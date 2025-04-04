3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance The Week Of April 7 - 13, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract financial success starting April 7 - 13, 2025, after Venus stations direct in Pisces. It can feel challenging when you’re moving through periods of financial lack. However, these times when you’re forced to review your budget will always precede a chapter when you will be able to flourish. This isn’t only because of logical reasons of getting your financial house in order, but also because the universe wants to ensure you can handle what you already possess before bringing in greater opportunities for wealth.

In the days ahead, there will be chances to see the purpose of the recent financial chapter you’ve moved through and regain hope that matters are about to shift. While you may receive some divine opportunities and redirections, this also serves as a call to action for yourself. Focus on what you can begin to generate greater wealth in the future, knowing that what will last will always take time to build.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Three zodiac signs attract financial abundance the week of April 7 - 13, 2025:

1. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Embrace positive shifts in your financial life, Aquarius. Venus, the planet that governs financial wealth, will station direct in Pisces in your financial sector on Saturday, April 12. Venus retrograde has been in Pisces since March 29, and while this period of reflection was important, you are now set to move into greater abundance. Venus in Pisces brings new opportunities for wealth and helps you know in your heart that you are worthy of abundance.

Venus will be direct in Pisces from April 12 to April 30, helping you to make the most of this time to improve your financial standing.

While you may receive unexpected bonuses or payouts during this time, you also want to ensure that you take initiative. Use this energy to focus on new investments, projects, or a better-paying job to ensure that you set the tone for what you hope to receive.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Observe the positive shifts occurring around you, dear Virgo. The Libra Full Moon will rise on Saturday, April 12, in your house of wealth and abundance. This will bring to fruition a project or financial theme that began on October 2, 2024, with the Libra New Moon, so it’s important to observe what arises.

The Libra Full Moon isn’t about endings, but about taking note of your progress. If a certain endeavor or investment isn’t paying off in the ways you had hoped, use this energy to make changes that are in greater alignment with what you want.

With the Moon in Libra, you must honor that you deserve to be financially abundant by focusing on the greatest value to you. While this is sure to increase your finances, you may also be able to make other significant changes during this time. Focus on what it means to lead a truly abundant life, knowing that wealth is only part of the equation.

Advertisement

3. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Be ready to take action, Gemini. Mercury will station direct in Pisces on Monday, April 7 in your house of finances and career. Since March 27, Mercury has been retrograde in this area of your life, bringing up unexpected financial matters and emphasizing what your talents are worth. While it may have felt challenging, all of this was to help you get your professional life to begin to advocate for what you know you deserve.

Mercury will be direct in Pisces from April 12 to April 16, bringing offers and opportunities to increase your finances through your career. This may involve you advocating for yourself, so don’t hesitate to apply for a new position or raise your salary during this time.

This will be a valuable time in your career as you can make negotiations and confidently accept new offers. Don’t underestimate what your talents are worth, as you are set to enter a brand-new chapter of wealth and recognition.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.