How Each Zodiac Sign's Life Transforms When Retrograde Season Ends The Week Of April 7

Each zodiac sign's life transforms as retrograde season ends the week of April 7 - 13, 2025. We also have a glorious Full Moon in Libra focused on love and relationships getting support from Mercury and Venus throughout the week.

Mercury stations direct (April 7th) along with Venus (April 12th). Both transits are directly linked to the Full Moon in Libra transit occurring on the 12th, which is all about how we adjust our social battery and adapt to changing relationships. Because Venus' direct will have us all analyze our relationship and value system, this week is very transformative and empowering since Venus is in the exalted sign of Pisces. There will continue to be some challenges with Saturn in Pisces and the North Node in Pisces, but Venus direct will bring us a sense of relief. We will still have to reflect upon more things to learn from for the next several months. However, let's explore what's happening this week.

How each zodiac sign's life transforms after the Full Moon in Libra the week of April 7 - 13, 2025:

1. Aries

Breaking the cycle will be part of this transit with Mercury stationing direct and the Full Moon in Libra serves as a reminder that you cannot keep repeating the same mistakes in relationships. This is a moment for you to move on, let go of the past, and try to make the necessary changes in the future.

The Full Moon transit is happening in your partnership house. You must focus on what you want to balance and compromise in current or future relationships. Mercury and Venus stationing direct heal your heart and help you make an entrance for love to enter your life. Mercury also helps mature you and shows you how to use more kind words in conversations.

2. Taurus

Three meaningful transits will be happening this week at the same time. First, Mercury direct helps you elevate your friendships. A time to work better with others and even be a guide for them. You will see what a valuable friend you can be. The other transit is the Full Moon in Libra. Finally, the Venusian energy can feel refreshing, especially when Venus, your ruler, is stationed directly.

Now you can feel very prepared to move at a speed that you’re accustomed to; a change of pace from the rush of this Aries season. Now things are more in your control, which is what you prefer. The Full Moon analyzes what you have learned about yourself and provides an essential blueprint for planting seeds for the future.

3. Gemini

Mercury stations direct in Pisces, gearing you up for more responsibilities and surprises. Patience is key during this time. Now you can see how your leadership skills have evolved during this transit. Meanwhile, the Full Moon in Libra can be a fairly potent transit for you because it will impact one of your relationship houses, and this is a time for you to reflect on what you’re seeking in a partnership.

If you’re currently in a relationship, Venus direct can be a moment of growth and understanding regarding how you relate to others. It is also a potent time to discover how you express yourself and how comfortable you are with what you have to share with others.

4. Cancer

Understanding your limits will be more apparent through Mercury stationing direct earlier in the week. Many responsibilities have been thrown on you in the last several years, with the North Node in Aries steering all the Cardinal signs in the direction that has allowed all of you to metamorphose. Meanwhile, the Moon in Libra is in a fellow Cardinal sign, getting you in action mode.

This Full Moon can also finally permit you to close some of those cycles relating to the South Node transit in Libra, and now you can embrace the lessons that the Virgo eclipse last month brought to the table. Venus stationing direct will also have you focusing on how you can continue your growth and find the confidence to expand and learning more about your leadership skills from the comfort of your home.

5. Leo

You will see your power now that Mercury in Pisces has been stationed directly. Mercury direct may bring challenges regarding releasing and healing from the past, but Venus will also station direct, providing clarity and softening your heart. As a fire sign, you will welcome this powerful Libra Full Moon energy because it centers on everything that makes you special.

This is a moment of you showing love to yourself to understand the importance of having love, confidence, and experiencing joy. Be ready to close cycles, meet new people, and embrace the blessings Venus will bring, especially once it re-enters Aries in the next week.

6. Virgo

A wonderful transit early this week will be Mercury, your ruler, stationing direct in your partnership house. You understand much of the romantic story with the Full Moon centering on the energy right now. Venus retrograde in Pisces finally ends, and you can analyze and close those chapters brewing for a while.

As a Virgo, you’re more about the practical and the logical. Still, this transit is going to have you digging deep, searching your emotional side, so get ready to be more open with your partner or your friends or if you still don’t feel comfortable showing those emotions you’re going to be very much open to writing them down in a journal or through meditation. It's time for you to release all that pensive energy to release whatever has been holding you back in romance finally.

7. Libra

More transformations with Mercury in Pisces stationing direct. But you are the show's star with Venus directly, and a full moon transit is happening in your sign. Both bring powerful lessons that involve your independence. You may change your views on codependency in relationships after these transits. If you have dimmed your light for a partner, this is the time for you to step up and to realize that you should be in control.

Take the lead. This is a time to analyze what these relationships mean to you, whether it’s friendship, business partnership, or romantic relationship. Venus and Mercury direct surge as the stimulus of the change, while this Full Moon strengthens you to make those changes and find courage.

8. Scorpio

While we’re still in this Martian season, the Mercury direct transit may highlight what you’ve been researching and learning over the last six months. The Full Moon helps you show off potential blueprints you’ve worked on for so long, and you’re more confident in putting them in the spotlight.

However, you may still feel uncertain, reflecting some of the week's lessons. Don’t be afraid of mistakes or starting a project over. It is still similar to an apprenticeship stage. Seek guidance if you need it from people that you respect who can help you elevate those endeavors moving forward.

9. Sagittarius

Since Mercury and Venus station direct this week, you may question the importance of your routines and the work that you’re doing right now. Patience is needed during this Full Moon, which can bring your desired answer. You may understand what you contribute to work, school, organization, or community.

You’re seeing how you are the beacon of light for other people and how you can continue helping others. The Full Moon also allows you to see the fruits of your labor. If you worked hard on a business venture, you’ll see how your skills have advanced, which is essential.

10. Capricorn

Mercury and Venus direct bring sparks and help your ideas flourish. Nevertheless, the Libra Full Moon will be at the highest point of your chart, which means it will be very significant for you. Establishing your place in the Sun will be magnified by this intense Venusian energy. Learn to accept all of the wonderful praise that you deserve for the hard work that you’ve achieved.

Celebrate your progress and victories over the last six months. The transit also allows for personal growth within your relationship dynamics. You may see how people will respond to you differently if you know how to become more patient, observant, and willing to cooperate with others.

11. Aquarius

Since Mercury and Venus will station direct this week, you will see how your dreams can feel like connecting the missing jigsaw puzzle pieces during retrograde. The Full Moon changes how you experience Venusian properties in your life. Because this happens in one of your relationship houses, old romantic connections, children, or past projects can catalyze transformations in your communication.

If you have pending plans, this can also help you gain new insight into tapping into that creative energy you desire. Overall, this is a moment of growth and beautiful expansion regarding your creativity or how you view yourself as a parent or creator. Nevertheless, the Full Moon will enlighten you and give you the clarity you’ve sought over the last several weeks.

12. Pisces

Venus stations direct shifting how you may have viewed yourself over the last several years. Mercury is also stationing direct this week, helping you find your voice and inner warrior. Your challenges may have involved second-guessing yourself, but with Venus direct and the Full Moon in Libra, you are learning to give yourself the opportunities you deserve and ignoring your inner critic.

Embrace the Saturnian and North Node messages as well: You are here to shine. Venus is here to remind you of your values and self-worth, so don’t compromise your worth for anyone.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.