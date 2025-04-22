People With These Digits In Their Phone Number Are Destined For Success, According To Feng Shui

The universe may be paving your way to success, and you may not even know it. Believe it or not, according to Feng Shui, your phone number may be a key indicator that you’re destined for prosperity. In Feng Shui, numbers carry energy.

In a recent TikTok post, Karuna, a Feng Shui master from Tibet, shared her knowledge regarding how certain numbers hold power. She shared with her followers the nine different sets of numbers that are likely to guarantee success. So, your numerical phone combinations may be an indication of some fruitful years ahead.

The digits in your phone number that mean you're destined for success:

1. The numbers 13, 68, and 49

The first group of lucky numbers Karuna presented was 13, 68, and 49. Karuna explained that these numbers are known as the heavenly doctor numbers. This means they represent health and wealth.

Richard from Character Numerology further explained that these numbers create infinite possibilities, especially in attracting wealth. People with these numbers are typically selfless and caring, but their caring nature can make them too trusting in certain circumstances, so it's important to be discerning because your success and wealth may attract others with ill intent.

2. The numbers 67, 93, and 28

Karuna explained, “Numbers like 67, 93, and 28 are called the fellowship hexagram, symbolizing harmonious relationships and successful collaborations in career.” The fellowship hexagram can sometimes be a message from the universe to open up to social engagement in order to live your most successful life.

According to self-help and spiritual expert Kari Hohne, "If you are isolated from others, Fellowship is a call to realize that no person is an island. Like all social creatures, humans have always achieved health, wellness, and strength by being part of a group."

Richard added that people with this energy field are typically cheerful and kindhearted. It’s their easy-going nature that attracts people who will support and provide them with opportunities. However, they also need to be cautious because their flexibility can also attract deceptive people, so they need to be wary of others offering opportunities that seem too good to be true.

Nonetheless, these numbers represent life-generating energy that can help with achieving success.

3. The numbers 19, 78, and 26

The final lucky numbers are 19, 78, and 26. According to Karuna, these numbers represent good health, longevity, and sustainable career growth. One of the main reasons why these numbers are a sign of prosperity is that they symbolize having patience and maintaining consistency, characteristics needed to push forward when dealing with setbacks.

People with this energy are also loyal and pleasant to talk to. Like the heavenly doctor numbers, people with this energy can also easily become influenced by other energy vibrations, warned Richard from Character Numerology. Regardless, the numbers represent stability, which is an overall positive sign.

Completely changing your entire phone number as a call to the universe might not necessarily be in your best interest, but understanding these combinations can help once it's time to secure a new phone or make a change. You could even start out small by changing your phone passcode and using the feng shui principles to guide you. It’s never too late to start setting yourself up for success with a little guidance from the universe.

Mina Rose Morales is a writer and photojournalist with a degree in journalism. She covers a wide range of topics, including psychology, self-help, relationships, and the human experience.