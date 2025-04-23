3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Success From April 28 - May 4, 2025

The week of April 28, 2025, through May 4, 2025, three zodiac signs attract financial success. If you're a Capricorn, Pisces, or Virgo zodiac sign, desire will allow you to harness the energy of abundance. You'll know you can achieve the financial success you dream of and get what you want from life.

Don't hesitate to believe in yourself or your ability to attract wealth. You want to be ready to take action when the opportunity presents itself. Financial success requires you to honor your worth in the days ahead and be prepared to take action. This doesn’t mean you should embark on a risky investment, but you must be willing to take even a small step toward greater financial success. Your intuition will be heightened throughout the week, which can help you see the divine plan for your life and how to attract financial abundance.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox!

Three zodiac signs attract financial success from April 28 - May 4, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Pluto will begin to retrograde in Aquarius on May 4 in your house of money and finances, Capricorn. This doesn’t bring difficulties or challenges, but the opportunity to create micro-habits that change how you make money.

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius brings an opportunity for you to innovate your financial life through a new means and collective energy. You may decide to investigate an unconventional investment or business during this period. This may also include increasing your passive income rather than just living paycheck to paycheck.

While you prefer everything to be straightforward in your finances, you have to hold space to trust in this process so that you can take advantage of any opportunities.

Advertisement

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Financial opportunities arrive as Venus returns to Aries on April 30, dear Pisces. Venus is the planet of wealth and real estate, so you may achieve financial success by selling or renting a current property. Venus in Aries also tends to bring in dramatic opportunities for financial abundance, but it will also involve taking a risk, a skill that can help you rake in the wealth.

Become unapologetic about the wealth that you deserve in your life. This will allow you to be decisive in making decisions and seizing opportunities.

Aries is the zodiac's first sign, so a new project or endeavor may begin around this time. Try to embrace this period as one in which you will need to consciously take action to achieve success, trusting that a divine turnaround in your finances is in store.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Hold space for unexpected financial gifts as Venus conjuncts Neptune in Aries on Friday, May 2. Aries energy governs the area of your life that represents an increase in finances due to an inheritance or profitable marriage. With the energy of Venus and Neptune aligning, this would be a positive life occurrence that would increase your net worth and feelings of financial success.

The financial gift that awaits you is likely found through a romantic or business partnership. With the energy of Venus and Neptune, this can also signify a new connection coming into your life rather than the progression of an existing one.

Observing who you interact with this week is important, as your financial success may arrive in an unexpected encounter.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.