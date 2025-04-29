May 2025 Monthly Horoscopes Are Here For Each Chinese Zodiac Sign

A horoscope prediction is here for each Chinese zodiac sign, and it includes an I Ching hexagram to help you make the most of the month's astrology. The monthly horoscope for May is best described by hexagram #17: Following. We learn to lead ourselves and others by paying attention to the needs and wants of all.

This form of leadership is also called servant leadership, and it's just as important as knowing how to be a leader. It doesn't make you “lesser than” or a stereotypical “beta” or “follower”. Instead, you demonstrate emotional intelligence. You know where your talents are and where someone else is more skilled than you.

May 21 marks Lesser Fullness of Grain day or Xiao Man; we are close to our goals, but have more work to do to benefit from our hard work and effort. Xiao Man, the second solar term of summer, brings up the critical need to select who you follow wisely. Not everyone is the right teacher. Not everyone is the right leader. Peer pressure can also bring up these issues. So, be more mindful of who you follow this month and where you lead. Now let's focus on each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for May 2025.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's monthly horoscope for May 2025:

Rat

Lucky day for love: May 12

Lucky day for friendship: May 13

Lucky day for career: May 15

Rat, your horoscope for the month of May points to a need to be more methodical in your work than usual. Try your hand at different things that challenge your mind and help you think critically, like a servant leader. Consider abandoned hobbies or shared interests you enjoy but stopped making time for.

You will regain the spark in your personal life and discover unexplored depths in your relationships that may have felt missing. Your love life will be beautiful when you include your partner in your adventures or set up creative dates just for a change of scene. Work with amethyst for protection, healing, and the clarity you need.

Ox

Lucky day for love: May 19

Lucky day for friendship: May 18

Lucky day for career: May 7

Ox, your horoscope in May encourages you to go all-in where entertainment is concerned and enliven yourself to everything the world offers. Watch trending TV shows and recommended movies; try an escape room game, or visit an amusement park, do whatever your heart wishes, and you will recharge your emotional batteries swiftly.

Set firm boundaries when taking a day off for self-care so your me-time isn't derailed by peer pressure or an overabundance of unnecessary responsibilities. Speak up when you feel something is unfair. Work with amethyst for spiritual growth and relationship healing.

Tiger

Lucky day for love: May 7

Lucky day for friendship: May 7

Lucky day for career: May 9

Tiger, this month's horoscope is about enhancing your creativity through art, music, and skill development. Read highly-recommended books, acquire knowledge, and expand your mind. May is a month of discovery for you; you grow and thrive through each decision.

You'll enjoy various romantic love experiences, especially if you are actively interested in romance. If not, this month will help you level up like never before, where you channel your passion. Work with pyrite to enhance your luck and to invigorate your Qi, life force energy.

Rabbit

Lucky day for love: May 10

Lucky day for friendship: May 9

Lucky day for career: May 23

Rabbit, your horoscope in the month of May is all about acknowledging what you desire and need in life to feel at your best in your career, love life, or family dynamics. Communication is key, and setting the proper boundaries is a priority.

You will also have many opportunities to stretch your creative muscles, so expand and explore possibilities. Working with citrine will be beneficial for attracting luck and abundance.

Dragon

Lucky day for love: May 24

Lucky day for friendship: May 28

Lucky day for career: May 29

Dragon, your horoscope for May is all about recognizing the talents within you and not comparing yourself to other people and their unique talents.

It's time to carve out a space for yourself in the world. You can only leave a lasting mark when you focus on what you do best. Everything else will fall into place if you grow in the areas that bring you the greatest joy and soul resonance. Work with amethyst for mental clarity.

Snake

Lucky day for love: May 1

Lucky day for friendship: May 5

Lucky day for career: May 7

Snake, your horoscope in the month of May is all about joy. Create a new music playlist for summer. Plan the month to enjoy a special weekly activity that feeds your soul and helps heal your heart. Humming and various melodic exercises can help regulate your chakras and align you with your intuition.

Do you live in an area that offers live music? See what's out in your community and consider picking an activity that involves music. Working with clear quartz will purify and amplify your energy this month.

Horse

Lucky day for love: May 11

Lucky day for friendship: May 7

Lucky day for career: May 8

Horse, the month of May will be a period of strife followed by success, so hunker down and let your powerful abilities take center stage. Your inner power will allow you to grow stronger and defeat any challenge that comes your way.

You will also thrive when you spend more quality time with your family and loved ones than usual. Working with citrine and chrysocolla will give you confidence and courage.

Goat

Lucky day for love: May 12

Lucky day for friendship: May 13

Lucky day for career: May 24

Goat, your horoscope for May is all about relationships. So, if you have any social gatherings planned, learn about others. Listen to their stories and see how your life's narrative ties to others. Emotional sensitivity will allow you to make the most of your time together.

With summer around the corner, enjoy adventures. If there's the right spontaneity, do something unexpected. Try a forgotten art like letter writing or send a heartfelt note. Working with clear quartz will align your energy.

Monkey

Lucky day for love: May 24

Lucky day for friendship: May 15

Lucky day for career: May 17

Monkey, your horoscope for the month of May is all about recognizing what you desire and then making small life changes to help you move heaven and earth to get it.

This will give you the courage and confidence to break through barriers and reach the next level in your life journey. Now's also the time to make bold choices and recognize that you are just as capable as everyone else. Working with pyrite will help you clarify your thoughts and bring you luck.

Rooster

Lucky day for love: May 23

Lucky day for friendship: May 17

Lucky day for career: May 18

Rooster, your horoscope for the month of May is all about wellness and health. Treat yourself to your favorite flowers. Enjoy nature, cultural activities, and community events. If you love to entertain, plan and host a social gathering for this month. Find ways to embrace family and have more gatherings or attend them more often.

Enjoy life by living fully. Reiki will also benefit you by helping you maintain a positive flow within yourself and the outside world. Work with amethyst to uplevel your spiritual force.

Dog

Lucky day for love: May 20

Lucky day for friendship: May 23

Lucky day for career: May 26

Dog, the month of May will be a contentious period for you, especially if you are engaged in some legal battle or some other tricky and sticky situation. Try to be level-headed and sharp-witted.

Patience will aid you as you move forward without picking up bad karma. Working with a shaman can benefit you now if you feel the effects of an evil eye. Work with black tourmaline for protection.

Pig

Lucky day for love: May 29

Lucky day for friendship: May 21

Lucky day for career: May 18

Pig, your horoscope for the month of May is all about recognizing the areas where you still can grow and actively making plans to improve in them. Research the best daily habits that lead to success and evaluate the ones you do or don't do to modify your priorities. With summer around the corner, consider your current eating habits and see where you can make minor adjustments within your budget.

Leave room for professional development and training related to your career, education, or a hobby you enjoy. Dedicating time and setting the right intentions for success. Citrine to help you improve your mind and boost your mood.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.