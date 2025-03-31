Hardships Come To An End For 3 Zodiac Signs As Neptune Enters Aries For The First Time In 165 Years

Three zodiac signs will see their hardships come to an end when Neptune, the planet of illusions, enters the zodiac sign Aries for the first time in 165 years. This week, Saturn sextiles Uranus all week and is exact on April 4th. Saturn takes us back to the past, while Uranus is concerned with the future. This can somehow combine the past with the present or future.

For example, you could reconnect with someone from the past or get a job similar to what you have done with a new twist; however, these are only a couple of examples of how this transition might play out. What happens exactly depends on where it is located in your personal chart.

Mars also sextiles Uranus today, which indicates something new or some new action or activity. It also trines Saturn, which should lend itself to a calm and stable energy. On April 6th, the Sun sextiles Venus, a positive transit for any financial activity, social event, meeting new people or love. Venus also trines Mars, which can be associated with love or our social lives. Sparks can fly (in a good way) on a day like this.

March 30, Neptune enters Aries for the first time in approximately 165 years. It will remain here until October 23rd, when it returns to Pisces for the rest of the year. Neptune will return to Aries in January 2026, remaining until November 2039.

Neptune rules the collective consciousness as well as our own. When it moves from Pisces into Aries, we can expect many changes in our lives and the world. What it does in our personal chart depends on where it falls and the planets it aspects, and it will be unique to everyone.(Neptune in) Aries is ruled by Mars, the planet of war, aggression and action. This differs from Pisces, ruled by Jupiter and Neptune, the planets of gain, expansion (Jupiter), illusion, delusion, and spirituality (Neptune).

Aries rules the first house or the self. We will all be driven to accomplish our personal goals more significantly. Neptune in Aries will put impulsiveness in the sign of service and spirituality, and even with Neptune’s veil, we may see things in a more clear-cut way than we have with Neptune in Pisces. Since Mars rules action, we will see much more action and less thinking about it or debating. We will each become our own cheerleader and drive our own lives.

Neptune was last in Aries from 1862 to 1875. Of course, this period covered the US Civil War. It also led to advances in science. Spiritualism was prevalent and even entered the White House during the Civil War. 1870 was also the start of the Second Industrial Revolution, a phase of industrial and scientific revolution and mass production that led to enormous societal changes.

The tremendous expansion of railroads and waterways led to unprecedented movement and growth; we should expect nothing less this time. We will see huge improvements in science, air/spacecraft, and technology. This transit will lead to many new beginnings on a global level. Once Neptune enters Aries, it represents an entirely new beginning, and the world will never be the same.

Hardships come to an end for three zodiac signs as Neptune enters Aries the week starting March 31:

1. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

This week, an old romantic tie may resurface, leading to heightened emotional reactions and leaving you wondering if it is worth reliving old emotional wounds or if things could be different in the future. Alternatively, you may be focused on a past relationship and consider reconnecting with yourself.

Of course, only you can decide what is in your best interest. The first question is what caused this relationship to end in the first place. Is it possible to overcome this since patterns tend to repeat themselves? Depending on the circumstances, sometimes a situation like this can work out, and sometimes it doesn’t.

Old habits die hard, as they sa,y and leopards don’t change their spots. If you feel strongly about this, self-reflection and self-care are called for this week, along with not jumping to conclusions. Mercury is retrograde in your 5th house of love, as is Venus, and this tends to draw us back to the past in some way.

If this is the path you decide to take, give things time and don’t jump in with both feet until you have a clear picture of where the other person is coming from. Reflection, meditation, and time are the keys to this. Remember, sometimes, when retrograde planets turn direct, we change course once again.

2. Libra

Design: YourTango

This week can bring potential conflict and confusion regarding your career path and/or current job situation. You may feel somewhat confused as to whether or not you are feeling in tune with your current work situation or even if you are on the right path altogether. Something may have occurred recently that makes you doubt your own confidence in doing the job.

First of all, don’t jump to conclusions and assume the worst. Neptune transits often do this and convince us the situation is worse than it is. This week, you may need to lean on your support system, including any co-workers you trust and can offer helpful advice. Negative emotions can be hard for Libras to deal with, so you must find a way to offset this through self-care or socializing.

Lastly, we all go through down periods when it comes to work. Don’t despair; instead, utilize one of your greatest strengths: creativity and the ability to talk to anyone. Some of this mood may pass quickly. If, however, you feel stuck and as though nothing is changing, it may be time to leave and seek work elsewhere. If this is the case, devise a plan, and with Jupiter’s luck, you should be able to find a new position this spring.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

This week, you will experience sensitivity and imagination, but it also looks like you will experience some confusion, especially in terms of communication. This could leave you feeling disoriented, and you may even feel that someone is trying to deceive you. Alternatively, it could be a type of self-deception.

You are typically one of the most grounded signs, but avoid conspiracy theories this week or anything not based on fact, especially when communicating with others. You can’t control what others tell you, but you can control your thoughts and reactions, which are generally solid.

The only good way to address deception is with honesty and integrity. If someone else is deceptive, you will likely react this way. It is far better to address the situation rationally than emotionally; you are fully capable. Should this be the case, when you bring the conversation into question, you will be able to discern the truth one way or another.

You are not often prone to self-deception; only you can know if this is the case. It is better to know and face reality; whatever the truth is, it is better than living a lie. This is your mantra anyway, so there is no doubt you will be able to deal with the situation and return to your normal grounded self in no time.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.