucky day for love: April 2

Lucky day for friendship: April 7 & 8

Lucky day for career: April 9

Pig, your horoscope in the month of April is all about mixing what's energetic and enthusiastic with what's relaxing and calm. If that means booking tickets to a concert followed by a three-day vacay that's chill and soul healing, go for it! You must allow yourself to follow your heart in both directions, even if it feels like you are being torn in two. You are more capable of juggling opposites than you realize. Work with Amethyst or Clear Quartz this month for the best results if possible.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.