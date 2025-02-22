The weekly horoscope for February 24 to March 2, 2025 is here and each Chinese zodiac sign receives a special message from the I Ching and their astrology forecast. The I Ching hexagram of the week is Lake over Mountain (#31).

I Ching shows that mindfulness is not just for mental peace or good decision-making; it also helps us be more observant. After all, turning a blind eye has never helped anyone, but when you know what you see, you can be resourceful and defeat the challenges on your path.

This is important because sometimes, an opportunity may come to you that may not be as golden as it appears. This hexagram encourages you to look beyond the surface and see if you are being wooed for the wrong or right reasons.

The weekly horoscope for each Chinese zodiac sign from February 24 - March 2, 2025:

Rat

Rat, your horoscope this week is all about knowing what you want in life and what you know your loved ones expect from you (whether family, romantic partner, friends, etc.) to show up positively in your relationship. The overlap between those two is what you should focus on at this time.

In love, be yourself and be open to exploring something new that fascinates your partner or date.

You will do well in education and skill development now. So, focusing on your career in this regard alongside your relationships will bring you the most joy and fulfillment.

Ox

Ox, your horoscope this week encourages you to do something that brings fun into your life, whether it's a new hobby, reading a book that catches your attention out of the blue, or even doing something out-of-character for you.

In love, the same energy will spark something beautiful, bringing you closer to the person you desire. Plus, walking into a candy store and buying something you love to eat can make this a very sweet day.

You are also encouraged to make life changes that bring peace so you can focus on what's truly important to you shortly. Good sleep is the key.

Tiger

Tiger, your horoscope this week is all about enjoying what you like without the need to explain yourself to anyone or give in to peer pressure. It will be a quest for self-empowerment.

In love, dress to impress both your partner and also yourself. Play around with makeup, even if it's just some bold eyeliner.

Art and music will inspire you this week, so seek it out, especially genres you may not have tried before. Now's also a good time to support local artists or visit craft fairs to see what you may never have discovered otherwise.

Rabbit

Rabbit, your horoscope this week encourages you to lean hard into what's fun and silly over all else. Don't feel guilty about this! Life is meant to be lived.

This energy can also help your love life blossom and reveal hidden aspects of your and your partner's personality. Allow you to be surprised in the best way by each other.

Arts and crafts will help you be more creative, especially when creating a vision board. Let your heart guide you to the activities that will bring you the most joy.

Dragon

Dragon, this week's horoscope concerns self-empowerment and how much strength you will expend to conquer your goals and dreams. Don't let anyone hold you back; now's your time to shine!

Your love life may or may not be significant right now, depending on whether it helps or hinders your life path. So be mindful and prioritize your pursuits to exploit the cosmic currents.

The energy around your career is growing. Make your decisions and actions cautiously. The right moves will help you soar high.

Snake

Snake, your week's horoscope encourages you to reflect on your life and ask yourself where you wish things to improve and where you need to celebrate your wins. A more introverted approach will bring deep insights at this time.

In love, don't wait for the other person to initiate something fun or lively in your relationship. Do it yourself and see how they meet you halfway. Important answers about compatibility shall be revealed now.

Your career is also beginning to look up, especially if you are a creative professional, like a musician, dancer, artist, etc. Let the wind beneath your wings help you soar high!

Horse

Horse, your horoscope this week urges you to trust your counsel above all else and follow the nudges of your instincts. That will protect you from harmful spaces and peer pressure.

The same will apply to your love life, especially if you feel pressured to live a certain way to please your partner or make them “look good.” If something doesn't resonate within, take note.

Those who wish to develop skills in a new area are encouraged to go for it and not procrastinate. Whether you see a use for this skill or not, just because it interests you will eventually open doors that are currently closed to you.

Goat

Goat, your horoscope this week encourages you to look within, turn inward, and meditate on your life at present and where you wish to be in the future. Deep insights will come through when you do.

In love, be open-hearted and try to communicate more effectively. But know that nobody is perfect, including you. So, if you make a mistake, try to correct it instead of feeling embarrassed. The same goes for your partner or date and if they are willing to do the same.

Your creative life will bring you a lot of joy now. But you can walk away from it if you allow peer pressure to mean more to you. It's time to write your destiny and manifest what you want.

Monkey

Monkey, this week's horoscope highlights something significant in your life, whether a relationship that feels soulful and life-altering, a new path that calls to you, or something else. Take note of what's happening; you won't miss out on something golden.

Your love life, unfortunately, may get in the way of this, especially if you are already experiencing deep conflict and uncertainty about the future or lack of trust. Journaling can bring you the insights you need.

If possible, spend more time with the elders in your family to help you gain more wisdom about life. But do temper this with the voice within you so you know which advice is golden and which may be prejudiced.

Rooster

Rooster, this week's horoscope encourages you to gather your friends and family and bask in the love when all of you come together. A dinner party or a backyard barbecue may be just what you need!

In love, be honest about your desires and goals and create space for your partner or date to show you who they are. Beautiful experiences will be born from this effort.

Those of you who love engineering or playing around with mechanical parts or gadgets may stumble upon avenues where you can express your creative genius.

Dog

Dog, this week's horoscope encourages you to try your best in whatever you do, especially if you are starting something new. A beginner's mindset is called for here for the best results.

Your love life will benefit from this, too, especially if you are trying something new. Maybe a new dating app or a blind date set up by your best friends.

Those who want to explore the world more should make solid plans this week for future travels. The cosmic currents are in your favor and can lead you to go on travel deals or even an “a-ha moment” for a pilgrimage.

Pig

Pig, your horoscope this week is phenomenal. Trust yourself, and you will conquer everything you set your sights on. “No holds barred” is the message here if you have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Your love life may need to take a back seat because of the above, but that's OK. Ebb and flow is normal in life as long as you communicate your needs well.

If you have children, whether your own or nephews, nieces, or even students, be more open-hearted when interacting with them. Deep wisdom will surprisingly be gifted to you through your interactions with them.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.