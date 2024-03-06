I know what it’s like to get lost in the everyday rush of life, never slowing down for a moment to take a step back and see things for what they are. When we slow down, the blurry edges become apparent, and we can see the power of small actions. Here are five little things I apply to my life that make everything easier.

Here are 5 tiny changes that just make life easier:

1. Write down your next three steps.

We get overwhelmed by thinking about the three hundred things we feel we need to do, which creates a lot of pressure. The minute we decide on what’s most essential and get those things out of our heads and on paper, the easier things suddenly become. It’s like acknowledging that all we can ever do is one thing at a time.

So do this: Write down all the things you could do today, and whittle it down to three super easy, doable steps. I promise you, there’s always a doable part of every challenge. Find what it is and make it real; nothing ever needs to be complicated.

2. Become present.

I know, you’ve heard this one a lot. And yet we rarely go there because we over-estimate the value of grabbing on to thoughts. There are only two places we can ever be at any moment:

In the present WITH whatever or WHOever is right in front of us. Out of the present and focused on a thought in our minds.

To be in the latter for more than a second is never productive. Look around you now. Notice how there are no problems in the present. To truly get this makes everything easier. Not only are you out of your mind and all the frightening thoughts that float around in there, but you’re also here in the moment able to be 10 times more effective with whatever step (see the first habit) you’re prioritizing. This is a tool you can use whenever you need it.

3. Ruthlessly say no to things you can’t control.

This is another oft-repeated "tip," but it bears repeating, even for yours truly. Stop thinking about, tightening up over, and trying to figure out the things you wish you could change that, ultimately, you CAN’T change. Leave it alone if you can’t do anything about what Jacob said to Sally on Twitter.

Spending time trying to change things that you can’t at present is futile and stressful. There is a ton of relief in realizing that we are not required to fix things that simply lie outside our zone of influence. When you operate this way, it’s incredible how streamlined things seem to become. For those things you influence over, great — tend to them one at a time. But for everything else, do yourself a favor and let go.

4. Speed up.

I was going to add a point about slowing down but then decided to mix things up a bit and go the other way. Slowing down absolutely will make life easier for you when you’re going too fast, experiencing anxiety, and steam is coming out of your ears. But there are many, many moments in which going fast presents big-time benefits.

Speed helps us blast through the inevitable overthinking that accompanies sitting still for too long. Get moving. Prioritize a kind of fluid, calm urgency in your life. This will lead to more action-taking, more assertiveness, a newfound sense of confidence, getting more done, and seeing more results. One example where this applies well is writing. If I take my writing slow, I get stuck in the weeds, getting blocked and taking forever. When I time myself intending to write a certain number in a specific time frame, I get more done, and my writing improves. Go fast, and have fun as you do it. You may need to slow down to go fast, but the benefits of zipping through will be experienced as an easier life. Try it.

5. Know what the one thing is.

Life gets a lot easier when we drill down our awareness of the things that matter the most. In most cases, figuring out these priorities is a matter of choice. What’s even more invigorating and clarifying is identifying the one main thing that matters to you, applied to the year, the month, the week, and the day.

What one thing is most important to achieve by the end of the year? What’s the one thing you could do today that would make today worthwhile? Try it. See how refreshing it is to think in ones.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient.

This article was originally published at Medium. Reprinted with permission from the author.