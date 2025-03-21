6 Incredible Ways Your Dog Protects Your Energy, According To A Spiritual Healer

Dogs are natural protectors of your energy, offering a shield of love, loyalty, and positive vibes. Their presence acts as a calming force by warding off negative energy and creating a peaceful and safe space. Dogs intuitively sense when you're feeling off and often respond with comfort and affection, helping to restore balance.

Their playful nature and pure heart remind you to stay grounded and focused on the good. With a dog by your side, you’ve got a constant protector, guarding your energy and lifting your spirit every day.

Here are six incredible ways your dog protects your energy:

1. Dogs raise your vibrational frequency through their love for you

When you're around a dog, their joyful energy can uplift you, making you feel more present and grounded. It's like their love is a reminder to focus on the here and now, bringing you a sense of peace and calm. The bond you share with a dog can also remind you of the importance of love, trust, and companionship in life, which can contribute to raising your vibration.

"A lot of people vibrate at the solar plexus or below in terms of the chakra theory,” said spiritual healer Mariya Nurislamova. She continued, "As we go through our ascension process, as a species, humanity is opening up our hearts. Dogs come here to help open up the heart chakra of humanity." She went on to say that a dog's "mission" or "purpose" is to open your heart chakra to make you love something other than yourself.

Their love is pure and non-judgmental, which can help reduce stress, anxiety, and feelings of loneliness. Studies have even shown that interacting with dogs can release oxytocin, the ‘love hormone,’ in both humans and dogs, creating a sense of connection. Only dogs can provide unconditional love to their owners; as that bond grows between owner and pet, so does the vibration between the two of you.

2. Dogs protect your auric field

The auric field, often described as a layer of energy that surrounds the human body, is thought to reflect our emotional, mental, and spiritual states. Dogs, with their heightened sensitivity, are believed to be able to detect subtle shifts in energy and emotions that we may not even be aware of.

When a dog is close to you, it may help to stabilize and shield your auric field, acting as a sort of emotional and energetic protector. Their presence can calm negative or heavy energy. This protective role is one of the many reasons why dogs are so beloved; they not only offer physical protection but also contribute to the emotional and energetic well-being of their owner.

3. Dogs are attuned to your emotions

Dogs are incredibly attuned to human emotions, often sensing feelings long before we fully realize them. Their ability to read our body language, tone of voice, and even subtle changes in behavior allows them to respond to our emotional states with remarkable sensitivity.

Whether they comfort us when we’re sad, play joyfully when we’re happy, or stand by us during stressful moments, dogs seem to have an innate understanding of how we’re feeling. This emotional attunement is part of what makes dogs such loyal and empathetic companions, creating a bond that goes beyond physical care and companionship. Many believe this deep emotional connection strengthens the human-animal relationship.

4. Dogs can volunteer to take on illnesses within the family

The idea that dogs can volunteer to take illnesses within a family is a deeply emotional and spiritual concept, often rooted in the belief that animals are selfless and intuitive beings. Many pet owners have reported that their dogs seem to exhibit a special sensitivity when a family member is unwell, sometimes taking on a nurturing or protective role. This idea suggests that dogs, in their love and loyalty, may even absorb or "take on" some of the emotional or physical burdens of their human companions.

While this notion is more symbolic and philosophical than scientifically proven, it resonates with the deep bond between humans and dogs. It highlights their incredible capacity for empathy and unconditional love and suggests that dogs, in their silent and caring way, are willing to shoulder some of the pain and suffering of those they love.

5. Dogs can be reincarnations of your ancestors coming to protect you

According to this belief, the soul of a loved one or an ancestor may return in the form of a dog to watch over and guide us, offering protection, love, and comfort during times of need.

The intuitive nature of dogs, their loyalty, and their ability to sense and respond to human emotions could be seen as evidence of this protective connection. In this view, the dog becomes a physical manifestation of an ancestor's spirit, providing not only companionship but also a sense of continuity, connection, and guardianship across generations. This belief underscores the idea that the love and wisdom of those who have passed on can continue to influence and protect us in ways we might not fully understand.

6. The dog that chooses you may have already met you in a past life

Dogs choose people, not the other way around. This is because there is a distinct loyalty within dogs that sets them apart from other animals. Dogs have an uncanny ability to connect with humans on a profound level, often picking their owners with an almost instinctive recognition. Dogs are not just pets; they are often considered family to many.

Lineage also plays a role when it comes to the adoption of dogs. If there is a particular dog that you prefer, chances are one of your ancestors also had that type of dog or preferred them in their time. We exist in a "stream of consciousness" that Mariya said keeps coming back over generations.

This idea implies that the energy between you and your dog is timeless. It’s not just a chance encounter but rather a reunion of souls that have known each other before. Whether in a past life or through a shared spiritual connection, a dog’s presence feels like a familiar comfort, as if they are destined to be by your side, reminding you that the love and loyalty of a dog might be more than just a bond formed in this lifetime.

