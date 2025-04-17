The Love Horoscope For April 18, 2025 — It's Time To Follow Your Heart

Mars gets comfortable in Leo on Friday, April 18, and will clarify relationships as told in each zodiac sign's love horoscope, so you can follow your heart. Mars first entered Leo on November 3, 2024, before stationing retrograde on December 6 and then in Cancer on January 6, 2025. It felt difficult to make any moves when Mars was retrograde. But, Mars is inspired, courageous, and bold in Leo. It follows its heart.

While Mars is returning to Leo, post retrograde, Mercury is in Aries with Venus. Mars may rule action, but Venus directs your path of love, and Mercury allows it to manifest. As Mars returns to Leo, themes that arose from November 3, 2024, to January 6, 2025, resurface. You can follow the path of true love and receive what you’ve always dreamed of. Mars will remain in Leo until June 17, making this a crucial time for your romantic life.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 18, 2025:

Aries

Embrace your inner creativity, sweet Aries. Mars's energy in Leo is fantastic for any creative endeavors; however, it can also help you attract or progress a romantic relationship.

Leo rules over matters related to creativity, inspiration, joy, and marriage, and with Mars here until June 17, you can manifest whatever you wish.

You may notice your priority is creating a life that you love. You should stick with this as it will help attract someone new and committed into your life.

Taurus

Build the home you’ve always wanted, beautiful Taurus. While you may be busy with home renovations or beautification projects while Mars is in Leo, it can also benefit your romantic life.

You will focus on creating the home and relationship you’ve always desired. Just be sure you’re looking at substance rather than just appearances.

If you can honor what is most important during this time, you can also see a relationship grow from a causal connection into a love that could last forever.

Gemini

Follow your heart, dearest Gemini. Mars in Leo will activate themes around your house of communication.

This will allow you to be as direct as possible with your partner and new love interests. However, you must be mindful of ensuring that you’re not chasing or causing drama during this time.

You can be assertive and direct without causing a scene or harming the relationship you want to improve. Be careful with your words and let them truly speak to your heart's feelings.

Cancer

There is a difference between attention and love, sweet Cancer. Attention can feel great, but it lacks the stirring substance of a true relationship. It can almost feel like the real thing; however, it tends only to bring challenges into your romantic life.

As Mars moves into Leo, you will start shining a bit brighter. This will bring unwanted attention into your life, but may also make you crave that spotlight. There is nothing wrong with taking up space in your life. However, you want to ensure that what you attract will truly last.

Leo

Let your actions speak louder than your words, dear Leo. You have been strongly impacted by the journey Mars has been on since November 3, 2024. This involved the planet of action stationing retrograde in your sign before shifting into Cancer at the beginning of November.

The purpose of this time was to give you a period of self-reflection and review. Be sure that your actions align with your feelings and words, as this may have caused difficulties in past relationships for you. Now, as Mars returns to Leo, so does your confidence and your ability to take action in the direction of your heart.

Virgo

Focus on your emotional goals and not material ones, Virgo. Mars in Leo will activate your house of healing and intuition, inviting you to explore yourself and the meaning of life.

While this can be an incredible time to listen to your intuition and develop a stronger spiritual bond with your partner, you also want to ensure that your goals align with your heart.

Mars in Leo may make you want to cling to certain goals, such as being married before 38, or having children by age 40. Focus on what will bring emotional fulfillment rather than what looks good on paper.

Libra

It’s not your job to fix your partner, Libra. Mars in Leo brings a great deal of positive benefits to your life. It can help direct your purpose, make a difference in the lives of others, expand your social circle, and enjoy life.

However, it could also take all that energy and have you directing it toward your romantic partner to fix or help them, even to your detriment.

Remember what you learned during Mercury and Venus retrograde in Aries and reflect on what romantic themes arose at the end of 2024. You need to take a stand for what you deserve, otherwise you will only continue to pour from an empty cup.

Scorpio

Date for love and not money, sweet Scorpio. The energy of Mars in Leo will bring expansion and success to your professional life. However, it may also change the course of your romantic relationship.

Mars in Leo may impact your desire for an affluent and influential romantic partner, regardless of your emotional feelings.

You deserve to live a financially abundant life, but money doesn’t fix all problems and often causes more problems. Be sure you are dating for love, versus money or status during this time, otherwise you may be in for a painful lesson.

Sagittarius

Love should be an adventure, dear Sagittarius. Yet often the greatest adventures occur with one special person, rather than the person you fancy on a particular day.

Mars in Leo activates your house of luck, adventure, and travel so that you may have a trip in store. However, it may also make you less likely to commit to one person or remain faithful.

While you would be justified in ending a relationship during this time, just be sure you’re doing it with integrity before beginning a new one.

Capricorn

Let your desire move you, Capricorn. Mars in Leo will inspire you to follow what resonates deeply with your soul. This is a profound time for increasing intimacy and improving your relationship.

You may also realize that the legacy you leave behind isn’t just a financial one but can also be one of love.

What you create during this time will have a lasting impact on your life; you must make sure you’re listening to your soul and guidance from the divine.

Aquarius

Compromise is a crucial part of love, Aquarius. Mars first entered Leo, ruler of your house of relationships, on November 3, 2024, before stationing retrograde on December 6.

As Mars returns to Leo today, you may notice themes from that time arise again. It’s important to remember that past themes don't mean that the past is returning. You can react differently, which will also mean creating a different outcome.

You must take what resurfaces and allow yourself to move from compromise. It should never be you against your partner, but you and your partner against the world.

Pisces

Follow your bliss, Pisces. Leo energy rules your house of daily routines, health, and well-being. This may have been an area you’ve focused on since last year's end. The goal with Mars in Leo is for you to take action on what you want your life to be.

Focus on your feelings, boundaries, and the time you need to feel like your best self. This will impact an unhealthy relationship if you are currently attached and create a stronger desire to embrace your singleness than put energy into dating if you’re single.

You may also be taking time off or on a vacation soon, which would be a part of you feeling motivated to follow your bliss, so make sure you’re getting enough sleep.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.