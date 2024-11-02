Feng Shui Consultant Shares 3 Things You Should Avoid Doing If You Want To Thrive During The ‘Age Of Fire’ From Now Through 2043

Feng shui is an ancient Chinese practice rooted in Taoism that entails arranging your space to align with the essential life force energy, known as chi, that permeates everything and everyone in our environment.

Chi and feng shui fluctuate over time, with various cycles of chi influencing feng shui. One of these cycles is called a period, a 20-year cycle with a dominating element — wood, fire, earth, metal, or water. Each element of chi has its own unique strengths and weaknesses. A total of nine periods make up a grand cycle, which spans 180 years.

Advertisement

On February 4, we entered the period nine cycle, ruled by fire, bringing passion, creativity, transformation, and inspiration. This cycle will last until 2043 and is the last 20-year cycle of the yin metal snake era.

One feng shui consultant took to TikTok to describe the 3 things you should avoid during this age of fire:

Jemma, who goes by @home_abundance, detailed how this new energy of fire will impact our communities, transforming our careers, finances, health, and spirituality.

“This influence of energy is one that hasn’t been felt in 180 years,” she explained. “If we want to keep ahead of the game and thrive in period nine, we need to know how to work with this energy and not resist it.”

Advertisement

1. Resisting technology

“Period nine is going to be an extremely fast-moving, innovative time where we’re going to see so many advancements in technology,” Jemma shared. “It’s going to be so important to embrace this technology, particularly in the workplace.”

She advised individuals to stay informed of developing programs and technologies like AI if they want to improve their productivity and efficiency in their careers.

It’s no surprise that our modern age is actively evolving in regard to technological advancements. While it may seem concerning to some, if we want to thrive in this new cycle, we must embrace the expansive changes and growth to come within our culture.

Advertisement

2. Forcing your kids to go to university

As many post-grads might agree, having a university degree is not valued the way it used to be.

“In period eight, it was basically expected that you had to go to university in order to have a successful career,” Jemma expressed. “I was forced to go to university by my parents, but knowing what I know now about period nine, I definitely won’t be putting that pressure on my kids.”

Rather, she stated she’ll be more likely to discourage the idea of attending university to her kids, claiming it’s a money-hungry business that will “lock you into years and years of student debt.”

Advertisement

“Going to uni is old energy — it’s period eight energy. It’s defunct, it’s irrelevant, it’s unnecessary,” Jemma claimed. “In period nine there are going to be so many new jobs and opportunities in particular industries that are expected to see a lot of growth that won’t require a university degree to see enormous success.”

3. Neglecting your mindfulness practices

Since period nine is governed by fire, Jemma stated the energy will feel “fast-paced” and “transformative,” which may lead to feelings of overwhelm and anxiety.

“Our minds, our thoughts, our actions are going to be focused on the future,” she described. “And this is what causes anxiety and stress because you’re not focused on the present moment. Being present and practicing mindfulness is going to be so important in cooling down that fiery energy.”

Advertisement

Staying mindful throughout period nine with meditation practices and breathwork exercises will help you stay grounded in the present moment, alleviate feelings of anxiety, and avoid burnout. Remember to not get too ahead of yourself, as this period will bring about numerous changes within your life and our entire culture. Embrace the transformation that is to come and lean into gratitude and mindfulness, which will uplift your journey.

Change is not always easy, but we must evolve.

As we begin this new cycle, release the old energy that no longer serves us and welcome the new energy we want to invite into our experience that will promote our evolution.

Allow yourself to let go of old ideas and customs that may not fulfill your purpose anymore and be open to the exciting new changes this new period brings. While changes can be difficult to adapt to, they are necessary to experience in order for us to grow.

Advertisement

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.