Things Get Better At Work For These 2 Zodiac Signs In April 2025

Things get better at work for two zodiac signs in April 2025 as they overcome the chaos and setbacks that Mercury retrograde caused last month. For these two signs, April brings a sense of clarity and confidence in their careers, lifting the stress that’s been weighing them down.

While the universe is often unpredictable and works in mysterious ways, astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck is convinced that things will get better at work for these two zodiac signs. That being said, if these signs truly want to cash in on the good luck heading their way, they can't be content with sitting idly by watching life passively. Remember: people are the forgers of their own destiny and with that, must do the work necessary to finally see the fruits of their labor.

Things get better at work for these two zodiac signs in April 2025

1. Gemini

Geminis are in luck as things get better at work for them this month. Having your ruling planet retrograde is certainly no walk in the park. But according to Brobeck, Geminis experience a boost in popularity and reputation beginning in April 2025 with benefits that trickle into their work lives.

For this outgoing sign, renewed popularity might not feel like a huge deal. However, this boost will likely lead to better connections, possibly helping their experience at work improve in the process. "They might go through something like a rebranding, where they change the way that they communicate and the way that they present themselves creatively," Brobeck explained.

Geminis who actively decide to level up the way they present themselves can expect others to view them in a new light and increase their opportunities, which should come easy seeing as Gemini is undoubtedly the best personality hire in the workplace.

"They might also receive something like a promotion or a raise," Brobeck added, "affecting their finances very positively." So long as they put in the work, Geminis are well on their way to completely transforming their career for the better.

2. Cancer

Cancer, the worst is over this year as Mars gears up to finally leave your sign, restoring your motivation. According to Brobeck, this zodiac sign receives a huge boost in its reputation and popularity towards the end of this month thanks to Neptune making its way through their 10th house, impacting their public image, reputation, and overall career for the better.

Brobeck explained that this transit lasts for 14 years, which means Cancers have a decade to craft their public image to perfection. "They might find that they might now be known for being more creative in the public eye. Whereas before, they could have just been somebody who's more of a public figure."

Regardless, one thing's for certain: through their hard work, Cancer will start being seen in a more favorable light, helping things get better at work in the process.

