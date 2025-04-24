Due to three significant astrological events, each zodiac sign in astrology will experience a single luckiest day of the week from April 28 to May 4, 2025. Let's see how Venus, Neptune, Pluto retrograde, and the Quarter Moon bring more luck into our daily lives. Venus was in Pisces for most of April, but on April 30, she increases your luck and opportunities when she enters Aries. Good fortune, intuition, insight and your dreams apply on May 2, when Venus unites with Neptune. This is the week to take action with new plans and embrace luck.

On May 4, the First Quarter Moon in Leo will oppose Pluto retrograde. Embrace change and work with the truth as you manifest luck and abundance. Work with like-minded individuals for a greater cause, which helps progress your own intentions. See what is and isn’t working, reorganize or restructure your goals. Listen to your inner compass as you let your dreams run wild and embrace good fortune and growth.

Your zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week from April 28 - May 4, 2025:

Aries

Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Sunday, May 4

Focus on joy, sweet Aries. The First Quarter Moon in Leo on May 4 will rise in your house of joy and creativity. Leo represents your fifth house of joy and the ability to follow your heart and embrace happiness. This luckiest day of the week marks a return to enjoying life and not just feeling like you’re struggling.

Venus returning to Aries on April 30 will amplify the energy, helping you feel secure and comfortable. When you feel good about yourself, you also feel better about your life. This wave of positive energy will help you choose your joy, instead of holding onto matters from the past. Let this be a week where you are happy and attract all you deserve.

Taurus

Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Sunday, May 4

This is your chance for a divine reset, Taurus. Pluto will station retrograde in Aquarius on May 4, activating your house of career and recognition. Aquarius energy represents individual success that can also benefit the collective. During Pluto retrograde, you often encounter situations, themes or professional networks from your professional past.

Choose the path that is meant for you and provides growth opportunities. Don’t discount an offer from a past employer, or that idea to return to your original field. Listen to yourself in all matters, but be sure that you’re not just focusing on your financial success, but on truly what will fulfill your soul's desires.

Gemini

Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Sunday, May 4

Trust in the process of transformation, Gemini. Pluto will begin retrograde on May 4, in Aquarius, igniting a focus on your house of luck, expansion and travel. This will become a spiritually valuable time for you as you will be drawn into the mysteries of the universe and yourself.

Travel may figure heavily into your plans or changes to your previous arrangement. Let yourself be spurred by the call of your soul rather than obligation. Pluto in Aquarius is a chance to refocus on your truth and explore the greater meaning of your past decisions. This is an excellent time to approach your healing and growth through spiritual modalities like connecting with your spirit guides or Akashic records.

Cancer

Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Wednesday, April 30

Abundance will continue to flourish, dearest Cancer. Venus, the planet of wealth, will return to Aries on April 30, lighting up your career sector. Venus in Aries won’t only draw in opportunities to increase your finances through promotion, bonuses, or new positions, but it will also help you to be seen in a better light.

Venus in Aries will create a magnetic aura that radiates skills, knowledge and competence, which will help draw new opportunities and recognition into your life. While your career has been something that you’ve been passively focusing on, now is the time to take action. Trust in your own abilities and let yourself start embracing the confidence needed to cultivate greater success.

Leo

Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Wednesday, April 30

Everything you dream of can become reality, dear Leo. On April 30, Venus will return to Aries in your house of luck, abundance, and expansion. Venus helps remind you of what goes into creating a life you love, while Aries energy represents an ardent desire to take action in cultivating it. You’ve been through a great deal in recent months and are just starting to feel like yourself again.

You are in an excellent place to initiate change and take action on your dreams. Aries also represents a sense of new beginnings, so you will want to reflect on how you want to use this powerful energy. With the energy highlighting your house of luck, listening to your gut will sharpen your intuition perfectly, so try not to let any obligations deter you from creating the life of your dreams.

Virgo

Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, May 4

Embrace your sense of boldness, Virgo. While boldness isn’t often a trait you are known for, it will become essential to your success. Leo rules over your house of intuition, dreams, and connection with spirit, as the Quarter Moon in Leo rises on May 4, you'll set intentions and adjust for greater success. Yet, with Leo ruling this area of your life, it's time for decisive boldness.

