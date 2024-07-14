10 Spiritual Ways To Create A Very Lucky Life

Do you wish you had more luck in your life? What is luck anyway? According to the Oxford Dictionary, luck is some external force that causes good or bad things to happen. And, why is it that some people seem luckier than others?

In a classic fable about luck, a peasant owned a horse that escaped one day. His neighbors stopped by to commiserate with him about his bad luck. The peasant said, “Who knows? Maybe it's bad luck, but maybe good.” The next day, the horse returned with 12 wild horses and his neighbors remarked on his good luck.

Advertisement

The following day his son broke his leg training one of the horses. The villagers commented that he was unlucky. Yet, the next day, when the army came through to collect young men for war, they left his son behind due to his injury. The neighbors said this was good luck and he repeated, “Who knows? Maybe it's bad luck, but maybe good.”

The good news is, that you can change your luck, so keep reading to find out how!

Here are 10 spiritual & practical ways to create a very lucky life

1. Wash your front door

The first few suggestions are from Feng Shui, the Chinese art of managing the flow of energy in your home and yard to promote good fortune. The idea of keeping your front door clean means that your presentation to the world is always at its very best. Make sure to keep your front entrance in the best possible condition to encourage good luck.

Advertisement

2. Sweep the front stoop

This is similar to washing your front door, but people tend to sweep daily. This cleans away old unwanted energy and makes room for the new, fortunate energy. Again keeping the front entrance tidy features your good energy. You can also do this at the back door. Why not?

3. Place nine lemons in a bowl in the kitchen

According to some traditions, lemons are a cleansing agent and clear negative energy from a room. When the lemons spoil, replace them with new ones. This trick helps you attract wealth, good fortune, and even love.

4. Pick up pennies

There is an old superstition rooted in very ancient beliefs. “See a penny, pick it up, and all day you’ll have good luck.” This idea comes from ancient civilizations, like Rome, when people believed metal was a gift from the gods and was shared with those who were in good favor.

Advertisement

Pennies are money which builds wealth which is also about power. So, pick up those pennies and save them in a good luck jar!

@orkelyschalfant superstitions, see a penny pick it up all day long you'll have good luck ♬ original sound - Orkelys

5. Sugar makes life sweet

This is an old bit of magic where you put plain white sugar into a sugar bowl. Write the words good fortune or luck on a tiny piece of paper and roll it up. Put the paper in the sugar bowl and stir that request into the sugar. Think about good luck while stirring and how you are sweetening up your life.

Advertisement

You could use this for anything you want to manifest, but why not start with attracting good luck?

6. Dandelion wishes

When you see a dandelion flower gone to seed, it looks like a puffball. This is a fabulous opportunity to make a wish and send it out into the universe! Pick the dandelion, think about your wish, such as good luck or wealth, then blow that into the seeds and watch them fly!

As the seeds disperse, you are planting your wish all over the place, wherever the seeds land. Dandelions are a symbol of abundance, even though many people in the western hemisphere hate the way they interfere with their lawn.

JKstock via Shutterstock

Advertisement

7. Laughing Buddha

There are many kinds of Buddha statues to choose from with different purposes. In Japan, the Laughing Buddha is called Hotei and is featured with a smiling, happy face. He symbolizes prosperity and abundance. Display one in your home or office to attract good fortune.

8. Lucky symbols

Every culture has its lucky charms. Gather up a bunch of them and create an altar to attract good luck! You might include photos of the items, small sculptures, or the actual symbol including a four-leaf clover, acorns, goldfish, frogs, an elephant with the truck up, the evil eye, hamsa, the red envelope used in Feng Shui, the Roman goddess La Fortuna, etc.

Set them up in a nice display and visit them daily to put energy into your altar. While there, say a prayer for good luck too!

New Africa via Shutterstock

Advertisement

9. Make a wish at 11:11

In numerology, some numbers are seen as auspicious and bring good luck into your life. That’s the number eleven which is considered to be a master number and very special. When you see the time of 11:11, the double numbers are extra fortuitous!

The idea is that this number speaks to your destiny and that’s why this is the perfect time to make a wish. When you notice the time of 11:11, make a wish and ask for what you want!

10. Count your blessings

Nothing can level up your vibration like a dose of gratitude. If you want to change your luck, take time to count your blessings. What is already going well in your life? What good things have already transpired? What lucky moments have changed your life for the better?

Advertisement

Counting your blessings opens your heart and mind, so even more good things can be attracted into your life. Do this daily and build up good vibes that automatically create more good fortune and luck.

Last but not least, try several of these good luck actions together to increase your chances. Good fortune comes to those who believe in themselves and see opportunities where others don’t. Good luck to you!

Advertisement

Ronnie Ann Ryan is an Intuitive Coach and Past Life Reader. Get her Free audio course – How to Ask the Universe for a Sign to get the answers you need from a higher source within 24 hours.