3 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Good Fortune All Week Starting March 10

Three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune the week of March 10 - 16, 2025. This week carries an energy of new beginnings, but it will be slow going as you are asked to revisit themes from 2024 with the knowledge and awareness you’ve gained about yourself and your life since then.

Life is a spiral as it continually brings you back to previous lucky themes and opportunities until you are ready to choose your fate fully. The universe works the same way as past situations will resurface until you’ve learned what you are destined to do.

This fortunate theme of reviewing what has occurred in the past will continue as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo rises on Friday, March 14. This is the first eclipse in the new cycle of Pisces and Virgo, which will continue into 2027, bringing change and growth into your life.

The last time you experienced eclipses on the Pisces and Virgo axis was in 2016, yet they only indicated external changes due to their position. The current Pisces and Virgo eclipses will help you surrender to the universe's plan while you make your dreams come true.

Eclipses do run in pairs, making them feel like bookends to a larger story or purpose in your life, so reflect on February 20, 2008, when the last Lunar Eclipse in Virgo rose, beginning the journey that you are currently on.

Themes from 2008 and 2016 may resurface around this time, but you are not the same person you were then, so it’s important to reflect on a place of growth.

Three zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune from March 10 - 16, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You are entering an immensely transformative time in your life, Capricorn. During this lucky period, you will be introduced to the deeper meaning of events and life decisions and have an opportunity to make different choices.

However, to be among the luckiest zodiac signs, you must leave your comfort zone and any self-limiting beliefs. You can't live the life you’ve always wanted versus the one you may have settled for because you thought it was what you were meant to do.

Your inner voice will navigate these life changes and new opportunities; don't be afraid to revisit past themes.

On Friday, March 14, the Full Moon Virgo Lunar Eclipse will rise in your house of luck. This area of your life represents meaning, your relationship with the divine, abundance, and new beginnings.

The last time you experienced a Full Moon Virgo Lunar Eclipse was on February 20, 2008, so reflecting on that time in your life and your choices may be important.

The idea is to see how these fortunate periods of your life connect so that you can make different decisions that will help you manifest greater wealth and abundance by being able to seize new beginnings. Be open to revisiting the past. You're ready to enter your divine fate.

2. Leo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You're one of the luckiest zodiac signs this week. Be open to embracing a new perspective, Leo. You can tend to think that you know everything already, or at the very least that you are on the right track — if you aren’t. This comes from your ego, meaning you must become aware of the difference between listening to this part of yourself and your soul. Look for where you are clutching any ideas, beliefs, or plans you’ve made.

The decisions from the ego will revolve around proving or acquiring something, while the voice of your soul will guide you to experiences and purpose. Be open to learning during this time to understand that nothing has ever held you back — except the story you’ve told yourself.

Mercury will station retrograde in Aries on Saturday, March 15, highlighting lucky themes connected to intuition, learning, and the spiritual meaning of your choices. Aries energy also brings about new beginnings in your life and rules over travel.

If you are traveling during this fortunate period, go over any plans or details and embrace the journey versus just the destination, as there may be key points to help broaden your perspective.

You can travel into your inner self and learn about yourself while traveling internationally. Question yourself and think about your past decisions.

Look critically at your ego's wants versus your soul's needs. Change your mind. Apologize, and realize what it truly means. The goal is always to approach a past situation with a new lens, which ensures that you keep growing toward your highest self.

3. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You're also one of the luckiest, so continue to move ahead no matter how slow you must go, Cancer. On Thursday, March 13, the Sun and Saturn will unite in Pisces in your house of luck, bringing new opportunities and life experiences. Persevere through any obstacles you experience this week.

This can feel challenging. You must leave behind certain aspects of yourself as you know them. But there is a blessing and promise from the universe that by not giving up on yourself and your dreams, you will overcome any obstacle to living the life that resonates with your soul.

The Sun represents external action, while Saturn governs responsibility and the ability to put a logical plan in place for success. As these two planetary bodies unite in Pisces, you will be encouraged to focus on your dreams.

Do you want to start a new business, move abroad, or attract a new romantic relationship? Whatever path you pick, you must fully commit to what you want.

No one else can determine what is meant for you but you, and because of that, you may find yourself having to work in solitude during this time. This is to help you understand that you can’t give up your dreams for others, no matter their role in your life.

It also helps you return to your inner power to finally realize that you can accomplish any goal you set your heart on.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.