Let the energy of Leo help you to trust your instincts and your intuition, no matter what area of your life it affects. With the influence of Aries’ energy, focus on your romantic life or inner changes. You don’t need anyone else to validate your feelings. Instead, this comes down to trusting yourself and being bold in moving forward.

Libra

Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Sunday, May 4

Only a life built on truth will last, sweet Libra. You’ve been through so much in your romantic life since March, especially while Venus and Mercury retrograde moved through Aries. With Venus entering Aries this week on April 30, you may finally get the clarity you need. However, Pluto will retrograde in Aquarius in your house of marriage on May 4, inviting a lucky day for a new transformational phase to begin.

As Venus and Neptune meet in Aries on May 2, be mindful of seeing your partner and romantic life for what it is, rather than what you wish. This will be essential to navigate Pluto retrograde, as you may be going through a phase of learning who you are apart from a romantic relationship. Any breakups meant to happen have already happened, so this offers a period of rediscovery for you to build a life of truth and pure bliss.

Scorpio

Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Sunday, May 4

Even though your luckiest day of the week is May 4, you can take some time to figure things out, dear Scorpio. Leo is in your tenth house of career, which involves higher education. Last fall, Mars began its retrograde in Leo before stationing direct in Cancer at the end of February. As Mars returned to Leo on April 18, which will remain until June 17, you began making positive moves. You can use this time frame to feel your feelings and determine what will work best for you.

Are you considering returning to college, school, or a job in education? As the First Quarter Moon rises in Leo on May 4, this is your chance to process your feelings and become certain about the direction in which you want to take your life. Big decisions and life changes require careful thought and consideration. So, validate your choices, knowing there is no rush to achieve your desired success until you're sure it's what you want and can fully commit to it.

Sagittarius

Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, May 4

The world is waiting, Sagittarius. You are an explorer by nature, traversing the world and experiencing as much as possible. This natural trait was stifled a bit by Mars's retrograde at the end of 2024, but when Mars returned to Leo, a fellow fire sign, on April 18, you started to dream again.

Mars will remain in your house of luck and expansion until June 17, but the energy will be heightened as the First Quarter Moon in Leo rises on your luckiest day of the week: May 4. The First Quarter Moon is a chance to return to plans that may have been delayed or not worked out. Quarter Moons force you to evaluate how you perceive yourself and the opportunities in your life. Open up to life and love again, as Venus and Neptune will meet in Aries on May 2. You attract exciting adventures into your life and the possibility of a new love affair.

Capricorn

Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Sunday, May 4

Be open to the unconventional, Capricorn. You approach life in a very logical and pragmatic way, and this approach has helped you be professionally successful. Pluto retrograde on May 4 brings exciting ways to generate income through micro-habits that increase wealth and finances. When any planet is in Aquarius, it helps you to be more successful, which is helpful to yourself and others. Pluto invites generational wealth or legacy building into your life in your second house, and it can create multiple income streams.

You don’t have to feel like you’re risking it all to take advantage of this energy; be open to new opportunities, such as collaborative opportunities, working from home, or participating in a startup. Keep your feet on the ground while seeing so much awaits you outside your comfort zone.

Aquarius

Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Friday, May 2

On your luckiest day of the week, Venus will unite with Neptune, activating your house of communication, which can be responsible for creative professions. This will positively impact your professional relationships and your career. It's time to honor your divine gifts, so you may have an important epiphany. Neptune will be in Aries through 2039, so you will have plenty of time to work with this energy, so there is no need to feel rushed.

This new era will usher in greater spiritual connection to your work and increase your financial abundance. Observe your intuition and ideas. Participate in conversations about your future and success, and know that you may head for a major redirection in your professional life.

Pisces

Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Friday, May 2

Dearest, Pisces, your luckiest day of the week involves your imagination, which becomes the key to your financial success. Aries energy rules your finances, while Neptune governs your imagination and creative projects. Together, this enhances your ability to attract wealth by embracing both.

Things have gotten very exciting since Neptune shifted into Aries on March 30. On Friday, May 2, luck increases even more. Venus aligns with Neptune, confirming your new vision as an offer or the acceptance into a creative program. You may also have a sudden strike of creative genius. Be aware of your incredible ideas this week and jot them down in your journal so you can return to them later. What you receive in the days ahead may be a lucky foundation for good fortune that becomes long-term future wealth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.