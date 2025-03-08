Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Weekly Horoscope For March 10 - 16, 2025

Life will be gentle in parts and dramatic in others this week.

Written on Mar 08, 2025

Chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscopes march 10 16 2025 Design: YourTango | Photo: SanneBerg from Getty Images Pro, Canva
The March 10 - 16, 2025 weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign begins with the I Ching hexagram: Mountain over Mountain (#52) changing to Thunder over Lake (#54). This I Ching is a potent combination considering the rapidly changing dynamics worldwide, across the political and social climate. 

Even in the middle of stressful times, you can find stillness within. Ground yourself with meditation to know exactly what to do to overcome life's challenges. Communication is key with this changing hexagram. Focus on knowledge so no one can prey on anyone's vulnerabilities, including yours. 

Each Chinese zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 10 - 16, 2025:

Rat

rat chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Rat, love can bring whimsical and wonderful magic into your life if you are not afraid to open your heart. This is the perfect week to plan a family-oriented weekend trip. Plan a family reunion or schedule a vacation with your partner to visit family 

Your creativity will be through the roof this week, so tap into it if you're working on hobbies or dabbling in the arts. Keep a journal, notepad, or notes app handy to jot down your random ideas or bursts of inspiration to follow up on in the future.

Ox

ox chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Ox, stand your ground and trust your principles to help you break through to the next level in life and soar to greater heights despite obstacles and challenges. In love, be honest about your needs and invite open conversations so your partner or date can express themselves to you. A lot can happen when you know how to engage with each other through your unique love languages.

Learning and education should be intentional; whether you read books in your free time or watch educational videos on YouTube, everything will unite beautifully to further your life goals.

Tiger

tiger chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Tiger, how much creativity can you bring into your life without burning out?  Rest and rejuvenate for a significant week full of amazing experiences and decisions. Your love life will bring out the best in you, too, especially if you take charge of setting up the date and letting your creative genius have a go.

Focus on your health and fitness goals if you've been thinking of starting a morning jog or eating more greens, set up healthy habits.

Rabbit

rabbit chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Rabbit, your horoscope this week has a whimsical quality to it. Whether you love watching fantasy TV dramas, reading fairytale retellings, or dressing up more whimsically, everything will lead to extraordinary experiences and maybe even new friendships. 

Prioritize self-care and self-love. If you've been thinking of trying something new for the first time, like a popular cuisine or a music genre, or a hairstyle, now's the time to do so.

Dragon

dragon chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Dragon, make friends wherever you go, and be open-minded and open-hearted. New experiences and fresh perspectives will grace your path and bring deep insights to you.

Your love life is highlighted as an area to champion and focus on, especially if you and your partner love giving gifts to each other. Plan something extra special and memorable!

If you haven't engaged with your extended family or long-distance friends, this week is great for chatting with them over the phone or via a video call. Pop over to their house if you live in the same vicinity.

Snake

snake chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Snake, a loving vibe can be a part of your life if you make time for quality interactions with family and group outings. Introduce your romantic partner or date to your friends or family.  If you are anxious about making a good impression, talk about it. 

Expanding your knowledge base is also highlighted this week, especially in your fields of interest, even if they are not directly related to your career but something that brings you a lot of joy.

Horse

horse chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Horse, bring a loving energy to every endeavor and social interaction. It can range from humor to group adventures to kindness on days when someone may be feeling low. Your love life will thrive when you focus on others, like your family and friends and theirs. Organizing a house party may be just the thing to do!

Meditate more this week or start each day with a five-minute mindfulness meditation if possible. It will bring immense joy and positivity into your everyday life.

Goat

goat chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Goat, your horoscope this week is all about the various arenas of creative expression, whether that's an art project, cooking food for yourself or your family, dressing up in more statement outfits, and so on. In love, bring the same energy and positive blend of expression and curiosity. It will lead you and your partner or date on the most intriguing adventures and experiences, maybe even discussions. 

Rest more this week too, and try to fix your sleep schedule if it has been haywire. This will give you the inner power to conquer all your goals in life, currently and also in the near future.

Monkey

monkey chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Monkey, try your hand at divination, whether by yourself or engaging with a shaman, a tarot reader, a palmist, or an astrologer. Something intriguing will emerge from this. Your love life can benefit from this too, especially if you and your partner or date want to bring the aura of mystery and intrigue into your lives. 

If you like maintaining journals, now's the time to read old entries for forgotten insights and maybe even do a scrapbooking activity to let your subconscious come to the fore.

Rooster

rooster chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Rooster, try something new you have been thinking about: cuisine, an outfit style, a new brand of haircare or skincare products, or anything else. Your love life will thrive from personal creativity, especially if you and your partner have considered going on a group vacation with your families. If you have a wedding to attend, expect serious rom-com vibes.

Learn more while traveling. Choose the best media for you: books, videos, workshops, or even conferences and retreats.

Dog

dog chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Dog, be the best friend to your inner circle, and embrace the love and support that comes your way. Your love life will benefit from this too, especially if you struggle with self-sabotage. Set the right boundaries and fight anxiety over world events.

If possible, go on a meditation retreat to help you re-center yourself and discover peace. Take your partner with you, to make it a memorable trip.

Pig

pig chinese zodiac signs weekly horoscope march 10-16, 2025 Design: YourTango

Pig, seek knowledge from all sources and organize them into what is the most valuable and actionable right now and what may be useful soon. Step up and conquer your goals. You will benefit from self-care rituals to build your self-esteem and ground yourself.

If possible, try to go on a road trip with your friends and be more spontaneous. Some of the knowledge you gain in this will also be valuable.

