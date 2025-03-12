People Born In These 3 Months Are Destined For Financial Success, According To Chinese Astrology

When we are born, there is no definitive way of telling who will be the most financially successful. However, believers of Chinese astrology insist that our fate is sealed all depending on the time we are born on the lunar calendar, and it's believed people born in certain months are destined for financial success.

The months in the Chinese lunar calendar are based on the phases of the moon. Each month begins with the new moon, and a typical lunar month lasts about 29.5 days. According to one Chinese astrologer, people born in these three months of the lunar calendar are destined for wealth.

People born in these three months are destined for financial success, according to Chinese astrology:

1. The 8th month of the lunar calendar (usually August 23rd to September 23rd)

According to a Feng Shui expert on TikTok who goes by Situ, people born during this time are “business geniuses with a brilliant mind.” He went on to say, “[They are] always able to quickly find and utilize business opportunities, very suitable for entrepreneurship as a boss."

Anjo Clacino | Unsplash

These business expert-like personality traits could aid those born during the 8th month of the lunar year in achieving financial success.

In Chinese astrology, the Year of the Sheep or Goat, also corresponds to the 8th position of the Chinese zodiac. These animals are often associated with prosperity and comfort. Those born during the year of the Sheep or Goat are believed to be blessed with good fortune which could include financial success.

2. The 12th month of the lunar calendar (usually between December 22 to January 21)

While people born during this time may be introverted, don’t let their quiet nature fool you! They are very motivated when it comes to achieving financial success.

“They are also dedicated enough to stand out in the field. They want to develop and accumulate wealth,” the Feng Shui expert said.

Clay Banks | Unsplash

These people are also born during the Capricorn zodiac sign. Capricorns are considered to be disciplined, with an innate desire to climb the financial ladder.

"Capricorns are just financially savvy,” astrologer Carol Starr, addressed in a TikTok video. "They have a plan, they follow the plan, and they make the plan happen. And there's determination with the plan." Their drive and work ethic set them up for a future that secures their financial success.

3. The 1st month of the lunar year (usually between January 21 to February 20)

According to the Feng Shui expert, those born during this time “have a strong pioneering spirit and are willing to challenge and try things they haven't touched before.” He noted, “As long as you keep this positive attitude, you will be able to make remarkable achievements in both life and work.”

Natasha Hall | Unsplash

In some cultures, the beginning of the lunar year is seen as a symbol of new beginnings and hope. People born during the first month of the lunar year are believed to have many opportunities leading to happiness and financial success. Of course, the Feng Shui expert said that his claims are only approximate projections of fate.

If you were born outside of these three months, it doesn’t mean that you will not achieve financial success. You always have a greater role in your destiny than you realize. If you take the traits and gifts of your birthright and use them to your advantage, the sky's the limit.

