3 Zodiac Signs Attract Financial Abundance The Week Of March 10 - 16, 2025

Three zodiac signs attract financial abundance during the week of March 10 - 16, 2025, so long as they don't overlook critical details when trying to manifest greater wealth.

It can be overwhelming at times to plan for your debt or figure out how to launch a successful new side business to generate income; however, the details are where you must focus your energy in the week ahead.

Right now is not the time to start launching new businesses or ideas into the universe. Instead, this is a time to review your financial life's details. Don’t ignore or try to avoid taking care of any debts or figuring out a better budget. You must let yourself tend to the details to feel confident you are setting the tone for what you want to receive in the future.

Three zodiac signs attract financial abundance the week of March 10 - 16, 2025:

1. Leo

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Reflect on how you approach your finances and attract abundance, Leo. The wealth that you acquire is intrinsically attached to your self-worth. How you generate wealth should change when you heal and grow to understand what you deserve.

While you still would benefit from reflecting on personal details like debts or contracts during this time, you need to reflect on whether your income aligns with your self-worth as the Full Moon Virgo Lunar Eclipse rises on Friday, March 14.

Your finances won’t just magically improve as you understand your worth. Instead, you will be encouraged to start a business, return to school, or apply for a higher-paying job to help you attract what you need.

Rather than telling yourself it’s impossible or that you’re better off staying where you are, recognize that you must live your life aligned with your self-worth to improve your finances and attract the desired wealth.

2. Pisces

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Restore confidence in your ability to attract financial abundance, Pisces. Mercury will station retrograde in Aries on Saturday, March 15, bringing you to a critical point in your financial journey.

Mercury retrograde is known for causing delays and challenges; however, you can use this time to your advantage in your case. It will be especially important to make sure you have made a plan for taking care of old debts and double-checking due dates for any bills this month. While this might feel tedious, it will pay off as you receive new income-generating offers.

Although Mercury retrograde is most known for its difficulties, it creates a portal of opportunity for you to become confident in your decisions.

This can benefit your growth as you can take what you’ve learned internally about yourself and your values and see positive changes in your external life. You won't want to sign new contracts or agreements unless you absolutely have to until after April 7, once Mercury stations direct.

3. Aquarius

Photo: PublicDomainPictures | Design: YourTango

Make a plan to attract the financial success you crave, Aquarius. You can tend to be a free spirit, bringing enormous benefits to your life. However, you must ground your energy to ensure that you’re setting the tone for the financial success that you dream of.

Manifesting what you want comes down to the work you will put into the process. Don’t shy away from revisiting your budget as the Sun and Saturn unite in Pisces on Thursday, March 13. It may feel like you’re working with less during this time, but it will help you prepare for greater wealth in the future.

The Sun and Saturn in Pisces require you to focus on making a clear and accurate budget for yourself – that you keep. Be sure to factor in entertainment, such as dinners with friends or self-care items.

You don’t need to be afraid that you will lose the financial progress you’ve made, but you do need to make sure you’re focusing on your budget. This will help make you financially stable to attract greater income in April.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.