11 Biggest Mistakes I Made In The First 3 Dates That Cost Me A Second

One of the greatest things about being single? The stories. Some are funny, like when you meet someone on a dating app and talk to them for a month only in food puns.

Some are bizarre, like that time you were hitting it off with a guy at the bar and a cockroach landed on your arm. (NYC, am I right?) And others are pretty horrifying, like that time you realized the guy you were swooning over was, at one point, a suspect in a major disappearance case. Mug shots don't lie.

Advertisement

With each mistake, we reflect, learn, and (eventually) laugh. But that doesn't mean women don't make mistakes. Because, trust me, I made plenty of big mistakes when I was dating this year — and some of them may some incredibly familiar.

Here are the biggest mistakes I made in the first three dates:

1. I agreed to a second date when I didn't want one

It would've saved everyone time.

2. I tried dating multiple people at once

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Advertisement

I know plenty of experts recommend it — and I'll even tell my friends to do it! But it gets stressful. I wasn't even really getting to know any of them because I was just trying to keep up and get all the facts straight.

And, when two guys you've gone on a couple of dates with, along with that guy you actually like, all text you at the same time and ask you what you're doing that night there's only one feeling: panic attack.

3. I gave guys who weren't right for me more chances

I made a conscious effort not to write people off so easily this year. But there's a fine line between giving someone a chance, getting to know them, and recognizing they're just not a good match for you. But come on, life, where is that line?!

4. I gave perfectly nice guys not enough chances

Womp.

Advertisement

5. I texted a friend that my date was late

But WHOOPS! I SENT THAT TEXT TO THE DATE. Who — guess what? — wasn't even late. He was just in another part of the bar. My favorite shoe broke right after that, and I deserved it.

6. I ran away when guys said they liked me early on

I wish I had appreciated the honesty and maturity — and not been scared by it.

7. I felt bad, sad, and mad when a guy didn't want what I want

Way too much time wasted on being upset over something I can't control.

Advertisement

8. I rescheduled plans with a guy for three months before finally going on the date I agreed on

Prostock-studio / Shutterstock

On the bright side, it was a good exercise in persistence and patience for him. A+!

Advertisement

9. I rescheduled my flight to spend more time with my vacation boyfriend

Just kidding! That was not a mistake, but my overspending alerts disagreed.

10. I wasn't honest with myself

Knowing what you want is a good thing — and you shouldn't be afraid of it.

11. I didn't speak up about how I feel

I imagine I'll struggle with this one my whole life, but I'll try my best to remember this: my feelings matter, too.

Advertisement

Michelle Toglia is the Executive Editor at Elite Daily, overseeing the site's entertainment, news, style, dating, and experiences coverage.